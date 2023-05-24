10.5% CAGR of Platelet Rich Plasma Market Dynamics: Innovations Driving the Future of Regenerative Therapies; Intelligence Report by Market.us

New York, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Platelet Rich Plasma Market Size accounted for USD 342 Million in 2022 and is estimated to garner a market size of USD 905 Million by 2032 rising at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2023 to 2032.

Platelet-rich plasma is created with the help of blood. Platelet-rich Plasma (PRP) with platelet concentrations above normal values is separated, and the PRP is created when the human blood is centrifuged. Platelets help in blood clotting and the healing of tendons, muscles, and ligaments.

To Get Additional Highlights On Major Revenue-Generating Segments, Request a Platelet Rich Plasma Market Sample Report At: https://market.us/report/platelet-rich-plasma-market/request-sample/

Key Takeaway

By Type, the highest market revenue will likely be held by the pure platelet-rich plasma segment over the forecast period 2023 to 2032.

over the forecast period 2023 to 2032. By Application, the orthopedics segment was anticipated to dominate the market due to an increase in ovarian cancer prevalence.

was anticipated to dominate the market due to an increase in ovarian cancer prevalence. By Origin, the autologous PRP segment accounted for the largest revenue share

accounted for the largest revenue share By End-User, the hospitals & clinics are estimated to have the largest share.

In 2022, North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 42%.

dominated the market with the Europe will grow at the fastest CAGR from 2023-2032.

PRP is experiencing growth due to the rising participation in sporting events, which results in rising cases of sports injuries. A rise in the use of PRP for the treatment of chronic diseases like cardiovascular & neurovascular diseases, wound management, orthopedic diseases, and general surgery and increasing demand for cosmetic surgeries is estimated to propel the growth of the market. Due to the enhancement in research applications, the PRP market was also enhanced. Factors such as the increasing adoption of PRP as an effective treatment, the increasing geriatric population, and the rise in the occurrence of orthopedic and sports injuries are expected to enhance the growth of the PRP market.

Factors affecting the Growth of the Platelet Rich Plasma Devices Market

There are several factors that can affect the growth of the platelet rich plasma devices market. Some of these factors include:

Rising prevalence of sports injuries: Increased prevalence of sports injuries is responsible for driving the market over the forecast period.

Increased prevalence of sports injuries is responsible for driving the market over the forecast period. An increasing number of cosmetic surgeries: The rising number of cosmetic surgeries leads to propelling the market during the forecast period.

The rising number of cosmetic surgeries leads to propelling the market during the forecast period. Technological developments in the market: Various technological advancements in the market will enhance the growth of the market

Various technological advancements in the market will enhance the growth of the market An increasing number of PRP in various therapeutic areas: Increasing number of PRP in various therapeutic areas offers enormous opportunities for market growth.

Increasing number of PRP in various therapeutic areas offers enormous opportunities for market growth. High cost of PRP therapy: The high cost of PVR therapy will hinder the growth of the market.

The high cost of PVR therapy will hinder the growth of the market. Effect of the COVID-19 pandemic: COVID-19 caused a significant impact on the market during the pandemic period.

Top Trends in Global Platelet Rich Plasma Market

There are different benefits of PRP in lighting wrinkles depth, treating acne scars, improving color and skin texture, skin pigmentation disorders, and skin rejuvenation. Currently, it is proven that micro-needling, as well as topical application of PRP, have improved skin tightening and collagen production. By binding with the growth factors, PRP improves the proliferation of human derma papilla cells which results in the formation of hair follicles in the process of hair transplantation. Therefore, PRP has different uses, which leads to boosting the growth of the market.

Market Growth

Platelet rich plasma therapy owned significant attention in the last few decades. The reason for its growth is its latent capabilities in surgical procedures and regenerative medicine. Other factors such as oral and maxillofacial procedures, increasing incidences of sports-related injuries, periodontal surgeries, increasing technological advancements, rising awareness regarding PRP therapies, increasing geriatric population, and an increasing number of cosmetic surgeries will enhance the market growth.

Regional Analysis

North America dominates the global platelet-rich plasma market during the forecast period with a revenue share of 42%. The factors that are responsible for the dominance of the region are high procurement at end-users like hospitals and clinics, the existence of key market players, and the presence of various manufacturing units interested in growing novel approaches with PRP-based treatments. Additionally, the growth of the market is strengthened by regulatory authorities’ support and approval. These factors are responsible for boosting the growth of the market in this region.

In Europe, due to the reliable research facilities for PRP, a tremendous revenue share was held by Germany. In 2020, a survey named ‘Working Group for Clinical Tissue Generation,’ it indicated the requirement for platelet-rich plasma preparation, standardization, and its application protocols for indications like knee osteoarthritis. A huge number of service providers and manufacturers are present in Europe, which will enhance the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

Major players are implementing various strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, geographical expansion, new product launches, and partnerships in key regions. For instance, in February 2020, EmCyteCo. acquired Cellmedix Holdings LLC, including its Centrepid platelet concentrator system. This improved company’s product portfolio as well as market presence.

To Understand How Our Report Can Bring A Difference To Your Business Strategy, Inquire About a Brochure At9: https://market.us/report/platelet-rich-plasma-market/#inquiry

Market Key Players

Johnson & Johnson

EmCyte Corporation

Arthrex, Inc.

Juventix Regenerative Medical, LLC.

Zimmer Biomet

Apex Biologix

Stryker

Terumo Corporation

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc.

GLOFINN

Celling Biosciences, Inc.

Other Key Players.

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Value (2022) US$ 342 Million Market Size in 2032 US$ 905 Million CAGR (2023 to 2032) 10.5% North America Revenue Share 42% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

Different technological advancements in the market of PRP devices lead to an increase in the use of pure platelet-rich plasma in different situations as well as high platelet concentrations. The market is also facilitated due to technological breakthroughs like smart home diagnostic kits that will be estimated to propel the growth of the market. Knee, shoulder, and elbow injuries are very common sports injuries among softball and baseball players. The injuries which are sports-related were raised over the past two decades, which propelled the growth of the market for platelet-rich plasma.

Market Restraints

During the forecast period, the costly platelet-rich plasma therapy hampered the growth of the PRP market. The problems regarding quality control and the test results will likely impede the growth of the market in the coming years.

Market Opportunities

The market for PRP was growing because of the rising demand for plastic surgeries. The PRP has progressed in plastic surgery, and it has promising results. The process of the surgery includes the utilization of the body’s own natural tissue repair procedure to get advanced function and form. Various factors, such as ease of use and less or no risk of adverse reactions, are responsible for raising the implementation of platelet-rich plasma in treatments.

Grow Your Profit Margin With Market.Us - Purchase This Premium Report At https://market.us/purchase-report/?report_id=35940

Report Segmentation of the Platelet Rich Plasma Market

Type Insight

In 2022, the largest share of 52% was accounted for by the pure platelet-rich plasma segment. Due to its broad use in tissue repair, regeneration, and the healing process. Pure platelet-rich plasma is recognized by its off-label use because its manufacturers were interested in the development of different products. The PRP delivers fewer adverse effects and minimum risks due to the allergic and immune response in the treatment. All these above-mentioned are expected to propel the market’s growth. Due to its rising utility around surgery, orthopedic, and sports injuries, leukocyte-rich platelet-rich fibrin will likely grow significantly. This segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR.

Application Insight

In 2022, the orthopedics segment held the highest revenue share of 27%. Other segments like ulcer healing, sports medicine, and dermatology are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. For effective healing in chronic tendon injuries, PRP has satisfactory results if compared with conventional treatments. PRP is remarkably used in orthopedic therapeutics due to improved tissue repair, regeneration, and healing. Also, it offers bone reconstruction, soft tissue reconstruction, and long-lasting relief, which results in a boost in the growth of the market.

Origin Insight

The market is categorized into allogeneic PRP, autologous PRP, and homologous PRP, based on origin. The autologous platelet-rich segment is anticipated to have the highest share of the global platelet-rich plasma market during the forecast period.

End-User Insight

The Hospitals & Clinics segment accounted for the highest revenue share of the market. The faster growth of PRP-based therapies in hospitals is responsible for the dominance of the segment. Factors such as increased hair loss incidences, the increasing number of new osteoarthritis, and increasing demand for non-surgical management in treatment propel the growth of the market.

To Get Additional Highlights On Major Revenue-Generating Segments, Request a Platelet Rich Plasma Market Sample Report At: https://market.us/report/platelet-rich-plasma-market/request-sample/

Market Segmentation

By Type

Leukocyte Rich Platelet Rich Plasma

Pure Platelet Rich Plasma

Leukocyte Rich Platelet Rich Fibrin

By Application

By Origin

Autologous PRP

Allogeneic PRP

Homologous PRP

By End-User

Hospitals & Clinics

Research Institutes

Other End-Users

By Geography

North America The US Canada

Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Mexico Costa Rica Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Recent Development of the Platelet-Rich Plasma Market

In February 2021- Atlas Health Medical Group announced PRP Microneedling facelifts for patients.

In July 2021- Zimmer Biomet announced its strategic partnership with OSSIS. Zimmer Biomet is a global leader in musculoskeletal healthcare, while OSSIS is a New Zealand-based company that specifies in hip replacement treatments. The aim of the partnership is to market Zimmer Boimet’s patient-specific 3D-printed titanium hip replacement joints in APAC

Browse More Related Reports:

Mycoplasma Testing Market was valued at US$ 766.63 million in 2022 and is expected to grow US$ 2338 million in 2032. Between 2023 and 2032, this market is estimated to register a CAGR of 12.11%.

Plasma Fractionation Market size is expected to be worth around USD 57.0 Bn by 2032 at a CAGR of 7.3% forecast from 2022 to 2032.

Liposuction Devices Market was valued at USD 2,368 million in 2021. It is projected to grow at a 12.0% CAGR, between 2023 and 2032.

Plastic Surgery Instruments Market was valued USD 1,114.6 Mn in 2021and estimated CAGR of 8.6%, over forecast period.

About Us:

Market.US (Powered by Prudour Pvt Ltd) specializes in in-depth market research and analysis and has been proving its mettle as a consulting and customized market research company, apart from being a much sought-after syndicated market research report-providing firm. Market.US provides customization to suit any specific or unique requirement and tailor-makes reports as per request. We go beyond boundaries to take analytics, analysis, study, and outlook to newer heights and broader horizons.

Follow Us On LinkedIn Facebook Twitter

Our Blog: