Pre-Eclampsia - Pipeline Insight, 2023: Featuring Analysis of Key Projects from Kyowa Kirin, Gmax Biopharm and Vicore Pharma

This report provides comprehensive insights about 5+ companies and 5+ pipeline drugs in Pre-Eclampsia pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



Geography Covered

Global coverage

Pre-Eclampsia: Understanding

Pre-Eclampsia: Overview



Pre-Eclampsia is a hypertensive disease that occurs during pregnancy. The parameters for the initial identification of preeclampsia are specifically defined as a systolic blood pressure of 140 mm Hg or more or a diastolic blood pressure of 90 mm Hg or more on two occasions at least 4 hours apart; or shorter interval timing of systolic blood pressure of 160 mm Hg or more or diastolic blood pressure of 110 mm Hg or more, all of which must be identified after 20 weeks of gestation. The initial presentation of preeclampsia typically arises in near-term pregnancies.



Abnormal placentation leading to vast abnormal remodeling of placental vessels plays a crucial role in the development of preeclampsia and the perpetuating effects of its pathophysiology. Preeclampsia is a multisystem condition, potentiating possible severe hypertension and end-organ dysfunction or failure.



As vascular sclerosis and abnormal arteriole remodeling of the placenta lead to progressive placental ischemia, the release of distress markers, like antiangiogenic and pro-inflammatory factors, facilitates an imbalance of increased competition with binding sites for angiogenic and essential growth factors. This causes downstream effects of abnormal vessel formation and inadequate vascular accommodation for multiple organ systems, most notably cardiovascular, renal, and hepatic.



It is important to note that preeclampsia may develop for the first time intrapartum or postpartum. Super-imposed preeclampsia can also be diagnosed in women with chronic hypertension who develop new onset proteinuria, maternal organ, or uteroplacental dysfunction consistent with preeclampsia. Eclampsia occurs when there are convulsions in the setting of preeclampsia. The presence of proteinuria has traditionally been screened for by dipstick testing and confirmed by additional laboratory tests using 24 h urine, or more recently spot samples of urine. Screening assessment with dipstick testing is best done with an automated reagent-strip reading device rather than visual analysis.



The ISSHP recommends that pregnant women with de novo hypertension are investigated with laboratory tests measuring haemoglobin, platelet count, serum creatinine, liver enzymes, and serum uric acid to determine the presence of maternal organ dysfunction and the diagnosis of preeclampsia.



The only definitive treatment for preeclampsia is delivery. Optimal timing of delivery requires a careful balance of maternal and foetal risks, including the gestation of the fetus. Metformin has also emerged as a potential treatment option for preeclampsia. In preclinical studies using primary human tissue, metformin reduced sflt-1 and endoglin secretion, improved features of endothelial dysfunction and angiogenesis, and enhanced vasodilation.

Due to use in diabetes, metformin is known to be safe in pregnancy, though RCTs evaluating potential use as a treatment for preeclampsia are lacking. Plasma apheresis to facilitate removal of antiangiogenic protein sFlt-1 has also been evaluated as a treatment method.



This "Pre-Eclampsia - Pipeline Insight, 2023" report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Pre-Eclampsia pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Pre-Eclampsia treatment guidelines.

The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Pre-Eclampsia commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development. In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Pre-Eclampsia collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.



Report Highlights



The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Pre-Eclampsia R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Pre-Eclampsia.



Pre-Eclampsia Emerging Drugs Chapters



This segment of the Pre-Eclampsia report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



Pre-Eclampsia Emerging Drugs

KW-3357: Kyowa Kirin



KW-3357 is an antithrombin (AT) drug created through the technology of recombinant DNA and sugar-chain control, which is a recombinant AT preparation with the same amino acid sequence and the same type of sugar chain structure as human natural AT. AT inhibits blood coagulation by forming a complex with the coagulation factor of the proteolytic enzyme. In Japan, KW-3357 has been approved for the treatment of thrombophilia due to congenital AT deficiency (CAD) and disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC) since July 2015 and commercialized under the brand name ACOALAN. KW3357 is currently in the Phase III stage of development by Kyowan Kirin Co. Ltd. in collaboration with the Japan Blood Products Organization for Preeclampsia.



Pre-Eclampsia: Therapeutic Assessment



This segment of the report provides insights about the different Pre-Eclampsia drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:



Major Players in Pre-Eclampsia

There are approx. 5+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Pre-Eclampsia. The companies which have their Pre-Eclampsia drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Phase III include, Kyowa Kirin.

Phases



The report covers around 5+ products under different phases of clinical development like

Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Route of Administration

Pre-Eclampsia pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as

Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral

Topical

Molecule Type

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer

Gene therapy

Product Type

The drugs have been categorized under various product types like Mono, Combination and Mono/Combination.



Pre-Eclampsia: Pipeline Development Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Pre-Eclampsia therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.



Pipeline Development Activities



The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Pre-Eclampsia drugs.



Pre-Eclampsia Report Insights

Pre-Eclampsia Pipeline Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Unmet Needs

Impact of Drugs

Pre-Eclampsia Report Assessment

Pipeline Product Profiles

Therapeutic Assessment

Pipeline Assessment

Inactive drugs assessment

Unmet Needs

Key Questions Answered



Current Treatment Scenario and Emerging Therapies:

How many companies are developing Pre-Eclampsia drugs?

How many Pre-Eclampsia drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Pre-Eclampsia?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Pre-Eclampsia therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Pre-Eclampsia and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

Key Players

Kyowa Kirin

Gmax Biopharm

Vicore Pharma

Key Products

KW-3357

GMA-312

C 103

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction



Executive Summary



Pre-Eclampsia: Overview

Introduction

Causes

Mechanism of Action

Signs and Symptoms

Diagnosis

Treatment

Pipeline Therapeutics

Comparative Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Assessment by Product Type

Assessment by Stage and Product Type

Assessment by Route of Administration

Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration

Assessment by Molecule Type

Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

Pre-Eclampsia- Analytical Perspective



Late Stage Products (Phase III)

Comparative Analysis

KW-3357: Kyowa Kirin

Product Description

Research and Development

Product Development Activities

Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

Comparative Analysis

Drug name: Company name

Product Description

Research and Development

Product Development Activities

Early Stage Products (Phase I)

Comparative Analysis

Drug name: Company name

Product Description

Research and Development

Product Development Activities

Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

Comparative Analysis

Drug name: Company name

Product Description

Research and Development

Product Development Activities

Inactive Products

Comparative Analysis

Pre-Eclampsia Key Companies



Pre-Eclampsia Key Products



Pre-Eclampsia- Unmet Needs



Pre-Eclampsia- Market Drivers and Barriers



Pre-Eclampsia- Future Perspectives and Conclusion



Pre-Eclampsia Analyst Views



Pre-Eclampsia Key Companies

