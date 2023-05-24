Dostarlimab-gxly Market to Expand at a CAGR of 15.6% during 2023-2031, Says Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market analysis of the global dostarlimab-gxly market was conducted by Growth Plus Reports in 2022. The market is expected to hit a revenue CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period 2023-2031.

Analysis of the global market for dostarlimab-gxly indicates that the revenue share is likely to rise significantly during the forecast period. A monoclonal antibody drug called dostarlimab-gxly, also marketed under the name Jemperli, is used to treat certain cancers.

Key Takeaways:

The increasing number of patients with advanced or endometrial cancer is driving the market revenue share.

Regulatory approvals allow for market entry and increased accessibility to patients.

With the drug's approval, a large unmet medical need is now being addressed, which will help the dostarlimab-gxly market develop more broadly.

Dostarlimab-gxly Market Scope

Report Attribute Details CAGR 15.6% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Cancer Type, End User, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa





Recent Development in the Dostarlimab-gxly Market:

In February 2023, for adult patients with mismatch repair-deficient (dMMR), recurrent, or advanced endometrial cancer who have advanced on or after a previous platinum-containing treatment in any context and who are not candidates for radiation or curative surgery, the FDA has approved dostarlimab-gxly (Jemperli). The phase 1 GARNET study's data supported the customary approval.

Competitive Landscape

The company operating in the global market for dostarlimab-gxly is:

• GSK Plc

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The global dostarlimab-gxly market revenue is driven by the rising incidences of cancer, increasing investments in R&D activities, and the government's initiatives in developing cancer therapeutics.

However, due to the price, reimbursement, and side effects, the dostarlimab-gxly market revenue growth is expected to be restrained.

Market Segmentation:

Based on cancer type, the global dostarlimab-gxly market is segmented into endometrial cancer, skin cancer, lung cancer, liver cancer, kidney cancer, and others.

Based on end users, the global dostarlimab-gxly market is segmented into hospitals, homecare settings, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.

Segmentation By End User

Based on end-user, the hospital segment accounts for the highest revenue share in the global dostarlimab-gxly market due to the rising prevalence of endometrial cancer and the availability of the necessary infrastructure. Furthermore, these facilities are equipped with the knowledge and tools necessary to identify, manage, and treat cancer patients, including those who could benefit from dostarlimab-gxly, contributing to the segment's revenue share.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, North America, with the largest revenue share, dominates the global dostarlimab-gxly market. This large revenue share is attributed to because of the increased incidence of cancer, the developed healthcare system, the high cost of healthcare, and the favorable reimbursement conditions.

Report Coverage

Growth Plus Reports carried out extensive market research on the dostarlimab-gxly market globally. We examined the fundamental market characteristics, significant investment opportunities, regional growth patterns, ten-year revenue estimates, competing market players, and mergers and acquisitions.

Table of Content

DOSTARLIMAB-GXLY MARKET TOC

