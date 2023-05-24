Centennial Limo Service Adds New Limousine To Fleet

Arapahoe, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arapahoe, Colorado -

Centennial Worldwide, a transportation company based in Centennial, CO, is pleased to announce the addition of a new limousine to their fleet. The company is always looking for ways in which they can enhance the quality of service they offer.

The addition of a new vehicle means they are now able to offer their customers more options and that they are able to serve more customers at once. The company hopes to continue to enhance the transportation experience of every one of Centennial Worldwide’s customers and invites everyone to take a look at some of the reviews they have already received. See more here: We're On Yelp.



“My son and I missed our connection in Denver to Steamboat Springs due to a flight delay,” says one Yelp review of the company from a customer named Carolyn. “At a moment's notice, Centennial Limousine had a car available to drive us three hours to Steamboat at 10 pm. Our luggage was delayed in getting to us, but the driver was very kind and waited patiently for us. We had an excellent experience and will use this company again in the future!”



Another review from Catherine B. states, “Great car service, always on time and friendly! The cars are comfortable and clean. I made my reservation online, and it was very easy. I had an email confirmation within a few minutes. The process couldn't have been easier. The day of my trip, they sent me another email giving me my driver's information.”



The company supplies limos, party buses and charter buses and has been in the business since 1996. The company is dedicated to providing first class service to all their VIP and corporate clients. Often, transport companies fail to take into the account the importance of a personal approach to transportation. Youssef Marrakchi, the owner of Centennial Worldwide, understands the value of flexible, high grade service delivered with a personal touch. He strives to ensure that clients have everything they need, and he does everything he can to help them whenever they make specific requests.



When a client books a ride with Centennial Worldwide, the company treats them as though they were the only client. Every concern is addressed swiftly, and the company makes it a point to keep its clients informed. Reliability is just as important to every member of the Centennial team as it is to their corporate clients, which is why they keep transparency and communication foremost among their priorities. Booking with Centennial is easy, and clients looking for a reliable transport company can visit their website to set up a reservation. See more: Book Here.



Centennial Worldwide is always growing as a company, as can be seen from the recent addition of a new vehicle to their fleet. The company says, “At Centennial Worldwide Chauffeured Transportation, we pride ourselves on our expansive fleet of ground transportation options. Whether you need a sedan for a business meeting, a luxury sedan for a special occasion, an SUV for a weekend getaway, a passenger van for a large group or a motorcoach for a bus tour, we have just the right vehicle for the job.”

They continue, “Our sedans are perfect for business meetings and other small gatherings, while our luxury sedans can make any event feel extra special. Our SUVs can accommodate up to six passengers comfortably and are ideal for family vacations or weekend getaways. Our passenger vans can hold up to 14 passengers and are perfect for group events, and our mini-coaches and motorcoaches can accommodate up to 55 passengers, making them perfect for large group outings. No matter what the occasion or size of your group, Centennial Worldwide Chauffeured Transportation has the perfect vehicle for you. We offer ground transportation services for all sorts of events and occasions, including weddings, corporate events, airport transfers and more. Contact us today to learn more about our fleet and how we can help you plan your next ground transportation outing.”



Those looking for more information on the company and what they can do can begin by visiting their social media spaces. Get started here: Check Us On Facebook.

###

For more information about Centennial Worldwide, contact the company here:



Centennial Worldwide

Youssef Marrakchi

(303) 342-01011

info@centennialworldwide.com

13276 E Fremont Pl Centennial, CO 80112