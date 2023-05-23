GENFIT Announces Publication of the Development and Validation of NIS2+™ in the Journal of Hepatology

English French

Lille (France); Cambridge (Massachusetts, United States); Zurich (Switzerland); May 23, 2023 - GENFIT (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with rare and severe liver diseases, today announced the publication of the development and validation of NIS2+™ in the Journal of Hepatology.1

NIS2+™ is a next-generation technology for the diagnosis of at-risk Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH). It is a non-invasive diagnostic technology designed as an optimization of NIS4® technology, a blood-based panel currently used to detect at-risk NASH.

In November 2021, NIS4® was recognized by the NIMBLE2 Initiative of the FNIH’s3 Biomarkers Consortium as showing a unique performance in identifying patients with at-risk NASH.

Data presented at the AASLD4 Liver Meeting® in October 2022 demonstrated the robust and improved clinical performance of NIS2+™ allowing an efficient identification of at-risk NASH, irrespective of patient characteristics such as age, sex and type 2 diabetes. It was also demonstrated that NIS2+™ is an effective screening tool for the enrollment of patients with at-risk NASH in clinical trials, reducing liver biopsy failure rates and associated costs without inflating the number of patients to screen.

There is currently a high unmet medical need for an In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) test to enable a non-invasive, accessible and rapid diagnostic that is an alternative to liver biopsy, improving overall clinical care and greatly reducing barriers to entry for innovative therapies. NIS2+™ is the only blood-based technology developed for the identification of at-risk NASH allowing it to be applied for large-scale use in clinical practice.

Dr. Vlad Ratziu, Professor at Sorbonne University and Pitié-Salpêtrière Hospital in Paris, France commented:

“With NASH drugs potentially coming on the market in the very near future, there is an increasing and urgent need for patients and the healthcare system for a NASH diagnostic that is non-invasive, robust and cost-effective. By having both a diagnostic and therapeutic solution, physicians will be able to efficiently manage patients with progressive forms of NASH.”

Stephen A. Harrison, Chairman and Founder for Pinnacle Clinical Research, Chairman and Co-Founder of Summit Clinical Research, USA and Visiting Professor of Hepatology at the Radcliffe Department of Medicine, University of Oxford, UK commented:

“We are excited that the development and validation of NIS2+™ have been recognized by one of the leading medical journals. Thanks to such progression in patient management with the development of this next-generation technology, physicians can offer satisfactory solutions to patients suffering from at-risk NASH.”

GENFIT continues to explore the possibility of obtaining regulatory approval and CE Certificates of Conformity, alone or with a development and commercial partner, to release an IVD test powered by NIS2+™ technology on the US and European markets.

GENFIT is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with rare and severe liver diseases characterized by high unmet medical needs. GENFIT is a pioneer in liver disease research and development with a rich history and strong scientific heritage spanning more than two decades. Thanks to its expertise in bringing early-stage assets with high potential to late development and pre-commercialization stages, today GENFIT boasts a growing and diversified pipeline of innovative therapeutic and diagnostic solutions.

Its R&D pipeline covers six therapeutic areas via six programs which explore the potential of differentiated mechanisms of action, across a variety of development stages (pre-clinical, Phase 1, Phase 2, Phase 3). These diseases are acute on-chronic liver failure (ACLF), hepatic encephalopathy (HE), cholangiocarcinoma (CCA), urea cycle disorder (UCD), organic acidemias (OA) and primary biliary cholangitis (PBC). Beyond therapeutics, GENFIT’s pipeline also includes a diagnostic franchise focused on NASH and ACLF.

