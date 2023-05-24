Germany Automated Material Handling Equipment Industry to Grow at a CAGR 8.4% [2023-2028]

Chicago, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report Germany Automated Material Handling Equipment by Product (Robots, ASRS, Conveyors And Sortation Systems, Cranes, WMS, AGV), System Type (Unit Load, Bulk Load), Industry (Automotive, E-Commerce, Food & Beverage) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" , published by MarketsandMarkets, Germany Automated Material Handling Equipment Industry to Grow at a CAGR 8.4% from 2023 to 2028

Germany to witness substantial demand for automated material handling equipment.

An automated material handling system defines as a complete integrated solution that includes a combination of automated material handling equipment, software, and controls, designed in a way so that they can automatically move, sort, store, or transport goods, products, or materials within a facility or warehouse, without the need for direct human intervention. An automated material handling system typically includes several components to streamline material handling processes and optimize operational efficiency. Some standard components of an automated material handling system may consist of conveyor systems, robots, warehouse management systems (WMS), autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), automated guided vehicles (AGVs), and more.

The automated material handling equipment market in Europe is expected to exhibit substantial growth in the future. For instance, as the demand for automation is increasing, so are the companies in Europe constantly working to improve operational efficiency, reduce labor costs, and enhance productivity. Automation helps in faster and more accurate material handling processes, enables better resource utilization, improves overall operational performance, and reduces the risk of human errors.

Germany is one of Europe's major countries with huge potential for the automated material handling equipment industry . Germany has a thriving automotive industry, with many leading automobile manufacturers and suppliers based in the country. The automotive industry requires efficient and automated material handling solutions for handling several parts, components, and finished vehicles within their production facilities, warehouses, and distribution centers. The demand for automated material handling equipment is rising due to the growing requirement to improve supply chain efficiency, reduce lead times, and ensure just-in-time (JIT) delivery, which are critical requirements in the automotive industry.

Further, the country is known for its manufacturing excellence and has a strong industrial base. For instance, in May 2022, ek robotics GmbH, which is one of the leading manufacturers and system integrators of innovative high-tech automated guided vehicles (AGVs) for production and warehouse logistics in Germany, announced their partnership with OTTO Motors, which is one of the leading developers of flexible and intelligent autonomous mobile robots (AMR), at LogiMAT in Stuttgart. LogiMAT was the international exhibition for process management and intralogistics solutions.

These two companies combine their core competencies to provide the best combination of AMR software and AGV hardware in the manufacturing and warehousing industries worldwide. In April 2023, Volkswagen AG, one of the German multinational automotive manufacturers, plans to build a USD 2.2 billion electric car factory in Germany. Hence, growing partnership projects and developments in the automotive industry will help drive the country's material-handling market.

Germany is renowned for its technological expertise and innovation capabilities, particularly in automated material handling equipment. The continuous advancements in automation technologies, including robotics, machine learning, and AI, fuel innovation in this field. As a result, the material handling equipment being developed in Germany is becoming increasingly advanced and sophisticated, offering heightened levels of automation, accuracy, and flexibility. This has garnered significant interest from companies in Germany seeking to optimize their material handling operations.

Top Key Market Players in Automated Material Handling Equipment companies

Daifuku,

KION,

SSI Schaffer,

Toyota Industries,

Honeywell International among others

