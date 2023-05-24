18.3% CAGR for Spatial Computing Market Analysis and Growth Projections, Reaching USD 620.2 Billion by 2032 | Market.us

New York, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2022, the worldwide spatial computing market was valued at USD 120.5 Billion, and it is projected to expand to USD 620.2 Billion by 2032. The market is estimated to experience a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.3% during this period.

Spatial computing can replace old computing with innovative and developing technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, the Internet of Things, Amplified Reality, Effective Reality, and many more. The factors such as the introduction of technological advancements, the development of smart city projects, and the growing IoT penetration were likely estimated to propel the demand for spatial computing solutions.

Key Takeaway

By Type, The Internet of Things Held the Largest Share of the Market

dominated the market with the highest revenue share of Asia-Pacific will grow at a significant CAGR from 2023-2032.

A prominent share of industrial IoT service providers is offering a 5G capable network, and this will enhance the growth of the spatial computing market during the forecast period 2023-2032. Key players are concentrating on new product launches to improve customer experiences. This will likely expand the market growth.

Factors Affecting the Growth of Spatial Computing Market

There are several factors that can affect the growth of the spatial computing market. Some of these factors include:

Increasing IoT Penetration: The increasing IoT penetration will likely facilitate global market growth.

The increasing IoT penetration will likely facilitate global market growth. Emerging Smart City Projects: The main factor driving the market's growth is a smart city project.

The main factor driving the market's growth is a smart city project. Increasing Demand for Low-Latency Processing: Increasing demand for low-latency processing boosts market growth.

Increasing demand for low-latency processing boosts market growth. Advent Of Technological Advancements: Technological advancements are expected to further boost the market's growth.

Technological advancements are expected to further boost the market's growth. Key Players Are Concentrating On New Product Launches: The key players are concentrating on new product launches resulting in market growth.

Top Trends in Global Spatial Computing Market

Spatial computing is a technology evolution without restrictions on any particular industry. Thus, IoT and spatial computing have a great future. Additionally, large enterprises in the industry, such as manufacturing and telecom, are progressively using spatial computing. Spatial computing in evolving countries such as Indonesia, China, and India aids as an advantageous opportunity for edge computing architecture. Moreover, IoT and edge computing for architects is emerging as key trend.

Market Growth

After the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for spatial computing has seen a rise, and this was likely to continue during the forecast period because of the continued prominence of developing communications infrastructure. A network requires low-latency connectivity and high security. Thus healthcare system has acquired a grip with the help of online consultations. Businesses around many industry verticals have decreased their investments and expenditures to gain significant cost reductions.

Regional Analysis

North America held the largest revenue share of 42% of the overall market. The increasing implementation of connected devices like iPad, smartphones, tablets, and others has generated a huge demand for spatial computing solutions. Asia Pacific held a significant revenue share. The significant development of the connected device ecosystem of the region has resulted in huge data generation. It surges the demand for a robust computational infrastructure.

Competitive Landscape

The major market players are focused on developing innovative collaboration software to gain a competitive edge and attract a more extensive customer base. It is a complete range of solutions that businesses can use to enhance, run, and build their workflow. The growing number of such offerings is projected to favor the growth of the market over the forecast period 2023-2032.

Market Key Players:

Microsoft Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

ABB Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development

Atos

General Electric Company

Cisco Systems, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Other Key Players

Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Value (2022) USD 120.5 Billion Market Size in 2032 USD 620.2 Billion CAGR (2023 to 2032) 18.3% North America Revenue Share 42% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032



Market Drivers

The key requirement in today’s business scenario is reducing the data sent to the cloud and service access latency, mainly for enterprises via cloud infrastructure. The latency is the time the data packet travels in the computer network. Lower latency marks a higher data transmission rate. It has numerous applications, such as content delivery & remote monitoring of manufacturing sites and oil & gas fields. Furthermore, edge computing also helps in increasing application performances and the business efficiency of enterprises by decreasing operating costs. This was accomplished by reducing the costs related to unnecessary storage as well as transmission in the cloud.

Market Restraints

Spatial computing technologies are expensive, which can lower their acceptance by smaller organizations with limited budgets. During the market for spatial computing is increasing, it is quite small compared to the other computing platforms. The criteria of a limited user base can make it more difficult for upcoming companies to invest in spatial computing skills.

Market Opportunities

The spatial computing market has important opportunities for growth and novel innovation. Inventions in hardware, AI, and gaming businesses and the rising demand for various company collaborations drive the market.

Report Segmentation of the Spatial Computing Market

Type Insight

The hardware segment held the largest revenue share at 45%. The demand for the hardware segment is increasing because it has become popular in the managed services industry. During the forecast period, this will likely hold a significant market revenue share. The number of IIOT and IoT devices is growing rapidly owing to an increase in the volume of data created by these devices. Therefore, enterprises are implementing edge computing gear to deal with the volume of data created to reduce the burden on the data centers and cloud.

Application Insight

The IOT segment accounted for the highest revenue share of 30%. Edge computing has played an essential role in allowing manufacturers to reach the goal of digitalizing their facilities. As edge infrastructure becomes more available, the demand for edge infrastructure is estimated to increase.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Virtual Reality

Mixed Reality

Augmented Reality

Internet of Things

Artificial Intelligence

Other Types

By Application

Healthcare

Automotive

Transport

Manufacturing

Media & Entertainment

Other Applications

By Geography

North America The US Canada Mexico

Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Recent Development of the Spatial Computing Market

In June 2022- SixSq declared their continuing partnership to provide sound-embedded software. This software can examine particular sounds in any environment with the help of Nuvla Marketplace.

In May 2022- The Manufacturing Connect platform was co-developed by Litmus with Google Cloud to simplify the complex task of collecting data from disparate factory devices and exposing it to AI and Google Cloud data applications.

In April 2022- Nokia declared plans to incorporate Microsoft Azure Arc abilities into the Nokia MX Industrial Edge platform, unlocking the potential of mission-critical applications for Industry 4.0 use cases.

