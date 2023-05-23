Societe Generale_ Combined Shareholders Meeting dated 23 May 2023: Voting results

French English

COMBINED SHAREHOLDERS MEETING DATED 23 MAY 2023 : VOTING RESULTS

Paris, 23 May 2023

Voting results of the resolutions

Number of shares making up the share capital: 808 208 965

Number of shares with voting rights: 775 035 608

Number of shares voting: 414 233 557

Number of voting rights attached to the shares voting: 433 221 989

25 793 shareholders were present or represented

Quorum: 53.45%

Resolutions



For Against Abstention (*) Votes % Votes % Votes % 1 Approval of the annual consolidated accounts for the 2022 financial year. 428,220,149 99.35% 2,816,935 0.65% 2,014,052 0.46% 2 Approval of the annual accounts for the 2022 financial year. 428,010,456 99.29% 3,049,070 0.71% 2,034,289 0.47% 3 Allocation of 2022 income; setting of the dividend. 426,068,832 98.49% 6,515,608 1.51% 512,046 0.12% 4 Approval of the Statutory Auditors' report on related-party agreements referred to in by Article L. 225-38 of the French Commercial Code. 430,675,093 99.62% 1,641,605 0.38% 804,887 0.19% 5 Approval of the compensation policy for the Chairman of the Board of Directors, pursuant to Article L. 22-10-8 of the French Commercial Code. 404,685,864 93.66% 27,383,897 6.34% 1,044,408 0.24% 6 Approval of the compensation policy for the Chief Executive Officer and the Deputy Chief Executive Officers, pursuant to Article L. 22-10-8 of the French Commercial Code. 337,179,715 78.73% 91,081,660 21.27% 4,858,708 1.12% 7 Approval of the compensation policy for Directors, pursuant to Article L. 22-10-8 of the French Commercial Code. 399,167,646 92.41% 32,798,822 7.59% 1,158,979 0.27% 8 Approval of information relating to the compensation of each corporate officer required by Article L. 22-10-9 I of the French Commercial Code. 405,249,414 95.14% 20,719,806 4.86% 7,150,325 1.65% 9 Approval of the components composing the total compensation and benefits of any kind paid during or awarded to Mr Lorenzo Bini Smaghi, Chairman of the Board of Directors in respect of the 2022 financial year, pursuant to Article L. 22-10-34 II of the French Commercial Code. 403,420,943 93.50% 28,041,331 6.50% 1,653,741 0.38% 10 Approval of the components composing the total compensation and benefits of any kind paid during or awarded to Mr Frédéric Oudéa, Chief Executive Officer, in respect of the 2022 financial year, pursuant to Article L. 22-10-34 II of the French Commercial Code. 376,098,494 92.96% 28,469,383 7.04% 28,525,427 6.58% 11 Approval of the components composing the total compensation and benefits of any kind paid during or awarded to Mr Philippe Aymerich, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, in respect of the 2022 financial year, pursuant to Article L. 22-10-34 II of the French Commercial Code. 402,991,129 93.70% 27,107,336 6.30% 2,997,697 0.69% 12 Approval of the components composing the total compensation and benefits of any kind paid during or awarded to Ms Diony Lebot, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, in respect of the 2022 financial year, pursuant to Article L. 22-10-34 II of the French Commercial Code. 402,179,554 93.30% 28,873,781 6.70% 2,041,724 0.47% 13 Advisory opinion on compensation paid in 2022 to regulated persons referred to in Article L. 511-71 of the French Monetary and Financial Code. 418,715,775 97.78% 9,523,259 2.22% 4,854,194 1.12% 14 Appointment of Slawomir Krupa as Director. 423,075,089 98.74% 5,386,666 1.26% 4,626,221 1.07% 15 Appointment of Béatrice Cossa-Dumurgier as Director. 357,008,237 88.57% 46,083,968 11.43% 30,004,784 6.93% 16 Appointment of Ulrika Ekman as Director. 421,302,465 98.94% 4,507,330 1.06% 7,303,539 1.69% 17 Appointment of Benoît de Ruffray as Director. 402,526,329 94.50% 23,429,760 5.50% 7,164,228 1.65% 18 Authorisation granted to the Board of Directors to purchase ordinary shares in the Company up to a limit of 10% of the share capital. 423,464,008 98.64% 5,856,819 1.36% 3,791,859 0.88% 19 Delegation of authority granted to the Board of Directors to perform, with cancellation of pre-emptive subscription rights, capital increases or disposals of shares reserved for members of a company or Group employee savings plan. 421,911,730 97.57% 10,512,896 2.43% 663,236 0.15% 20 Modification of paragraph I of Article 7 of the by-laws relating to the duration of the terms of office of Directors representing employees elected by employees. 428,012,521 99.10% 3,879,414 0.90% 1,215,726 0.28% 21 Modification of Article 9 of the by-laws relating to the maximum age of the Chairman of the Board of Directors. 417,023,288 96.79% 13,834,861 3.21% 2,229,387 0.51% 22 Powers to complete formalities. 430,811,012 99.66% 1,488,946 0.34% 787,124 0.18%

(*) The percentage of abstention is calculated by reference to the total number of votes of the shareholders who participated in the meeting (for, against, abstention).



Press contacts:

Jean-Baptiste Froville_+33 1 58 98 68 00_ jean-baptiste.froville@socgen.com

Fanny Rouby_+33 1 57 29 11 12_ fanny.rouby@socgen.com

Societe Generale



Societe Generale is one of the leading European financial services groups. Based on a diversified and integrated banking model, the Group combines financial strength and proven expertise in innovation with a strategy of sustainable growth. Committed to the positive transformations of the world’s societies and economies, Societe Generale and its teams seek to build, day after day, together with its clients, a better and sustainable future through responsible and innovative financial solutions.



Active in the real economy for over 150 years, with a solid position in Europe and connected to the rest of the world, Societe Generale has over 117,000 members of staff in 66 countries and supports on a daily basis 25 million individual clients, businesses and institutional investors around the world by offering a wide range of advisory services and tailored financial solutions. The Group is built on three complementary core businesses:

French Retail Banking with the SG bank, resulting from the merger of the two Societe Generale and Crédit du Nord networks, and Boursorama. Each offers a full range of financial services with omnichannel products at the cutting edge of digital innovation;

International Retail Banking, Insurance and Financial Services, with networks in Africa, Central and Eastern Europe and specialised businesses that are leaders in their markets;

with networks in Africa, Central and Eastern Europe and specialised businesses that are leaders in their markets; Global Banking and Investor Solutions, which offers recognised expertise, key international locations and integrated solutions.







Societe Generale is included in the principal socially responsible investment indices: DJSI (Europe), FTSE4Good (Global and Europe), Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, Refinitiv Diversity and Inclusion Index, Euronext Vigeo (Europe and Eurozone), STOXX Global ESG Leaders indexes, and the MSCI Low Carbon Leaders Index (World and Europe).

In case of doubt regarding the authenticity of this press release, please go to the end of Societe Generale’s newsroom page where official Press Releases sent by Societe Generale can be certified using blockchain technology. A link will allow you to check the document’s legitimacy directly on the web page.



For more information, you can follow us on Twitter @societegenerale or visit our website societegenerale.com.

