Flash News: OKX Wallet Launches New Limit Order Feature on its Decentralized Exchange

SAN FRANCISCO, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , the second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of May 24, 2023.

OKX Wallet's Decentralized Exchange Launches New Limit Order Feature

OKX Wallet - DEX has announced the launch of a new limit order feature. The new feature lets users trade assets with a limit on the highest price they will pay or the lowest price they will accept (i.e. the limit price). If the order is executed, it will only be at the limit price or a better price.

The new feature enhances the vast array of advanced tools and features available to decentralized exchange (DEX) traders on OKX, as it allows them to execute trades at their desired price without having to constantly monitor their open positions.

OKX Wallet - DEX is a multi- and cross-chain decentralized exchange that empowers users with the most optimal token swap rates within a transparent, private and secure trading environment. It supports 10+ chains, including Ethereum, BSC, Polygon, Solana, Tron, etc.

