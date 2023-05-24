Pottery Ceramics Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $12.82 Billion by 2027 at a 3.9% CAGR

Dublin, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pottery Ceramics Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pottery ceramics market is expected to grow from $10.55 billion in 2022 to $11.00 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%. The pottery ceramics market is expected to grow to $12.82 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 3.9%.

The increasing investment in the infrastructure is expected to propel the growth of the pottery ceramics market going forward. Infrastructure refers to the essential architecture and systems that support a nation, city, or region, such as power plants, institutions, and communication and transportation networks. Ceramic products are used in the interiors of buildings to enhance their aesthetic appeal. Also, in the construction sector, ceramics can endure high temperatures, provide effective thermal insulation, and do not undergo significant thermal expansion.

Hence, the increase in infrastructure development will drive the demand for pottery ceramics. For instance, according to USAFacts, a US-based non-profit impartial organization and website that offers information and statistics about the population of the United States, the federal government of USA spent $36.6 billion directly on infrastructure, and an additional $94.5 billion was transferred to states as part of the program in 2020.

Also, state and local governments invested $211.8 billion in infrastructure and transportation exclusive of contributions from the federal government. It accounted for 57% of all government infrastructure and transportation spending. Therefore, increasing investment in the infrastructure is driving the growth of the pottery ceramics market.



Product innovation is the key trend gaining popularity in the pottery ceramics market. Major companies operating in the pottery ceramics market are focused on developing innovative products to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in December 2020, the University of New South Wales, an Australia-based public research university launched SMaRT Centre Green Ceramic tiles made from discarded coffee cups that are used to construct a new dust bin in collaboration with the City Renewal Authority of the ACT Government and Spark Furniture of South Australia.

Green ceramics are mostly comprised of discarded glass and fabrics that aren't usually recyclable. Waste wood and plastic may also be utilized to make these ceramics, among other waste streams. These green ceramics are a unique type of high-performance, non-toxic synthetic bio-composites that may be used in buildings, furniture, and a variety of architectural and aesthetic applications.



In November 2022, Al Maha Ceramics SAOG, an Oman-based ceramic tiles-producing company acquired a 45% stake in Al Hael Ceramics Company LLC for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, Al Maha and Al Hael Ceramics will become one of the largest tiles producers in the GCC region. Al Hael Ceramics Company LLC is an Oman-based ceramic and porcelain tile-producing company.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the pottery ceramics market in 2022. The regions covered in the pottery ceramics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the pottery ceramics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for pottery ceramics? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The pottery ceramics market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, and forecasting its development.

The forecasts are made after considering the major factors currently impacting the market. These include:

The impact of sanctions, supply chain disruptions, and altered demand for goods and services due to the Russian Ukraine war, impacting various macro-economic factors and parameters in the Eastern European region and its subsequent effect on global markets.

The impact of higher inflation in many countries and the resulting spike in interest rates.

The continued but declining impact of COVID-19 on supply chains and consumption patterns.

Market segmentations break down the market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

The competitive landscape chapter gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

1) By Product: Tableware; Art Ware; Other Products

3) By Application: Residential; Commercial

4) By End-Use: Building And Construction; Industrial; Medical; Other End-Uses



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $11 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $12.82 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.9% Regions Covered Global

