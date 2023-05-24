Concrete Surface Retarders Market to cross $115 Mn by 2032, Says Graphical Research Powered by GMI.

Selbyville, Delaware, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Concrete Surface Retarders Market size is expected to cross a valuation of USD 115 million by 2032 according to the latest research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

The industry has experienced significant growth and development in recent years, driven by the increasing demand for aesthetically appealing architectural concrete surfaces. One of the major factors influencing market growth is the rising demand for decorative concrete in various applications such as building facades, bridges, sidewalks, and driveways. With the growing emphasis on architectural design and the need for visually striking structures, concrete surface retarders offer a cost-effective solution to achieve textured and patterned finishes that enhance the overall aesthetic appeal.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/5645



Increasing product adoption of organic agents

The concrete surface retarders market share from the organic agents segment will experience promising growth by 2032. Organic agents used in concrete surface retarders have gained significant attention in recent years due to their eco-friendly and sustainable nature. These agents are derived from organic compounds and offer an alternative to traditional chemical-based retarders. Sugar-based retarders work by slowing down the hydration process of cement, allowing for controlled removal of the cement paste on the concrete surface. They are biodegradable and non-toxic, making them environmentally friendly options for concrete surface retardation.



Demand for unique textures will promote the use of retarders

The concrete surface market share from the residential buildings segment will grow at a robust pace through 2032. Moreover, the use of concrete surface retarders in residential buildings provides added durability and resistance to wear and tear. The exposed aggregates offer improved traction, making driveways and walkways safer for residents and visitors. Overall, concrete surface retarders play a crucial role in residential construction, allowing homeowners to achieve customized and visually appealing concrete surfaces that enhance the curb appeal and value of their properties.

Multiple advantages of solvent-based concrete surface retarders

The industry will witness exponential growth in the future. These retarders are typically formulated with chemicals such as organic esters or hydrocarbons that act as solvents to slow down the curing process of concrete. The solvents in these retarders evaporate during the curing process, leaving behind a desired texture or exposed aggregate finish. These retarders offer advantages such as fast drying times and ease of application. However, it is important to note that these retarders may have environmental and health considerations due to the volatile nature of the solvents used. Proper safety measures and compliance with regulatory guidelines are essential when using solvent-based concrete surface retarders.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/5645



Rising investments in the Asia Pacific concrete surface retarder market

The Asia Pacific industry is experiencing significant growth and is expected to expand by 2032. The booming construction sector, rapid urbanization, and infrastructure development projects are driving the demand for concrete surface retarders. Countries like China, India, and Japan are witnessing robust construction activities, leading to a surge in the adoption of decorative concrete surfaces. Additionally, the increasing focus on sustainable and eco-friendly construction practices is further fueling the market, with a growing preference for organic and biodegradable concrete surface retarders. The region offers immense market potential as manufacturers are investing in research and development to cater to the evolving needs and preferences of the construction sector in this region.

Presence of competitive players in the industry’s competitive landscape

Some of the key players operating in the concrete surface retarders market include Conmix Ltd., MUHU (China) Construction Materials Co., Ltd., Euclid Chemical Company, BASF SE, Fosroc International Ltd., GCP Applied Technologies Inc., MC-Bauchemie Müller GmbH & Co. KG, Peramin AB, RPM International Inc., Stellarchemical.com, The Euclid Chemical Company, W. R. Grace & Co, among others.

Concrete Surface Retarders Industry News:

In April 2022, Euclid Chemical Company announced the acquisition of Chryso North American cement grinding aids and additives business to expand its market presence and improve the technology update.

Partial Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Concrete Surface Retarders Market industry 3600 synopsis, 2018 – 2032

2.1.1 Business trends

2.1.2 Regional trends

2.1.3 Raw material trends

2.1.4 Product type trends

2.1.5 Application trends

Chapter 3 Concrete Surface Retarders Industry Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 COVID-19 impact on world economy

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.4 Regulatory Landscape

3.5 Pricing analysis

3.6 Raw material analysis

3.7 Industry impact forces

3.7.1 Growth drivers

3.7.1.1 The advancements in the construction industry

3.7.1.2 Rising demand for green buildings

3.7.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.7.2.1 Fluctuating raw material prices

3.8 Growth potential analysis, 2022

3.9 Innovation and sustainability

3.10 Technology landscape

3.11 Porter’s analysis

3.12 PESTEL analysis

3.13 COVID-19 impact on concrete surface retarders demand by applications

3.14 Russia-Ukraine war impact on concrete surface retarders market

Browse Our Reports Store – GMIPulse @ https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse



Browse related reports:

Concrete Fibers Market - By Products (Steel, Synthetic (Polypropylene, Nylon, Polyester), Glass, Natural, Basalt), By Application (Pavement, Shotcrete, Precast, Slabs On Grade, Composite Metal Decks), By End Users & Global Forecast, 2023-2032

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/concrete-fiber-market





Concrete Chain Saw Market - By Type (Gas Chain Saw, Hydraulic Chain Saw, Pneumatic Chain Saw) & Forecast, 2022-2028

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/concrete-chain-saw-market



Concrete Admixture Market Size By Product (Superplasticizers, Accelerators, Retarders, Water Reducers, Air Entraining Mixture, Fly Ash, Silicate Fume, Plasticizers, Synthetic CSH), By Application (Residential, Non-residential, Commercial), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2021 – 2027

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/concrete-admixtures-market



About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.