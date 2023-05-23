The Nomination Committee’s Proposal to the Annual General Meeting in Ensurge Micropower ASA (the “company”) on 24 May 2023

The proposal from the nomination committee is attached.

About Ensurge Micropower

Ensurge is Energizing Innovation(TM) with the first ultrathin, flexible, reliable,

and fundamentally safe solid-state lithium microbattery for the 1 to 100

milliampere-hour (mAh) class of wearable devices, connected sensors, and beyond.

The innovative Ensurge Microbattery enables energy-dense rechargeable products

that are ideal for form-factor-constrained applications including hearables

(hearing aids and wireless headphones), digital and health wearables, sports and

fitness devices, and IoT sensor solutions that use energy harvesting to power

everyday things. The company's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, located

in the heart of Silicon Valley, combines patented process technology and

materials innovation with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods to bring

the advantages of Ensurge technology to established and expanding markets.

Mark Newman - Chief Executive Officer

