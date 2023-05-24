Global and China Automotive Ultrasonic Radar and OEM Parking Roadmap Report 2023: AK2 Ultrasonic Radar - Ultrasonic Radars Evolve to the Second Generation

Dublin, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Ultrasonic Radar and OEM Parking Roadmap Development Research Report, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



As a single vehicle is expected to carry 7 units in 2025, ultrasonic radars will evolve to the second generation.



According to the statistics of the publisher, the ultrasonic radars installed in new passenger cars in China swelled by 7.4% year on year from 100.09 million units in 2021 to 107.525 million units in 2022. It is expected that the installation will exceed 140 million units by 2025.

From 2021 to January 2023, there were an increasing number of ultrasonic radars installed in a single vehicle, up from 4.9 units to 5.6 units. Thanks to factors such as large-scale application of driving and parking integration, and the integration of cockpit and parking, it is expected that ultrasonic radars per vehicle will rise to 7 units in 2025, and the ultrasonic radar market will enjoy a boom.



In terms of installed solutions, in 2022, 36.8%, 20.6% and 21.8% of new passenger cars in China carried 4-, 8- and 12-ultrasonic radar solutions, respectively; AVP used 12-ultrasonic radar solutions. In 2022, 28,804 vehicles with AVP were sold, rocketing by 589% on the previous year.



Ultrasonic radars evolve to the second generation - AK2 ultrasonic radar.



Amid the growth in installations and demand, ultrasonic radar technology is also advancing, and has iterated to AK2 ultrasonic radar.

Regarding the AK2 layout, foreign manufacturers started earlier than Chinese companies. In 2016, Bosch successfully developed the sixth-generation ultrasonic radar, which combines digital signals and signal codes together and enables sensors to achieve multiple receptions and multiple transmissions through a linear frequency.

Continental's full-stack solution based on its CUS3 ultrasonic sensor (with longest detection range of 5.5m, and self-diagnosis capability) is planned to be produced in quantities in 2024. The next-generation products of Murata Manufacturing can be used together with the ElmosE 524.17 driver chip to support frequency conversion (coding), with the blind spot only covering 15cm, and the longest detection range of 5.5m.



In China, both Audiowell Electronics and ZongMu Technology mass-produced AK2 radar in 2022; Coligen and Suzhou UDAS plan mass production in 2023; the rest companies are developing or have successfully developed AK2 radar.



Will ultrasonic sensors be replaced by radars in the future?



In recent years, ultrasonic sensors have faced challenged from radars. For example, in 2022, O-Film Tech introduced a solution of applying radars to low-speed autonomous driving for the purpose of space perception, and enabled the parking function using its self-developed 77Ghz radar. I

n 2022, TransMicrowave unveiled a short-range point cloud imaging radar, which can output 4D (X, Y, Z, V) point cloud information and enables automated parking in the 4D point cloud AVP mode, with the localization accuracy of 2cm. Tesla even announced to globally remove ultrasonic radars from Model X and Model Y since 2023. Does this mean that ultrasonic radars will be replaced or no longer needed?



On the one hand, ultrasonic radars have a big cost advantage in short-distance ranging, and gain ever more competitive edges. Besides the iteration of AK2 ultrasonic sensor, ultrasonic radars tend to be miniaturized and hidden. One example is AW101, a MEMS ultrasonic sensor developed by Audiowell Electronics in November 2022, mainly used for rear occupant alert (ROA), sound controlled by gesture, VR&AR and so forth.

The MEMS ultrasonic sensor is a new kind of sensor that integrates piezoelectric thin films (as functional thin films) with silicon-based MEMS for miniaturization, integration, and hidden installation. The micron-level functional films and millimeter-level devices of the sensor facilitate further integration, compounding and arraying, and make it easy to design SiP and SoC devices and built circuits in.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Automotive Ultrasonic Radar and Application Scenarios

1.1 Overview of Automotive Ultrasonic Radar

1.1.1 Overview and Features

1.1.2 System Composition and Working Principle

1.1.3 Main Types

1.1.4 Technical Solutions

1.1.5 Industry Chain

1.1.6 Application Scenarios

1.2 Automotive Ultrasonic Radar Parking Scenarios

1.2.1 Development History of Parking

1.2.2 Automated Parking Assist (APA)

1.2.3 Remote Parking Assist (RPA)

1.2.4 Homezone Parking Pilot (HPP)

1.2.5 Lane-tracking Reversing Assistance System (LRAS)

1.2.6 Automated Valet Parking (AVP)

1.2.7 Highway Side Assist



2 Automotive Ultrasonic Radar Installations and Solution Comparison in China

2.1 Installations of Ultrasonic Radars in Passenger Cars in China

2.1.1 Overall Installations of Ultrasonic Radars, 2021-2023

2.1.2 Installations of Ultrasonic Radars, 2021-2023: By Chinese Independent/Joint Venture/Emerging Automaker

2.1.3 Installations of Ultrasonic Radars, 2021-2023: By Price

2.1.4 Installations of Ultrasonic Radars, 2021-2023: By Brand

2.1.5 Installations of Ultrasonic Radars Per Vehicle, 2021-2023: Overall and by Chinese Independent/Joint Venture/Emerging Automaker

2.1.6 Installations of Ultrasonic Radars Per Vehicle, 2021-2023: By Price

2.1.7 Ultrasonic Radar Installation Schemes: By Number of Radars Installed

2.1.8 Ultrasonic Radar Installation Schemes: By Autonomous Driving Level

2.1.9 Ultrasonic Radar Installation Schemes: By Lowly/Medium/Highly Configured Model

2.1.10 TOP20 Models Installed with 4 Ultrasonic Radars by Sales

2.1.11 TOP20 Models Installed with 8 Ultrasonic Radars by Sales

2.1.12 TOP20 Models Installed with 12 Ultrasonic Radars by Sales

2.2 Comparison between Ultrasonic Radar Solutions for Passenger Cars

2.2.1 Major Ultrasonic Radar Suppliers

2.2.2 Comparison of Technologies and Product Solutions between Major Foreign Suppliers

2.2.3 Comparison of Products and Technical Strength between Major Domestic Suppliers

2.2.4 Comparison between Ultrasonic Radar Business Models in China



3 Development Trends of Automotive Ultrasonic Radar and Parking in China

3.1 Trend 1

3.1.1 Ultrasonic Radar Market Forecast, 2020-2025

3.1.2 Ultrasonic Radar Application Scheme Forecast, 2020-2025

3.2 Trend 2

3.2.1 Features of AK2 Coded Ultrasonic Radar

3.2.2 Coded Ultrasonic DSI Communication Technology

3.2.3 Overview of Coded Ultrasonic Chips

3.2.4 Application Scenarios of AK2 Coded Ultrasonic Radar

3.2.5 Layout Comparison of AK2 Coded Ultrasonic Radars between Foreign Suppliers

3.2.6 Layout Comparison of AK2 Coded Ultrasonic Radars between Chinese Suppliers

3.3 Trend 3

3.3.1 MEMS Ultrasonic Radar

3.4 Trend 4

3.5 Trend 5

3.6 Trend 6

3.6.1 Development Background and Advantages of Driving-parking Integration

3.6.2 Summary of Driving-parking Integrated Solutions

3.7 Trend 7

3.7.1 Development Background of Cockpit-parking Integration: Iteration of Parking Functions

3.7.2 Advantages of Cockpit-parking Integration

3.7.3 Summary of Cockpit-parking Integrated Solutions

3.8 Discussion of Trends: Will Ultrasonic Radars Be Replaced by Millimeter Wave Radars?



4 Parking Routes & Ultrasonic Radar Installation Schemes of OEMs

4.1 Overview of Passenger Car Parking Solutions of OEMs

4.1.1 OEMs' Typical Brands and Models Supported by APA Solutions, 2022

4.1.2 OEMs' Typical Brands and Models Supported by Integrated APA Solutions, 2022

4.1.3 OEMs' Typical Brands and Models Supported by RPA Solutions, 2022

4.1.4 OEMs' Typical Brands and Models Supported by HPA & AVP Solutions, 2022

4.2 BMW

4.3 Mercedes-Benz

4.4 Ford

4.5 GM

4.6 Honda

4.7 Volkswagen

4.8 Great Wall Motor

4.9 Changan Automobile

4.10 Geely

4.11 FAW Hongqi

4.12 GAC Aion

4.13 BAIC

4.14 BYD

4.15 Dongfeng Motor

4.16 Xpeng Motors

4.17 NIO

4.18 Li Auto

4.19 Weltmeister

4.20 Neta Auto



5 Foreign Automotive Ultrasonic Radar Companies

5.1 Bosch

5.2 Valeo

5.3 Continental

5.4 Nicera

5.5 Murata

5.6 Denso

5.7 Hyundai Mobis



6 Chinese Automotive Ultrasonic Radar Companies

6.1 Audiowell

6.2 Coligen

6.3 Longhorn Automotive Electronic Equipment

6.4 TungThih Electronic

6.5 Hangsheng Electronics

6.6 ZongMu Technology

6.7 Whetron Electronics

6.8 Softec

6.9 Hikvision

6.10 ForVision

6.11 Suzhou UDAS

6.12 Baolong Automotive

6.13 Shunhe Electric Technology

6.14 Chongqing Guangda Industrial

6.15 Ubidriving

