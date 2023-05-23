Poultry Vaccines Market Size Worth USD 3.32 Billion by 2032 at 7.05% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Poultry Vaccines Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Poultry Vaccines Market Information by Diseases, Technology, Dosage Form, and Region - Forecast till 2032”, the market is projected to grow from USD 1.92 Billion in 2023 to USD 3.32 billion by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.05% during the forecast period (2023 - 2032).

Market Scope

Poultry vaccines are biological preparations used to provide active immunity to poultry against various diseases. Poultry vaccines are used to prevent, control, and treat diseases in poultry, which can cause significant economic losses to the poultry industry. The use of vaccines in poultry is critical to maintain the health and welfare of the birds and ensure the safety of the food products derived from them. Poultry vaccines are available in various forms, including live attenuated vaccines, inactivated vaccines, and recombinant vaccines.

The poultry vaccines market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by the increasing demand for poultry products and the need to control and prevent the spread of infectious diseases in poultry. Poultry vaccines are widely used in the commercial poultry industry, where they are used to protect birds against various diseases such as avian influenza, Newcastle disease, infectious bronchitis, and Marek's disease. Poultry vaccines are also used in backyard poultry farming and other small-scale poultry operations to prevent and control diseases.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7515

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2032 USD 3.32 Billion CAGR 7.05% Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Historical Data 2021 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered by Diseases, Technology and Dosage Form Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Increasing research activities associated with poultry vaccines are driving market growth Rising awareness levels regarding animal vaccination

Poultry Vaccines Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the Poultry Vaccines industry include

Boehringer Ingelheim

ElancoMSD & Co.

Zoetis Inc

Ceva Animal Health Inc.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation

VirbacHipraVenkysBiovet

March 2021



Zoetis received approval from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) for its VAXXITEK HVT+IBD vaccine, which is used to prevent Marek's disease and infectious bursal disease (IBD) in poultry. The new vaccine is expected to improve the overall health and welfare of poultry and provide a more effective and convenient solution for poultry farmers.

Poultry Vaccines Market Trends:

Market Drivers:

Increased awareness levels regarding animal vaccination and rising meat consumption are the key market drivers enhancing market growth. The driving factors for the poultry vaccines market include the increasing demand for poultry products, the rising prevalence of poultry diseases, and the growing awareness of animal health and welfare. The demand for poultry products, such as meat and eggs, is increasing due to the growing population and changing dietary habits. This has led to an increase in the number of poultry farms and a greater need for disease prevention and control measures. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of poultry diseases, such as avian influenza and Newcastle disease, has also contributed to the growth of the poultry vaccines market.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (85 Pages) on Poultry Vaccines: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/poultry-vaccines-market-7515

Market Restraints:

The market restraints for the poultry vaccines market include the high cost of vaccines, the lack of awareness about vaccination, and the stringent regulations governing the use of vaccines. The high cost of vaccines can be a significant barrier to their adoption, particularly in low- and middle-income countries where poultry farming is an important source of livelihood. The lack of awareness about vaccination and its benefits is also a challenge in some regions, where traditional methods of disease control are still prevalent. Additionally, regulatory requirements for the approval and use of vaccines can also be a barrier to entry for new players in the market.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the poultry vaccines market. The disruption of supply chains and logistics has affected the availability and distribution of vaccines, and the closure of restaurants and foodservice establishments has led to a decline in demand for poultry products. However, the pandemic has also increased awareness of the importance of animal health and welfare, which is expected to drive demand for poultry vaccines in the post-COVID scenario.

Poultry Vaccines Market Segmentation

By Diseases

The Diseasess in the market include Infectious Bronchitis, Marek's Disease.

By Technology

By Technology, the segment includes Toxoid, Recombinant, Inactivated, Live Attenuated Vaccines

By Dosage Form

By Dosage Form, the segment includes Duct, Liquid, Freeze Dried Vaccines.

Poultry Vaccines Market Regional Insights

North America and Europe have well-established poultry industries, and poultry products form an essential part of the region's diet. The demand for poultry vaccines is high in these regions as poultry farmers strive to prevent and control various diseases that can have devastating effects on their flocks. In addition, the stringent animal welfare regulations in these regions have encouraged the use of vaccines over antibiotics as a means of preventing and controlling diseases. The adoption of advanced technologies in vaccine development and manufacturing is also contributing to the growth of the poultry vaccines market in these regions.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=7515

In the Asia-Pacific region, the demand for poultry products is growing rapidly due to the increasing population and changing dietary habits. However, the region is also facing challenges in the form of emerging poultry diseases, including avian influenza and Newcastle disease, which can result in significant economic losses for the poultry industry. As a result, there is an increasing need for poultry vaccination programs to prevent and control the spread of these diseases. The availability of cost-effective vaccines and the growing awareness of the benefits of vaccination among poultry farmers are expected to drive the growth of the poultry vaccines market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Discover more research Reports on Healthcare Industry by Market Research Future:

Animal Health Market Research Report Information by Animal Type (Farm Animal, Companion Animal), by Product (Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, Feed Additives), Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, Topical), Distribution Channel (Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics, Retail, E-Commerce), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)—Forecast till 2030

Animal Vaccines Market Research Report Information By Type (Porcine Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Livestock Vaccines, Companion Animal Vaccines, and Aquacultutre Vaccines), By Technology (Live Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Rest Of The World) – Market Forecast Till 2030

Recombinant Vaccines Market Research Report Information: By Product (Subunit Recombinant and Attenuated Recombinant Vaccines), by Disease (Cancer, Pneumococcal Disease, Hepatitis B, and DPT), and End-Users (Pediatrics, Adults, and Veterinary) – Forecast Till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.