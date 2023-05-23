Global Automated Test Equipment Market Size To Worth USD 14.74 Billion By 2032 | CAGR 6.5%

New York, United States , May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Automated Test Equipment Market Size is to Grow from USD 7.85 Billion in 2022 to USD 14.74 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Automated Test Equipment (ATE) refers to computer-controlled systems used to perform various tests and measurements on electronic devices during manufacturing and development processes. ATE plays a crucial role in ensuring the quality, functionality, and reliability of electronic components, circuit boards, and complete systems. These systems are designed to automate the testing process, reducing human errors and increasing efficiency. ATE typically includes hardware components like instruments, fixtures, and probes, as well as software programs for test control, data analysis, and reporting. By automating testing procedures, ATE enables faster production cycles, improves product quality, and enhances overall manufacturing productivity.

This research report categorizes the market for automated test equipment market based on various segments and regions and forecasts revenue growth and analyzes trends in each submarket. The report analyses the key growth drivers, opportunities, and challenges influencing the automated test equipment market. Recent market developments and competitive strategies such as expansion, product launch, and development, partnership, merger, and acquisition have been included to draw the competitive landscape in the market. The report strategically identifies and profiles the key market players and analyses their core competencies in each sub-segments of the automated test equipment market.

Global Automated Test Equipment Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Non-Memory ATE, Memory ATE, and Discrete ATE), By Vertical (Automotive, Consumer, Aerospace & Defense, IT & Telecommunications, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.

The memory ATE segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.1% during the forecast period.

Based on product, the global automated test equipment market is segmented into non-memory ATE, memory ATE, and discrete ATE. The memory ATE segment is expected to exhibit significant growth in the forecast period. This growth is driven by the rising demand for memory devices in various applications such as smartphones, data centers, and automotive electronics. Memory ATE systems are designed to specifically test memory chips and ensure their functionality, reliability, and performance. With the increasing demand for memory devices and the ongoing advancements in-memory technology, the memory ATE segment is projected to experience robust growth in the coming years.

IT & telecommunications segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period

Based on vertical, the global automated test equipment market is segmented into automotive, consumer, aerospace & defense, IT & telecommunications, and others. The IT & telecommunications segment is expected to witness substantial growth in the forecast period. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for advanced electronic devices, including smartphones, tablets, and network equipment. The continuous advancements in communication technology and the rapid expansion of the telecommunications industry are propelling the need for efficient testing solutions. With the ever-growing demand for reliable and high-performance electronic devices, the IT & telecommunications segment is projected to experience significant growth in the coming years.

North America is predicted to grow at a CAGR of around 7.0% over the projected period.

Based on region, North America is poised for significant growth in the forecast period in the automated test equipment market. Several factors contribute to this anticipated growth. First, North America is home to a thriving semiconductor industry, with key players and technological advancements driving innovation in the region. Second, the increasing adoption of emerging technologies like 5G, IoT, and artificial intelligence across various industries creates a demand for advanced ATE solutions. Additionally, stringent regulations and standards for product quality and safety in sectors such as automotive, aerospace, and defense drive the need for robust testing infrastructure. Furthermore, the region's focus on research and development, along with investments in advanced manufacturing technologies, further fuels the growth of the ATE market in this region.

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Some of the major players in the global automated test equipment market include Aemulus Holdings, Virginia Panel Corporation, MAC Panel Company, Xcerra Corporation, National Instruments Corporation, SPEA S.P.A, Samsung Semiconductor, Inc., Chroma ATE Inc., Aeroflex Inc., Astronics Corporation, Advantest Corporation, LTX-Credence Corporation, Teradyne Inc., Star Technologies Inc., Tesec Corporation, Roos Instruments, Inc., Marvin Test Solutions Inc. and Danaher Corporation.

Automated Test Equipment Market, By Product

Non-Memory ATE

Memory ATE

Discrete ATE

Automated Test Equipment Market, By Vertical

Automotive

Consumer

Aerospace & Defense

IT & Telecommunications

Others

Automated Test Equipment Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



