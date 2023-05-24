Growth Opportunities Driven by a Zero-Latency World: Frictionless Customer Experience Driving Transformational Growth

Dublin, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities Driven by a Zero-latency World" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





This research service explores the market trends surrounding the growth of zero-latency systems. With an exponential increase in the volume of online activity and the resultant explosion in the amount of data being generated, the speed and reliability of networks have become crucial. This has resulted in an increase in the demand for the development of zero-latency systems.

With integrated services and bundled packages becoming ubiquitous across industries, zero-latency systems will be key in meeting customer demand and enabling company innovation. Understanding zero latency systems, therefore, is essential to ensure a company's growth and development.



This research service provides an overview of the zero-latency market and examines its current and future impact on society. The study also identifies the major factors driving and restraining the growth of this market and concludes by identifying the key growth opportunities emerging from the development of zero-latency systems for market players and stakeholders to leverage.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperative

Why is Growth Becoming Increasingly Difficult to Achieve?

The Strategic Imperative 8

Our Mega-Trend Universe - Overview

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment

Our Mega-Trend (Mt) Universe - A Zero-latency World

Key Findings

Growth Opportunities Critical to Future Success

3. Trend Opportunity Analysis

Trend Opportunity Overview: A Zero-latency World

Trend Opportunity Overview: Connected Living as an Outcome of Zero Latency

Trend Opportunity Overview: Zero Latency's Impact on Future Society

A Zero-latency World in 2030: Use Case Profiles

4. Key Drivers for a Zero-latency World

Key Drivers of a Zero-latency World

5G: Future Evolution (2030 Scenario)

6G: Developments and Future Innovations (2030-2040 Scenario)

Computing: The Role of Cloud and Edge Computing in Enabling the Zero-latency World

Future of Computing: The Role of Quantum Computing in Enabling the Zero-latency World

IoT: Future Evolution and How it Will Contribute to Zero Latency

Semiconductors: Developments (2030 Scenario) and Future Innovations

AI: The Building Blocks of Deployment

AI: National Strategies and Policies

Fiber Optics and Optical Communication: Fiber Optics Developments and Future Innovations

5. Zero-latency World: Industry Overview

Mobility: Latency Levels, Future Use Cases, and Innovative Companies

Manufacturing: Latency Levels, Future Use Cases, and Innovative Companies

Healthcare: Latency Levels, Future Use Cases, and Innovative Companies

Finance: Latency Levels, Future Use Cases, and Innovative Companies

eCommerce: Latency Levels, Future Use Cases, and Innovative Companies

Gaming: Latency Levels, Future Use Cases, and Innovative Companies

Telecommunication: Latency Levels, Future Use Cases, and Innovative Companies

A Zero-latency World: Technology vs Industry Convergence Matrix

6. Zero-latency World: Technology Restraints and Economic Regulations

A Zero-latency World: Technology Restraints

A Zero-latency World: Economic and Government Regulations

Trend Opportunity: Regional Exposure

Trend Opportunity: Impact and Certainty Analysis

Trend Opportunity Disruption Index

Trend Disruption Attractiveness Score

Trend Opportunity Growth Index

Growth Attractiveness Score

7. Growth Opportunities Analysis

Growth Opportunity 1: Industrial Automation through Zero-latency Systems

Growth Opportunity 2: Cooperative Intelligent Transport Systems for Road Safety

Growth Opportunity 3: Leveraging IoT and 6G for Intelligent Healthcare

Critical Success Factors for Growth

Conclusion: The Way Forward

8. Appendix

Our Mega-Trend Universe

9. Next Steps

Identifying Your Company's Growth Zone

Your Next Steps

List of Exhibits

Legal Disclaimer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rqtrjb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.