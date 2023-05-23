Drugs of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market to Observe Prominent Compound Annual Growth Rate of 10.25% by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth and Competitive Analysis

NEW YORK, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research has released a new report titled " Drugs of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market " which delves deep into growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive environment. The purpose of the Drugs of Abuse (DOA) Testing report is to provide a detailed analysis of the Drugs of Abuse (DOA) Testing industry and its impact based on applications and on different geographical regions. This industry analysis report contains market data that can be relatively essential when it comes to dominating the market or making a mark in the market as a new emergent. It also strategically analyses growth trends and future prospects. This market research report is a resource for getting current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2030. The drugs of Abuse (DOA) Testing market survey report also enlists the foremost competitors and gives insights into the strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the ABC industry.



Drugs of Abuse (DOA) Testing market document employs a range of steps for collecting, recording, analyzing, and interpreting market data to make this report all-inclusive. The data and the information concerning the Drugs of Abuse (DOA) Testing industry are derived from unswerving sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by market experts. This industry analysis document speaks about the manufacturing process, type, and applications. The market report endows with the list of the leading competitors and their moves such as joint ventures, acquisitions, and mergers, etc. Drugs of Abuse (DOA) Testing business report also makes available statistics on the current state of the industry as a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and investors interested in this market.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the drugs of abuse (DOA) testing market, which is USD 6253.25 million in 2022, is expected to reach USD 13650.06 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.25% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Grab a PDF Sample of the Drugs of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-drugs-of-abuse-doa-testing-market

Drug of Abuse testing is a clinical screening procedure used to detect one or more illegal substances such as a drug, chemical, or plant product the patient is addicted to. This clinical screening method uses the patient's urine, saliva, blood, hair, or sweat.

According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime's World Drug Report 2017, the annual prevalence of all illicit drug use is 5.3%, with 255 million users. This will necessitate the need for DOA testing, propelling the market forward. The government's initiatives to raise awareness about DOA and increase organizational compliance for DOA testing will contribute to the overall market's growth. The high demand for products with increased specificity and sensitivity to designer drugs will also contribute to the expansion of the Drug of Abuse (DOA) testing market.

Opportunities:

Rising ageing population

According to data published by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in 2020, nearly one-third of adults in the European Union aged 15-64, or approximately 97 million people, have used illicit drugs at some point in their lives, with men reporting drug use more frequently than women. To maintain their competency and market shares, leading players in the drug abuse testing market are expanding their product portfolios by adding new products and updating software with new substances for drug abuse testing. These are the certain reasons for propelling the market growth.

Recent Developments:

In 2020, WellCare Health Plans introduced new clinical coverage guidelines and claims payment policy for urine drug testing, including definitive urine drug testing as medically necessary as part of a routine monitoring programme for individuals receiving treatment for chronic pain with prescription opioid or other potentially abused medications, or those undergoing treatment for, or monitoring for relapse of, opioid addiction or substance use disorder.

In 2022, the Delaware Division of Public Health began including fentanyl strips in Narcan kits for public distribution. The initiative was part of a harm-reduction strategy aimed at preventing accidental fentanyl overdoses.

Fundamental Aim of Drugs of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market Report

In the Drugs of Abuse (DOA) Testing market, every company has goals, but this report focus in on the most important ones, allowing you to gain insight into the competition, the future of the market, potential new products, and other useful information that can boost your sales significantly.

Factors influencing the Drugs of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market Size and growth rate.

Major alterations to the Drugs of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market in the near future.

Notable Market rivals around the world.

The Drugs of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market's Future Scope and Product Outlook

Future-promising emerging markets.

The Market Presents Difficult Challenges and Threats.

Sales data and profiles of the world's leading Drugs of Abuse (DOA) Testing players

The Drugs of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market is Dominated by Firms Such as

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

Abbott (U.S.)

Medtronic (Ireland)

Abbott (U.S.)

BD (U.S.)

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (U.S.)

GSK Plc. (U.K.)

Bayer AG (Germany)

Zimmer Biomet (U.S.)

Stryker Corporation (U.S.)

Homology Medicines, Inc (U.S.)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Pfizer Inc. (U.S.)

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Sangamo Therapeutics (U.S.)

AVROBIO, Inc (U.S.)

REGENXBIO Inc (U.S)

CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd. (Taiwan)

Denali Therapeutics (U.S.)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (U.S.)

Download the Complete Research Study Here in PDF Format @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-drugs-of-abuse-doa-testing-market

Market Report Offerings in a Gist:

A thorough reference of the dominant trends as well as relevant market dynamics

Elaborate analysis and reference of core products and dynamic segments

A thorough analysis of the competition spectrum and winning strategies of the major players

PESTEL and SWOT analysis besides other analysis

The report is designed to offer remarkable breakthroughs pertaining to distribution and supplychain operations, besides also showcasing logistics angle. The report is designed to highlight crucial details on key competition trends, popular sales channels as well as other growth instigating parameters, crucial for growth. The report also identifies the segment with most promising growth potential and revenue boosting capabilities.

Key Coverage in the Drugs of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market Report:

Detailed analysis of Global Drugs of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market by a thorough assessment of the technology, product type, application, and other key segments of the report

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market along with CAGR calculation for the forecast period

Investigative study of the market dynamics including drivers, opportunities, restraints, and limitations that can influence the market growth

Comprehensive analysis of the regions of the Drugs of Abuse (DOA) Testing industry and their futuristic growth outlook

and their futuristic growth outlook Competitive landscape benchmarking with key coverage of company profiles, product portfolio, and business expansion strategies

Key Growth Drivers:

Increase in consumption and trade of illicit drugs

The increased production, consumption, and trade of new and illicit drugs will result in a high demand for DoA testing, driving industry growth. According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime's World Drug Report 2017, the annual prevalence of all illicit drug use is 5.3%, with 255 million users in 2015. This will necessitate the need for DOA testing, propelling the market forward. The government's initiatives to raise awareness about DOA and increase organizational compliance for DOA testing will contribute to the overall market's growth. The high demand for products with increased specificity and sensitivity to designer drugs will also contribute to the industry's growth.

Technological advancements and product portfolio expansion

To maintain their competency and market share, leading players in the DoA testing market are expanding their product portfolio through product additions and software updates with new substances for DoA testing. For instance, Shimadzu Corporation, released its Smart Forensic Database Ver. 2 in February 2018, with features for analysing forensic toxicological substances involved in DoA in biological samples using Gas Chromatograph-Mass Spectrometry. Similarly, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. updated its library for the Thermo Scientific TruNarc handheld narcotics analyzer in November 2017. The update added 45 new substances to the handheld narcotics analyzer, including 14 new forms of fentanyl, and it can now detect Carfentanil.

Browse More About This Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-drugs-of-abuse-doa-testing-market

Key Market Segments Covered in Drugs of Abuse (DOA) Testing Industry Research

Product

Consumables

Assay kits

Reagents

Others

Blood

Breath

Analyzers

Equipment

Immunoassay analyzers

Chromatography instruments

Breath analyzers

Sample Type

Urine

Saliva

Hair

Application

Criminal Justice

Workplace Screening

End Users

Hospitals

Laboratories

Workplace

At Home

Drugs of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the drugs of abuse (DOA) testing market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the drugs of abuse (DOA) testing market due to the region's high availability of illegal substances, rising drug trafficking, and more workplace monitoring for drug use.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2023 to 2030 due to the region's rising use of illegal substances and rise in organizational adherence to workplace drug testing.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Drugs of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Drugs of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market, By Product Global Drugs of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market, By Sample Type Global Drugs of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market, By Application Global Drugs of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market, By End User Global Drugs of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market, By Region Global Drugs of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

Get the Complete Table of Contents @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-drugs-of-abuse-doa-testing-market

Explore More Reports:

Substance Abuse and Addiction Treatment Market , By Type (Alcohol dependence, Nicotine addiction, Drug Abuse), Treatment Type (Nicotine Replacement Therapy, Psychotherapy, Alcohol Addiction Treatment), Route of Administration Type (Oral, Parenteral), End Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Peru, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia Pacific, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-substance-abuse-and-addiction-treatment-market

Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services Market , By Service Type (Outpatient Counselling, Intensive Case Management, Home-based Treatment Services, Impatient Hospital Treatment, Emergency Mental Health Service, Others), Disorders Type (Depression, Anxiety, Schizophrenia, Bipolar Disorders, Alcohol Use Disorders, Substance Abuse Disorders, Eating Disorders, Post- Traumatic Stress Disorders (PSTD)) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-mental-health-and-substance-abuse-services-market

Point of Care (POC) Drugs of Abuse Testing Market , By Drugs Type (Amphetamines, Barbiturates, Benzodiazepines, Cannibinoids, Cocaine, Methadone, Opiates, Phencyclidine), Product (Analysers, Rapid Testing Devices, Consumables), Sample Type (Saliva, Urine, Blood, Others), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Forensic Laboratories, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-point-of-care-poc-drugs-of-abuse-testing-market

Ophthalmology Drugs and Devices Market , By Devices (Surgical Device, Diagnostics & Monitoring Devices, Vision care) Drug (Glaucoma Drugs, Retinal Disorder Drugs, Dry Eye Drugs, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Inflammation Drugs, Other Drugs), Delivery Type (Capsules & Tablets, Gels, Eye Drops, Eye Ointment, Eye Solutions), End Use (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centres, Others) Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-ophthalmology-drugs-devices-market

Human Insulin Drugs and Delivery Devices Market , By Product (Human Insulin (HI) Drugs, Human Insulin (HI) Delivery Devices), Drug (Insulin Analogs and Biosimilar, Long-Acting Biosimilar, Rapid-Acting Biosimilar, Premixed Biosimilar, Human Insulin Biologics, Short-Acting Biologics, Intermediate-Acting Biologics, Premixed Biologics), Delivery Device (Syringes, Pens, Disposable Pens, Reusable Pens, Pen Needles, Standard Pen Needles, Safety Pen Needles), Application (Type I Diabetes, Type II Diabetes), End-Users (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Homecare, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Others) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-human-insulin-drugs-and-delivery-devices-market

Dermatology Drugs Market , By Dermatological Diseases (Acne, Dermatitis, Psoriasis, Skin Cancer, Others), Prescription mode (Prescription Based Drugs, Over Counter Drugs), Drug Classification (Corticosteroids, Astringents, Anti-Inflammatory & Antipruritic Drugs, Anti-Infective/Antibacterial Drugs, Antifungal Drugs), Route Of Administration (Topical, Oral, Parenteral Administration), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), End User (Hospitals, Speciality Clinics, Cosmetic Centres) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-dermatology-drugs-market

Immunotherapy Drugs Market , By Type of Drug (Monoclonal Antibodies, Adult Vaccines, Checkpoint Inhibitors, Interferons Alpha and Beta, Interleukins and Other Drugs), Therapy Area (Cancer, Autoimmune and Inflammatory Diseases, Infectious Diseases and Other Therapy Areas), End User (Hospitals, Clinics and Other End Users) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-immunotherapy-drugs-market

Orphan Drugs Market , By Drug Type (Biological, Non-Biological), Disease Type (Oncologic Diseases, Metabolic Disease, Hematologic And Immunologic Diseases, Infectious Diseases, Neurological Diseases, Others), Indication Type (Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, Acute Myeloid Leukemia, Cystic Fibrosis, Glioma, Pancreatic Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Multiple Myeloma, Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, Renal Cell Carcinoma, Graft Vs Host Disease, Others), Drug Type (Revlimid, Rituxan, Opdivo, Keytruda, Imbruvica, Soliris, Jakaf, Pomalyst, Darzalex, Spinraza, Adcetris), Sale (Generics, Prescribed), Therapy Class (Oncology, Blood, Central Nervous Systems, Endocrine, Cardiovascular, Respiratory), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Sales, Others) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-orphan-drugs-market

Performance Enhancing Drugs Market , By Type (Ergogenic Aids, Nootropic and Others), Products (Pills, Injections, Patches and Others), End User (Athletes, Body Builders, Students, Militaries and Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-performance-enhancing-drugs-market

Migraine Drugs Market , By Product Type (Acute Migraine Treatment, Preventive Migraine Treatment), Route of Administration (Oral, Injection, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy and Online Pharmacy), End-Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics and Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Peru, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia Pacific, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-migraine-drugs-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us: