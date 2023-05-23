MSSI Celebrates 80 Years of Financial Accounting and Reporting Services

TORONTO, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marrelli Support Services Inc. ("MSSI"), is thrilled to celebrate its eighth decade of service to small to mid-sized reporting issuers in Canada.



MSSI offers a comprehensive suite of cost-effective regulatory compliance solutions, including accounting, financial reporting, fractional CFO services, and special compliance assistance on transactions such as business combinations, acquisitions or strategic re-organizations.

The Marrelli Group of companies, of which MSSI is a part, brings together the strengths of Marrelli Trust Company Limited, a full service trust company and registrar and transfer agent, DSA Corporate Services Inc., a company providing corporate secretarial services, enabling it to offer a complete C-suite experience to clients.

Robert Suttie, President of MSSI, has more than twenty five years of experience, ten of which were in public accounting prior to his tenure with the Company. Robert specializes in management advisory services, accounting, and the financial disclosure needs of the Marrelli group’s publicly traded client base. He is regularly involved in initial public offerings, business combinations and asset carve-out and spin-out transactions. In addition to managing the group’s financial reporting group, Robert also serves as Chief Financial Officer to a number of junior mining companies listed on the TSX, TSX Venture exchanges, and CSE, as well as non-listed companies. Robert leverages his skills and experience to become integral to the reporting issuers. Robert has a focus on building strong relationships with clients and on developing the skill set of the financial reporting group.

Carmelo Marrelli, chairman and the owner of The Marrelli Group of Companies, commented:

"The team and I are humbled to have reached this milestone. We continue to grow and add additional lines of business as the needs of our clients evolve. 80 years of growth. 80 years of being there for our clients. I am immensely proud of what the group has achieved, building upon the success of its predecessor corporations to expand the group of companies to what you see today.”

For more information, please visit www.marrellisupport.ca.