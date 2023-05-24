Seed Treatment Market to Hit $34 Bn by 2032, Says Graphical Research Powered by GMI.

Selbyville, Delaware,, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The seed treatment market valuation is projected to surpass USD 34 billion by 2032, according to the latest research report by Global Market Insights Inc.



The study cites that the adoption of precision agricultural techniques is a major driver for industry growth. Precision agriculture makes use of sophisticated technology such as GPS, remote sensing, and data analytics to improve agricultural practices and crop yield. The combination of seed treatment and precision agricultural techniques improves seed quality, disease resistance, and overall crop performance. As farmers adopt precision agriculture to maximize yields and optimize resource utilization, demand for seed treatment solutions increases contributing to the overall market growth.

The seed treatment market share from the synthetic chemicals segment is projected to grow at a robust rate over 2023-2032, owing to the widespread use of this treatment to protect seeds and seedlings from diseases, pests, and weeds. These chemicals provide reliable and targeted control for a wide range of diseases and pests, resulting in better crop health and output. Developments in synthetic chemical formulations with enhanced effectiveness and safety profiles are increasing their use in seed treatment applications.

The seed treatment market size from oilseed segment is estimated to grow rapidly through 2032. Oilseed crops are widely cultivated for their oil content, which is used in a range of industries, including food, biofuel, and animal feed. Seed treatment improves seed germination, disease resistance, and insect management, resulting in higher crop yields and quality. The introduction of genetically modified oilseed varieties with specific features emphasizes the necessity of seed treatment in protecting and optimizing crop performance, thereby contributing to segment growth.





The seed treatment market from dressing segment is anticipated to amass significant revenue over 2023-2032. The dressing treatment method has various benefits, including simplicity of application, consistent coverage, and enhanced seed handling. The increased demand for high-quality seeds with better disease resistance and crop performance has encouraged the use of dressing treatments in a variety of crops. Furthermore, innovations in dressing formulations, such as water-based coatings and low-dose treatments, are expected to drive industry expansion.

Asia Pacific held a sizable revenue share in the global seed treatment market in 2022 and will emerge as notable avenue during 2023 and 2032, due to the presence of major agricultural countries such as China and India, which have significant arable land and diverse crop cultivation. Increasing population is showcasing the need for improved crop productivity. Wider use of modern agricultural practices and technology, as well as government measures to promote sustainable agriculture will boost the usage of seed treatment methods, thereby propelling regional industry growth in the coming years.

Seed treatment market news

In May 2022, the Seedcare business of Syngenta Crop Protection AG introduced VICTRATO®, a revolutionary solution that targets nematodes and other plant diseases, aiming to improve crop quality and production while also supporting soil health.

In July 2022, Corteva Agriscience, a leading biologicals firm, launched two new seed treatment packages containing various new solutions for maize and canola producers across Canada. The complete package is called LumiGEN and includes four effective solutions.

