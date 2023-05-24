[Latest News] Pulp and Paper Market to Worth USD 372.70 Billion by 2029 | Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- [Latest Report] from Fortune Business Insights™ states, the global pulp and paper market size was USD 351.53 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow from USD 354.39 billion in 2022 to USD 372.70 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 0.72% during the 2022-2029 period.

Pulp and paper refer to the industry and processes involved in the production of paper and related materials. It encompasses the extraction of pulp from raw materials, such as wood or recycled paper, and the subsequent manufacturing of various types of paper products. Fortune Business Insights™ publishes this information in a report titled, "Pulp and Paper Market Size, Forecast 2029".

List of Key Players Profiled in the Pulp and Paper Market Report:

International Paper (U.S.)

Georgia-Pacific Corporation (U.S.)

Nine Dragon Paper (Holdings) Ltd. (Hong Kong)

Stora Enso Oyj (Finland)

Sappi Limited (South Africa)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (U.S.)

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (Finland)

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA) (Sweden)

Oji Holding Corporation (Japan)

Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd. (Japan)

The Smurfit Kappa Group (Ireland)

WestRock (U.S.)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast CAGR 0.72% 2029 Value Projection USD 372.70 billion Market Size in 2022 USD 354.39 billion Historical Data 2018-2020 No. of Pages 150 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Category

By Region Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Pulp and paper Market Growth Drivers Wrapping & Packaging Segment to Dominate the Global Market Rising Demand for Eco-Friendly Packaging to Augment Growth

Segments:

Wrapping & Packaging Segment to Dominate the Global Market

By order, the Pulp and paper market is distributed into wrapping & packaging, publishing & writing, aseptic, news print, and others. The wrapping and packaging member is anticipated to lead the global market share in the coming times, owing to the adding penetration of the e-commerce and retail sector. Also, the rising demand for paper bags as an provident cover for plastic bags is anticipated to bolster the segmental growth.

Geographic Segment Analyzed in the Report:

North America (USA and Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

COVID-19 Impact:

Increased Utilization of Tissue Paper Amid Pandemic Bolstered Market Growth

The COVID- 19 epidemic had a negative impact on colorful diligence during the original lockdown phase. still, the rising demand for towel papers along with colorful hygiene products has bolstered the pulp and paper market growth during the epidemic. Towel papers were largely employed by healthcare providers, druggists, and the general population to maintain hygiene in workplaces and houses. These factors increased the demand for pulp and paper to manufacture towel papers.

Drivers & Restraints:

Rising Demand for Eco-Friendly Packaging to Augment Growth

The demand for pulp and paper is anticipated to launch in the coming times, owing to the added penetration of online retail in developing economies. This is anticipated to bolster the rising demand for paper packaging from several industries. Also, the growing demand for eco-friendly packaging material is anticipated to fuel market growth during the projected period.

Still, strict restrictions assessed on acquiring raw accouterments, similar as wood, may hinder the market growth. Resource operation can be another challenge for companies operating in the market

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific Dominates Global Market Share Due to High Producer-Consumer Population

Asia Pacific held a dominant pulp and paper market share in 2021 as the regional market was valued at USD 175.00 billion. The presence of a high producer and consumer population in the region is expected to drive regional pulp and paper market trends, growth.

North America holds the second-highest global market share during the forecast period due to the increasing consumption of fast-moving consumer products. These factors ensure a surge in demand for packaging paper.

Competitive Landscape:

Acquisition Allow Companies to Propel Growth

The company’s focus on strategic acquisitions to propel growth by expanding their production rate and improving their business performance. Also, enhancing and developing a strong supply chain allow companies to increase their productivity and profitability.

Key Industry Development:

June 2022: Kruger acquired the paper mill from Domtar’s pulp mill plant in Kamloops, Canada. The plant produces bleached and unbleached softwood pulp. With this acquisition, Kruger secured the pulp supply for tissue paper manufacturing facilities in Quebec.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS?

Q1. What is the leading segment in the pulp and paper market?

Answer: The wrapping & packaging segment is expected to lead the global market during the forecast period.

Q2. How much is the global pulp and paper market worth?

Answer: Fortune Business Insights says that the global market size was USD 351.53 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 372.70 billion by 2029.

