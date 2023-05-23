Garment Interlining Market to exceed $5Bn by 2032, Says Graphical Research Powered by GMI

Selbyville, Delaware, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Garment Interlining Market size will reach over USD 5 billion by 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

Rising advancements in bonding technologies will complement the garment lining industry outlook. Innovative bonding technologies have led to the creation of ultra-lightweight interlinings that provide superior support without adding bulk to the garment. Additionally, novel textile coatings have resulted in interlinings with enhanced water resistance, breathability, and durability.

In the production of activewear and swimwear, garment interlining is used to provide flexibility and elasticity, ensuring a comfortable and secure fit for the wearer. Knitted interlining is the preferred choice for these applications due to its high degree of stretch and adaptability. The textile industry is experiencing rapid technological advancements, which are driving the development of new and improved garment interlining products.

Increasing demand for cotton-based apparel and activewear

Cotton garment interlining market is set to grow rapidly driven by factors such as the increasing demand for comfortable and stylish clothing, advancements in textile technology, and the heightened focus on sustainability. Cotton is a versatile and natural fiber used in the production of garment interlinings, offering various benefits such as breathability, softness, and durability. Cotton garment interlining is a critical component in the fashion and apparel industry. New breakthroughs in the production of cotton garment interlining have also resulted in improved efficiency, reduced production costs, and the development of new and innovative products.

Non-fuse interlining to gain demand as an eco-friendly alternative to fusible interlining

By type, the demand for non-fuse garment interlining will increase substantially over 2032. Non-fuse interlining does not involve the use of fusible material, making it an eco-friendly alternative to traditional fusible interlinings. This type of interlining is gaining popularity due to its ability to enhance the appearance and drape of garments while maintaining a soft hand feel.

The increasing preference for non-fuse interlining can be attributed to several factors, including enhanced comfort, superior durability, easy care, and sustainability. Non-fuse interlining provides a more comfortable wear experience, as it allows for better air circulation and moisture-wicking properties compared to traditional fusible interlining, which will further fuel product demand.

Breakthroughs in flame retardant textiles will drive market growth

In terms of application, the garment interlining market share from the flame-retardant segment will increase over 2032. Another critical trend in the cotton garment interlining industry is the rising demand for flame retardant interlining. With growing awareness about workplace safety and stringent regulations in several industries, the need for flame-resistant clothing has increased. Some of the advances in cotton interlining with flame-resistant properties include nanotechnology, chemical treatments, and inherent flame-retardant fibers.

North America to emerge as a hub for advanced garment lining

North America garment interlining market will amass notable growth between 2023 and 2032. North America is one of the largest markets for cotton garment interlining, driven by factors such as the region's strong textile industry, high consumer spending on apparel, and stringent safety regulations. The demand for cotton garments, including those with non-fuse and flame-retardant interlining, is expected to expand steadily in this region, creating new growth opportunities for market players. Moreover, North America has a well-established infrastructure for textile production, research, and development, which will support the progress of the cotton garment interlining industry in the region.

garment interlining market competitive landscape

Chargeur, QST, Freudenberg, Kufner, Edmund Bell, Veratex, Block Bindings, NH Textil, H&V, Wendler (DE), and Evans Textile.

Garment interlining market news:

February 2023: Edmund Bell expanded its product portfolio with the launch of a new NATURE RESERVE print collection featuring four new designs in 7 colorways.

