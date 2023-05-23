Polyimide Films Market to Hit $4.5 Bn By 2032, Says Graphical Research Powered by GMI.

Selbyville, Delaware,, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The polyimide films market is expected to reach a valuation of USD 4.5 billion by 2032, according to the latest research report by Global Market Insights Inc.



Polyimide films are high-performance polymers known for their exceptional thermal, chemical, and mechanical properties. These films exhibit excellent dielectric strength, making them suitable for a wide range of applications, such as flexible printed circuits, high-temperature wire insulation, and aerospace components. Factors such as the increasing adoption of electric vehicles, advancements in the electronics industry, and the growing need for lightweight and durable materials in aerospace applications are driving product adoption.

The flexible printed circuits segment held major share of polyimide films market in 2022 as a result of their wide usage in various electronic devices, such as smartphones, tablets, wearable devices, and automotive electronics. In addition, polyimide films assist in high-temperature processing and offer excellent dimensional stability for manufacturing flexible printed circuits in miniaturized electronic devices, fueling product uptake.

The automotive sector will depict a remarkable CAGR from 2023 to 2032 owing to the rapid adoption of EVs and the growing need for lightweight materials to enhance fuel efficiency. Polyimide films find applications in electric vehicle batteries, thermal management systems, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and sensors.





North America polyimide films market is set to witness significant growth over 2023-2032, driven by the escalating demand for polyimide films in the automotive, electronics, and aerospace industries. The strong presence of manufacturers is also contributing to regional growth. Additionally, the growing adoption of electric vehicles and the supportive investments in the aerospace and defense sector, especially in the U.S. is expected to further propel the demand for polyimide films in North America.

Some of the key players profiled in the polyimide films market report include I.S.T Corporation, Kolon Industries, Inc., Arakawa Chemical Industries Ltd., Anabond, Nitto Denko Corporation, FLEXcon Company, Inc., Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Inc., Taiflex scientific co. Ltd, Arakawa Chemical Industries, Kaneka Corporation, and others.

Polyimide films market news

In April 2022, Kolon Industries, a South Korean chemical company, joined hands with SKC to deploy polyimide films to Taiwan’s Asus for its foldable notebook, Zenbook 17-Fold OLED. The companies agreed to supply PI to the Chinese display panel manufacturer BOE and aid in the production of Asus’s product.

In June 2022, Baring Private Equity Asia inked a deal to buy a majority stake of 54% in PI Advanced Materials Co., a polyimide film producer, for USD 1 billion. With this, the company intended to boost its business in the polyimide film industry and expand its presence in the South Korean market.

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.