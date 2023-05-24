[Latest News] PPE Industry to Worth USD 110.85 Billion by 2029 | Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- [Latest Report] by Fortune Business Insights™ states, the global PPE industry was valued at USD 71.05 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow from USD 80.38 billion in 2022 to USD 110.85 billion in 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) refers to specialized clothing, equipment, or accessories that are worn or used to protect individuals from potential hazards or risks in their work or daily activities. PPE is designed to create a barrier between the wearer and potential sources of harm, such as physical, chemical, biological, or radiological hazards.

List of Key Players Profiled in the PPE Industry Report:

3M (U.S.)

Ansell Ltd. (Australia)

Alpha ProTech (Canada)

DuPont (U.S.)

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (U.K.)

Mallcom (India) Limited (India)

Bullard (U.S.)

Delta Plus Group (France)

Supermax Corporation Berhad (Malaysia)

MSA Safety (U.S.)

Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.)

Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc. (U.S.)

Uvex Group (Germany)

COFRA S.r.l. (Italy)

Lakeland Inc. (U.S.)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast CAGR 4.7% 2029 Value Projection USD 110.85 billion Market Size in 2022 USD 80.38 billion Historical Data 2018-2020 No. of Pages 275 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Product

By End User

By Region Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa PPE Industry Growth Drivers Rising Workplace Accidents to Fuel Market Growth in North America Safety and Security Compliances to Propel Market Growth

Segments

Based on product, the personal protective equipment market report is classified into head protection, hearing protection, eye & face protection, defensive apparel, defensive footwear, respiratory protection, hand protection, fall protection, and others. As per end- use industry, it's classified into manufacturing, construction, automotive, oil & gas, healthcare, chemical, food, transportation, and others.

Geographic Segment Analyzed in the Report:

North America (USA and Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

COVID-19 Impact

Supply Chain Constraints to Hinder Market Progress

This personal protective equipment market is anticipated to be negatively affected during the COVID- 19 epidemic due to force chain constraints. Rising COVID- 19 cases led to restrictions on manufacturing, transport, and trip. Further, trade restrictions and import bans may lead to a lack of raw accoutrements and stock deficit. also, the lack of medical outfit may hamper the particular defensive outfit request’s progress. still, the relinquishment of reduced capacities, automated product ways, and part- time shifts may enhance request development during the epidemic.

Drivers and Restraints

Safety and Security Compliances to Propel Market Growth

The adding enterprises regarding workers’ safety are anticipated to boost the relinquishment of the product from consumers. Further, the rising demand for personal protective equipment kits accoutrements from hospitals, manufacturing installations, construction, and other diligence may boost the product relinquishment. Government perpetration of safety and security obedience’s may grease the product relinquishment. also, rising plant hazards and casualty rates may increase consumers' particular defensive outfit relinquishment. These factors may propel the PPE Industry growth.

Still, affordable and low- quality product vacuity and deals may hamper the request progress.

Regional Insights

Rising Workplace Accidents to Fuel Market Growth in North America

North America is anticipated to dominate the PPE Industry share due to rising plant incidents. The market in North America stood at USD 23.76 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to gain a huge portion of the global request share. likewise, rising government expenditures may enhance assiduity growth.

In Europe, rising government investments in renewable energy are anticipated to boost the relinquishment of PPE. Further, the rising demand for safety gloves is anticipated to boost the development of PPE.

In Asia Pacific, rapid-fire industrialization and structure spending may propel the relinquishment of particular defensive outfit accoutrements. also, the development of the construction assiduity may enhance the markets progress.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent Players Announce Novel Products to Enhance Brand Image

Major companies operating in the market devise novel product launches to boost their brand image globally. For example, Mallcom (India) Limited announced its PPE shoe cover and overalls in April 2020. This launch may boost its product line-up, and it may be available in 2 varieties alongside a shoe cover. This launch may enable the company to enhance its brand image. Further, companies adopt research and development, mergers, acquisitions, and expansions to boost their annual revenues and global market position.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Market Trends

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Industry SWOT Analysis Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

Qualitative Insights – Impact of COVID-19 on Global PPE Industry Supply Chain Challenges Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak

Global PPE Industry Segmentation Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Product (Value) Hand Protection Eye & Face Protection Safety Spectacles Safety Goggles Welding Shields Face Shields Head Gear Hearing Protection Ear Plugs Cap Mounted Earmuffs Hearing Bands Protective Clothing Chemical Defending Garment Flame Retardant Apparel High Visibility Clothing Others Respiratory Protection Air Purifying Respirators (APR) Supplied Air Respirators



TOC Continued...!

Industry Development

April 2021- Honeywell completed the acquisition of Norcross Safety Products L.L.C. for USD 1.2 billion. It may provide the company with a platform in the global market.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS (FAQs)

Q1. How much is the PPE Industry worth?

Answer: Fortune Business Insights says that the global market size was USD 71.05 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 110.85 billion by 2029.

Q2. What was the value of the PPE Industry in North America in 2021?

Answer: In 2021, the North America market size stood at USD 23.76 billion.

