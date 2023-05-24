Food Diagnostics Market to Notice Prominent CAGR Growth of 7.5% by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Industry Growth and Competitive Outlook

SYDNEY, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research has unveiled a new report called " Food Diagnostics Market " which provides an in-depth exploration of growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and the competitive landscape. To flourish in this competitive marketplace, businesses are highly benefited if they adopt innovative solutions such as this Food Diagnostics market research report. The market analysis and insights included in this business document present key statistics on the market status of global and regional manufacturers and are an essential source of guidance, which provides the right direction to the companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report also throws light on the market drivers and market restraints with the use of SWOT analysis. The comprehensive Food Diagnostics market report acts as a backbone for the success of business in any sector.



Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global food diagnostics market will grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Food safety and quality are major concerns for food manufacturing and the retail and hospitality industry. Food quality and hygiene have an impact on productivity. In recent years both intentional and unintentional adulteration has become high-tech, and testing laboratories can help to detect these adulterants. The most important function of the food diagnostics laboratories is to test foods for adulterants, pathogens, pesticide residues, chemical contaminants such as heavy metals, microbial contaminants, non-permitted additives, colors, and antibiotics in food. Without food testing, the food producers and the food manufacturers of the food products cannot ensure that pesticides, antibiotics, heavy metals, naturally occurring toxins, among others. Thus, it is important to ensure food safety.

The demand for food testing is increasing, for which manufacturers are now more focused, and they are involved in the new product launch, promotion, awards, certification, and event participation in the market. These decisions are ultimately enhancing the growth of the market.

Opportunities:

Increasing Government Initiatives to Ensure Food Safety and Quality

Many governments are taking initiatives for food safety, quality, and fair trades that may drive the growth of the global food diagnostics market. The increase in the prevalence of foodborne diseases among consumers increases concerns for food safety and quality, creating immense opportunities for food diagnostics manufacturers so that consumers can trust in the safety and quality of the products they purchase when food manufacturers meet the standards.

The Food Diagnostics Market is Dominated by Firms Such as

Randox Food Diagnostics

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Life Technologies

PerkinElmer Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

Invisible Sentinel

3M

Intertek Group plc

Eurofins Scientific

SGS SA

ALS Limited

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Ring Biotechnology Co Ltd.

NEOGEN Corporation

FOSS India Pvt. Ltd.

BIOMÉRIEUX SA

Recent Development:

In December 2020, Shimadzu Corporation launched a Fully-Automatic PCR Testing System for Clinics, contributing to Japan's COVID-19 Testing Capabilities

Key Market Segments Covered in Food Diagnostics Industry Research

Testing Type

System

Test Kits

Consumables

Type of Tests

Food Authenticity Testing

Food Shelf Life Testing Market

Site

Inhouse

Outsourcing Facility

Application

Food

Cereals & Grains

Nuts

Beverages

Food Diagnostics Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

Some of the countries covered in the food diagnostics market report are China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, and Rest of the Asia-Pacific, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Belgium, Turkey, Switzerland and the Rest of Europe, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Kuwait, and the Rest of the Middle East and Africa, U.S., Canada and Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America.

North America in is expected to dominate the global food diagnostics market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to the presence of flourishing food and beverages product demand, especially processed food, because of changing lifestyles and time constraints.

Key Growth Drivers:

Increasing Cases of Foodborne Illnesses

The factors such as increasing food adulteration cases, financial scarcity, food control issues, lack of information about foodborne diseases and their adverse effects, lack of hygiene are increasing the number of foodborne diseases are expected to drive the global food diagnostics market growth.

Stringent Safety Regulations for Food

The stringent safety regulations for food are expected to drive the growth of the global food diagnostics market because the regulator has to ensure that the available food in the market is safe for consumption. According to WHO, approximately 600 million, almost one in 10 people in the world, fall ill after eating contaminated food, and 420 000 die every year, resulting in the loss of 33 million healthy life years (DALYs) and the children under the age of 5 years carry 40% of the foodborne disease burden with 125,000 deaths every year.

This Market Intelligence Report Analyses Some of the Most Crucial Concerns:

How will the major segments of this international market develop over the next few years?

Who are the major players that will dominate the market in the future?

When it comes to this industry, who are the top suppliers and producers?

How have the most successful companies in the industry planned for future growth and expansion?

In what sectors might we expect to see the greatest increase in demand over the coming years?

How many distinct subsets of buyers make up this market?

Which regional powerhouse do you foresee as becoming the largest player in the international market?

Does a new coronavirus pandemic have any consequences?

In what ways are established actors stymied by the entry of newcomers, and how may they be overcome?

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Food Diagnostics Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Food Diagnostics Market, By Testing Type Global Food Diagnostics Market, By Type of Tests Global Food Diagnostics Market, By Site Global Food Diagnostics Market, By Application Global Food Diagnostics Market, By Region Global Food Diagnostics Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

