EverCommerce to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

DENVER, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ: EVCM), a leading service commerce platform, today announced that management will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:



Chief Financial Officer Marc Thompson, will present at the JP Morgan 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference in Boston, MA. The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 1:20 p.m. ET.

President Matt Feierstein, will present at the Jefferies Software Conference in Newport Beach, CA. The presentation is scheduled for Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. PT.

Chief Financial Officer Marc Thompson, will present at the Stifel 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference in Boston, MA. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 10:55 a.m. ET.



The links to the live webcasts for the conferences will be made available through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at: https://investors.evercommerce.com.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce (Nasdaq: EVCM) is a leading service commerce platform, providing vertically-tailored, integrated SaaS solutions that help more than 685,000 global service-based businesses accelerate growth, streamline operations, and increase retention. Its modern digital and mobile applications create predictable, informed, and convenient experiences between customers and their service professionals. With its EverPro, EverHealth, and EverWell brands specializing in Home, Health, and Fitness & Wellness service industries, EverCommerce provides end-to-end business management software, embedded payment acceptance, marketing technology, and customer experience applications. Learn more at EverCommerce.com.

Investor Contact:

Brad Korch

SVP and Head of Investor Relations

720-796-7664

ir@evercommerce.com

Press Contact:

Jeanne Trogan

VP of Corporate Communications

737-465-2897

press@evercommerce.com