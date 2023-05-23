Wooden Interior Door Market to reach $2.5 Bn by 2032, Says Graphical Research Powered by GMI.

Selbyville, Delaware, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Wooden Interior Door Market is expected to cross a valuation of USD 2.5 billion by 2032, according to the latest research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

The market is witnessing significant growth in recent years with the rising demand for home renovation and construction activities. Wooden interior doors are an integral part of home decor, and their aesthetic appeal and durability make them a popular choice among consumers. Additionally, the emerging eco-friendly and sustainable interior design trends are further fueling the demand for wooden interior doors that are made from renewable materials. Additionally, advancements in manufacturing technology have enabled manufacturers to produce high-quality doors at competitive prices, thereby driving demand for premium home decor products.

Panel doors segment to record significant revenue

The wooden interior door market from the panel door segment is projected to grow at a rapid pace from 2023 to 2032. Panel doors are in great demand due to their timeless aesthetic appeal, adaptability, durability, insulating capabilities, and customization choices that complement a variety of home design styles. They are built using high-quality materials to ensure durability and strength. Such benefits have contributed to the growing preference for panel doors.



Sliding doors to gain high traction

The sliding doors segment is set to gain high traction in the industry. Sliding doors have a sleek and modern appearance that complements the entire room design. The doors operate easily and smoothly, making them ideal for everyday usage and providing greater access to outside places. These advantages, along with a rising demand for open floor plans and contemporary design are likely to propel the segment growth through 2032.

Non-residential segment to register substantial growth

Wooden interior door market is experiencing significant growth from the non-residential end-use segment. The growing emphasis on sustainable and eco-friendly construction practices, together with the rising trend of making a good impression in commercial spaces, such as hotels, offices, and retail businesses, are expected to fuel industry expansion. Furthermore, wooden doors have good acoustic capabilities, and durability, making them appropriate for high-traffic areas, thereby favoring segment development.

Europe to emerge as a vital revenue hub

The Europe wooden interior door industry is poised to exhibit exponential growth from 2023 to 2032 driven by the growing demand for environmentally friendly and natural construction materials. Furthermore, the growing emphasis on energy efficiency and insulation in European homes has resulted in a preference for wooden doors, which have great thermal qualities. The combination of sustainability, aesthetics, and energy efficiency is expected to fuel the regional market expansion.

Wooden Interior Door Industry Leaders

Marvin Ltd., Puertas Sanrafael SA, Woodgrain Inc, Rustica, Concept SGA Inc., Artisan Hardware, Simpson Door Co, Puertas Salmar SA, and Masonite International Corp are some of the major companies operating in the market.

Wooden Interior Door Market News

In January 2023, Masonite International Corporation, a leading door system manufacturer and distributor, completed the acquisition of Endura Products, a manufacturer of high-performance door components, with the aim of leveraging the combined organization to develop innovative new door solutions and maximize growth potential.

In April 2023, Metrie Inc., a major construction materials firm, strengthened its presence in California by signing a formal agreement to acquire certain assets of Anderco Inc., a producer, and distributor of doors and door frames.

