Option Care Health Selected by Krystal Biotech as Part of a Limited Distribution Specialty Pharmacy Network for VYJUVEK™

Company to Deliver to Patients FDA-Approved Topical Treatment for Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa (DEB)

Announces Collaboration with Amedisys to Administer Treatment in the Home

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Option Care Health, Inc. (“Option Care Health”) (Nasdaq: OPCH) today announced that it was selected by Krystal Biotech, Inc. (“Krystal Biotech”) (Nasdaq: KRYS) as part of a limited distribution specialty pharmacy network for VYJUVEK™. VYJUVEK was approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) on May 19, 2023 for the treatment of patients with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

VYJUVEK is a topical gene therapy indicated for the treatment of wounds in patients 6 months of age and older with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa with mutation(s) in the collagen type VII alpha 1 chain (COL7A1) gene.

Through the national footprint of over 95 specialty pharmacies strategically located across the U.S., Option Care Health will serve as the only specialty pharmacy provider for mixing and delivering prepared VYJUVEK gel administration syringes to professional healthcare and home settings. Option Care Health will collaborate with Amedisys, Inc. on this effort, including for Amedisys nurses to deliver and administer VYJUVEK to patients. Amedisys is a leading healthcare at home company that has a strong presence in hospital at home, home health, hospice, palliative, and high-acuity care services.

“We are honored to work with Krystal Biotech in providing access to this novel treatment, which is expected to help children and adults suffering from a rare disease,” said John C. Rademacher, President and Chief Executive Officer of Option Care Health. “The ability to administer this non-invasive treatment in the comfort of one’s home will help ensure that this medicine gets to those who need it the most. We are honored to partner with Amedisys on this important endeavor, building on a history of successful collaboration between our two companies that brings innovative solutions to provide high-quality care in the home.”

About Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa (DEB)

DEB is a rare and severe disease that affects the skin and mucosal tissues. It is caused by one or more mutations in a gene called COL7A1, which is responsible for the production of the protein type VII collagen (COL7) that forms anchoring fibrils that bind the dermis (inner layer of the skin) to the epidermis (outer layer of the skin). The lack of functional anchoring fibrils in DEB patients leads to extremely fragile skin that blisters and tears from minor friction or trauma. DEB patients suffer from open wounds, which leads to skin infections, fibrosis which can cause fusion of fingers and toes, and ultimately an increased risk of developing an aggressive form of squamous cell carcinoma which, in severe cases, can be fatal.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health is the nation’s largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services. With over 7,500 team members including more than 4,500 clinicians, we work compassionately to elevate standards of care for patients with acute and chronic conditions in all 50 states. Through our clinical leadership, expertise and national scale, Option Care Health is reimagining the infusion care experience for patients, customers and team members. To learn more, please visit our website at OptionCareHealth.com.

OPTION CARE HEALTH CONTACT

Mike Shapiro​

Chief Financial Officer

​(312) 940-2538

​investor.relations@optioncare.com