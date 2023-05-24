GeoJunxion (GOJXN.AS) announces the closing of two location intelligence data and service agreements for a value exceeding EUR 200K

English Dutch

Capelle aan den IJssel, the Netherlands, 24 May 2023 – GeoJunxion (GOJXN.AS) is pleased to announce the closing of two new contracts with a global tech Company, for a total value exceeding EUR 200 thousand.



The first agreement is a Location Intelligence Service in which GeoJunxion will collect, digitize and standardize geolocated data on a limited number of countries. This can pave the way for future expansions of the geographic footprint, under the same project scope.

The second contract is a recurring Data License Agreement, under which GeoJunxion will provide quarterly updates on data previously delivered. This is a perfect example of our Business Model and Company Strategy: GeoJunxion activities are indeed directed towards establishing long-term relationships with its customers, through the creation of a recurring business model rather than one-off opportunities. Although the relationship may start with a proof-of-concept or a one-off project, most of our high value datasets require frequent and continuous updates to maintain or increase their value. As a result, the one-off project or proof-of-concept is often just the first step, followed by a recurring service or a license contract -converting the initial, single activity into a recurring, predictable and sustainable business model.

Francesco Altamura, GeoJunxion CBO and Managing Director stated: "We are almost at the end of this successful financial year 2022/23, which is going to be closed at the end of June. These two contracts are the icing on the cake of this fantastic year, confirming the trust our clients have in GeoJunxion. I'd also like to emphasize the dedication, passion and customer focus that our people demonstrate in their daily activities. It's thanks to their work that our company is reaching and exceeding its yearly business and financial targets".

--END--

About GeoJunxion

GeoJunxion is the crossroads where fundamental, location-aware content connects with superior, customized intelligence and highly focused innovations to empower exceptional experiences. With an emphasis on safety and sustainability, we are constantly expanding our portfolio to meet the demands of a diverse and fast-evolving market. Building on decades of experience in mapping, the company focuses on high value, dynamic content and building environmentally conscious applications, which enrich safety in everyday life. With location-aware content at our core, we know where our strengths lie and have the know-how and technology needed to offer unrivalled, intelligent products and services.

GeoJunxion NV is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Amsterdam, under the symbol GOJXN.AS

GeoJunxion Press Contact

Tel: +31 (0)10 885 1200

Email: info@geojunxion.com

This is a public announcement by GeoJunxion N.V., pursuant to article 17, paragraph 1 of the European Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014). This public announcement does not constitute an offer, or solicitation of an offer, to buy or offer securities in GeoJunxion N.V.