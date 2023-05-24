UPDATE: Regarding specification of draft decision of the ordinary General Meeting of shareholders of joint stock company „Novaturas“ on issue 7 of the agenda.

English Lithuanian

AB “Novaturas” (the “Company”) informs that according to par. 4 of Art. 25 of the Law on Joint Stock Companies of the Republic of Lithuania, after the shareholders whose shares hold not less that 1/20 of the total votes propose additional candidates for the members of the Company's Board in writing, a specification is provided on draft resolution of item 7 of the agenda of the Company‘s General Meeting of Shareholders:

„7. Election of a Board of the Company.

After the resignation of the Members of the Board of the Company, candidates for the election of new members of the Board of the Company are submitted to the Meeting.

Draft decision proposed:

To be elected to the Board of the Company for a new term (personal data are not published publicly):

Tomas Korganas.

Ugnius Radvila.

Gediminas Almantas (independent member).“

Attached:

General voting ballot on item 7 of the agenda (Election of a Board of the Company).

Contacts:

Vygantas Reifonas

CFO

J. Jasinksio str. 16C, Vilnius, Lithuania

Tel. +370 687 21603

E-mail: vygantas.reifonas@novaturas.lt

