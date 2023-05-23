Structural Wood Screws Market to hit $7.5 Bn by 2032, Says Graphical Research Powered by GMI.

Selbyville, Delaware, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Structural Wood Screws Market is expected to cross a valuation of USD 7.5 billion by 2032, according to the latest research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

The industry growth is driven by the increasing demand for these screws in construction and home improvement projects. Expansion of the construction industry has led to the extensive usage of these screws for framing, decking, and other structural applications. Additionally, the growing popularity of DIY projects among homeowners is likely to support the business expansion. As more and more people are taking up DIY projects to save money and customize their homes, the demand for these screws is expected to increase further.

Carbon steel structural wood screws to gain significant traction

The carbon steel structural wood screws market is set to gain immense traction from 2023 to 2032 owing to the robust expansion of the building sector in emerging nations and growing public awareness of the advantages of utilizing high-quality building materials. Carbon steel screws are ideal for use in building projects due to their high tensile durability and sturdiness. Additionally, they are less prone to corrosion and rust, which increases their lifetime, and contributes to their higher acceptance rate.



Furniture and crafts segment to register high product adoption

The structural wood screws market has been steadily growing from the furniture and crafts application segment as more manufacturers and DIY enthusiasts use these screws in their projects. One of the primary benefits of structural wood screws is their capacity to withstand heavy weights, which makes them ideal for use in furniture where weight and pressure are a concern. Structural wood screws are used in the arts and crafts business to make a range of things, including picture frames and birdhouses, which are likely to foster segment growth through 2032.

Europe to witness lucrative growth opportunities

The structural wood screws industry in Europe is set to register significant growth through 2032 as more constructions are opting for wood-based structures. The increasing focus on reducing carbon footprints, there is a growing preference for wooden structures over concrete and steel. The rapid shift towards sustainability and the use of renewable resources is contributing to the increasing product adoption. Moreover, as the demand for wooden structures continues to grow, the regional market is set to record substantial development through 2032.

Structural Wood Screws Industry Leaders

Rothoblaas SRL, FastenMaster, SFS Group, Simpson Strong-Tie Company, Inc., SPAX International GmbH & Co. KG, GRK Fasteners, Eurotec GmbH, Kyocera Senco, TR Fastenings, and Camo Fasteners are some of the leading enterprises operating in the structural wood screws market. These companies are implementing new technology for innovative product launches to bolster their global reach.

Structural Wood Screws Industry News

In January 2023, Fas­ten­Mas­ter, an OMG, Inc. division, developed Versa­LOK, a heavy-duty wood screw for a broad variety of interior and wood-to-wood exterior applications, such as retaining walls, carrying beam connections, and angle bracing.

In February 2023, The CAMO brand of National Nail, a maker of cutting-edge tools and fasteners, debuted its CAMO Structural Screws, the next generation of structural fasteners to aid builders in the construction of decks and other applications.

