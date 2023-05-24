Global and China Automotive Intelligent Cockpit Platform Market Report 2023 Featuring Layout of 23 OEMs, and 8 International & 11 Chinese Intelligent Cockpit System Integrators

Dublin, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Intelligent Cockpit Platform Research Report, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Intelligent cockpit platform research: the boundaries between vehicles and PCs are blurring, and there are several feasible paths for cockpit platforms.



The Automotive Intelligent Cockpit Platform Research Report, 2023 released highlights the products and plans of 8 overseas and 11 Chinese cockpit platform suppliers, and the installation of cockpit platforms by more than 20 OEMs, and also explores some of key issues, such as:

Cockpit platform supply chains, development paths and strategies of dozens of mainstream Chinese independent automakers, joint venture automakers, and start-up automakers

In the trend for cockpit-driving integration, how cockpit platforms will develop?

What are the application scenarios of hypervisor and hardware isolation solution in cockpit platforms?

How China's local cockpit platforms replace foreign ones?

In the evolution of cockpit platforms, what is the status quo of integrated ADAS functions?

In the underlying SoC+MCU hardware architecture of cockpit platforms, will MCU be removed?

To meet market demand, players tend to make a multi-form layout of intelligent cockpit platform products.



In recent years, under the wave of vehicle intelligence, intelligent cockpits have enjoyed a boom. Intelligent cockpits, which are no longer a simple riding tool, play a more important role in scenarios that require comfort, entertainment and emotion. The integration of more functions in cockpit software will further facilitate iteration and upgrade of the underlying hardware platform of intelligent cockpits.



As new cockpit SoC products are rolled out, the underlying hardware platform of intelligent cockpits passes through four development phases in general, as follows:

The first phase is cockpit hardware platform products based on SoCs, e.g., NVIDIA Parker, NXP i.MX6 and TI J6, enabling the integration of basic functions of the dashboard and center console dual display;

The second phase is cockpit domain control hardware platforms based on SoCs, e.g., Qualcomm 820A, Intel Apollo Lake, NXP i.MX8 and Renesas R-CAR H3, enabling the single-chip dual-system integration using hypervisor virtualization technology, the introduction of Android-based IVI systems, and the integration of more screens;

The third phase is cockpit hardware platforms based on SoCs, e.g., Qualcomm 8155 and Samsung, and also a generation of domain control products currently produced in quantities, enabling the single-chip multi-system multi-screen control, and the integration of some ADAS functions including HUD, rear seat entertainment, air conditioning control, voice, and even surround view and DMS/OMS on the basis of original dashboard and IVI.

The fourth phase is new-generation cockpit hardware platform products based on higher performance SoCs, e.g., Qualcomm 8295 and AMD, enabling the integration and exploration of more functions such as 3D HMI, car games and cockpit-driving integration on the basis of the previous generation.

To meet the application requirements of intelligent cockpits, intelligent cockpit platforms develop in several typical forms.



One is to comply with EEA evolution. Supported by high-compute chips, intelligent cockpit platforms are heading in the direction of cross-domain integration on the basis of the improving core application functions of cockpit platforms. The typical products are Qualcomm 8295-based intelligent cockpit platforms.

In terms of cross-domain application, Qualcomm's next-generation intelligent cockpit solutions use the AI compute and multi-camera support capabilities of SA8295 for the integration of low-speed driving assistance and cockpit domain, so as to better support 360 surround view and smart parking functions.



For example, PATEO's new-generation Qinggan Vehicle Intelligent Cockpit Platform is equipped with Qualcomm 8295, a 5nm intelligent cockpit chip with AI compute up to 30TOPS, supporting more powerful voice, map, and visual AI computing features. Compared with the previous generation, the performance of the main computing units like CPU and GPU is improved by more than 50%; the main line capability is increased by over 100%; the 3D rendering capability is increased by up to 3 times, supporting a higher-definition, smoother 3D HMI.



Using the 8295 vehicle cockpit platform and the next-generation wireless communication technology (SparkLink), PATEO has started a vehicle intelligence layout that centers on intelligent vehicle lights, streaming media rearview mirrors, smart surface interiors and exteriors, OLED screens/special-shaped screens and integrates such modules as multi-level autonomous driving such as L2+ and automated parking.



Another form is to develop cockpit platforms focusing on cockpit entertainment functions and experiences. The typical products are intelligent cockpit platforms based on AMD chips.



In the EEA trend, players are working to explore the layout of cockpit-driving fused and even integrated products.



The combination of EEA evolution, high-compute chips, higher software development capabilities, and ever wider adoption of intelligent driving technology helps intelligent cockpits integrate more new functions. Cockpits begin to evolve from single domain to cross-domain integration, that is, first integrate the functions of some domains into a high-performance computing unit, then gradually aggregate more functional domains, and finally form a cockpit-driving integrated central computing mode.



Localized intelligent cockpit platform products are highly competitive.



Intelligent cockpit platforms play a crucial and decisive role in performance and structure of intelligent cockpit systems. The core components from cockpit chips to underlying operating systems are still dominated by foreign manufacturers, and China's local products are still on the way to replacing them.



At present, in the context of faster localization of core components such as cockpit SoC and basic software in China, intelligent cockpit platform products have been deployed vigorously by key local intelligent cockpit suppliers including PATEO CONNECT+, Foryou Group, Kotei Information and Neusoft Group, all of which have announced their intelligent cockpit system solutions based on SemiDrive's chips, with some spawned in 2022.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Status Quo of Intelligent Cockpit Platform

1.1 Status Quo of Intelligent Cockpit Platform

1.2 Intelligent Cockpit Platform Hardware Architecture and Development Trends of Cockpit Core Component SoC

1.3 Composition and Trends of Intelligent Cockpit Software Platform

1.4 Intelligent Cockpit Platform Development and Supply Model Evolution



2 Data Supply to Intelligent Cockpit Platforms

2.1 Intelligent Cockpit Market Size and Related Supply Relationships

2.2 Summary of Cockpit Platform Layout Trends of OEMs



3 Key Issues about Intelligent Cockpit Platform

3.1 Will the Underlying Hardware MCU of Cockpit Platforms Be Removed

3.2 Localization of Intelligent Cockpit Platform Solutions in China

3.3 Application Scenarios of Hypervisor or Hard Isolation Solution in Intelligent Cockpit Platforms

3.4 Mass Production of Cockpit Platforms Integrating Some ADAS Functions

3.5 Development Trends of Cockpit-driving Integration



4 Intelligent Cockpit Platform Layout of OEMs

4.1 Tesla

4.2 Mercedes-Benz

4.3 BMW

4.4 Volkswagen

4.5 Audi

4.6 Volvo

4.7 Ford

4.8 Stellantis

4.9 BYD

4.10 Great Wall Motor

4.11 SAIC

4.12 GAC

4.13 Geely

4.14 FAW Hongqi

4.15 BAIC

4.16 Changan Automobile

4.17 Neta Auto

4.18 Li Auto

4.19 Xpeng Motors

4.20 Weltmeister

4.21 Human Horizons

4.22 NIO

4.23 Leapmotor



5 Global Intelligent Cockpit System Integrators

5.1 Harman

5.2 Visteon

5.3 FORVIA

5.4 Aptiv

5.5 Bosch

5.6 Continental

5.7 Denso

5.8 Panasonic



6 Chinese Intelligent Cockpit System Integrators

6.1 PATEO CONNECT+

6.2 Desay SV

6.3 Hangsheng Electronics

6.4 Joyson Electronic

6.5 Huawei

6.6 ThunderSoft

6.7 NavInfo

6.8 ArcherMind Technology

6.9 Kotei Information

6.10 BICV

6.11 ADAYO



