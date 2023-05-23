English French

ERYTECH announces the availability of the exemption document relating to the proposed combination with Pherecydes

Lyon (France), May 23, 2023 - ERYTECH Pharma (Nasdaq & Euronext: ERYP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies by encapsulating therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells, today announced that it has published the exemption document relating to the proposed combination with Pherecydes.

The document may be consulted on the company's website at www.erytech.com in the Shareholders Meeting section.

About ERYTECH : www.erytech.com

ERYTECH is a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. Leveraging its proprietary ERYCAPS® platform, which uses a novel technology to encapsulate drug substances inside red blood cells, ERYTECH is developing a pipeline of product candidates for patients with high unmet medical needs.

On February 15 2023, ERYTECH announced its intended strategic combination with PHERECYDES to create a global player in extended phage. More detail can be found in the press release.

ERYTECH is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United States (ticker: ERYP) and on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0011471135, ticker: ERYP). ERYTECH is part of the CAC Healthcare, CAC Pharma & Bio, CAC Mid & Small, CAC All Tradable, EnterNext PEA-PME 150 and Next Biotech indexes.

For more information, please visit www.erytech.com

CONTACTS

ERYTECH

Eric Soyer

CFO & COO NewCap

Mathilde Bohin/Louis-Victor Delouvrier

Investor Relations

Nicolas Merigeau

Media Relations LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Investor Relations

Corey Davis, Ph.D. +33 (0)4 78 74 44 38

investors@erytech.com +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

ERYTECH@newcap.eu +1 (212) 915 - 2577

cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com









