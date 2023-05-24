Travel Management Software Global Market Report 2023: Complicated and Multi-Strategized Organizational Frameworks Drive Adoption

Dublin, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Travel Management Software Market - Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global travel management software market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.4% to reach US$5.933 billion in 2028 from US$2.314 billion in 2021.



Travel-management software enables people and companies to track and document the expenses incurred by workers and business travelers. It allows companies and organizations to create a budget-friendly, flexible vacation or tour design. Additionally, it facilitates the approval of employee travel expenses and the sending of quotes for processing, submission, and reimbursement of such costs from the company.

As a result, the time-consuming processes of documenting expenses, supplying receipts as proof, and requesting refunds from the accounts department are no longer necessary. The company can immediately track your actions and costs by documenting your travels' minute details in the travel management software, which will take care of all these tasks automatically.



The high adoption by enterprises is accelerating the adoption of travel management software during the forecast period.



Complicated and multi-strategized organizational frameworks and the growing use of mobile phones have brought the need for travel and cost management software to the market. Every business wants to cut costs, and travel management software helps users organize their work trips more comfortably and affordably. However, employees must also carry all bills and receipts to verify the costs they incurred, and only after the records have been verified can they request reimbursement.

Companies are utilizing travel management software to do away with this lengthy process. For example, Optical Character Recognition (OCR) is a machine learning-based technology developed by Concur Technologies Inc. that pulls data from a receipt image and translates it into text. Additionally, it has integrated AI-powered chatbots into the program that can accept or deny reimbursements by corporate policy. Moreover, the travel management software market's expansion is driven by the rising popularity of tablet and mobile devices.



High risk for data security & cybercrimes.



Travel and expense management software contain employee names, mail IDs, company credit card information, business-related actions, transaction details, and other financial histories. Because businesses are more careful when choosing a travel and expense management software solution, it becomes a critical issue for firms. Most private and payment data breaches originate from third-party vendors, such as hotel reservations, airline tickets, or other retailers.

Many travel departments and providers are using multiple payment security applications. Applications for defining payment security policies, educating passengers about security policies, assessing data security standards, and responding to online fraud losses are among the security regulations covered by these programs. As a result, achieving total security becomes quite challenging, negatively affecting growth.



Market developments:



In February 2022, Coupa Software introduced Coupa Travel and Expense, a completely integrated system that optimizes real-time travel spending and enhances the traveler experience. However, siloed tools and low user involvement make it difficult for enterprises to gain insight and control. The brand-new T&E solution is the most recent in Coupa's first-to-market Business Spend Management advancements. Three essential elements make this innovative solution unique from everything available in the sector, such as the User-friendly environment, T&E management, and AI-driven insights.



In April 2022, an expanded partnership between Expedia Group and Qtech Software, a travel technology software developer, was announced to give travel agencies worldwide access to Expedia Group's travel inventory using Qtech's leading technology platform. Because of this partnership, all sizes of travel agencies have easier access to high-end hotel content and technology via the OTRAMS GO platform, which helps them increase sales, expand their operations, and boost efficiency throughout the travel industry. In addition, by combining OTRAMS GO with Rapid 3 API and extending their partnership, they can assist more businesses to join the global travel ecosystem, giving people worldwide additional options and access to travel.



The North American region is expected to hold the highest market share in the travel management software market.



By region, the travel management software market is dominated by North America. The development of mobile booking technologies and travel apps, together with the rising demand for travel management solutions across businesses, is causing the regional market to grow. Additionally, the region's market shares are boosted by numerous significant firms and the widespread adoption of travel management software solutions in the area. The market for travel and expense management software in North America is also anticipated to be driven by the adoption of machine learning and predictive analytics.

Further, the presence of small and medium-sized businesses in North America's travel and expense management software contributes to expanding the market in that area. Additionally, the increasing travel sector in European countries, technological developments, and rising demand for online booking formats all contribute to higher market revenues. The emergence and adoption of numerous futuristic travel management platforms and the spread of smart connected gadgets and connectivity technologies further contribute to the growth of the Asia Pacific industry.



Market Segmentation:

By Type

Cloud

On-Premise

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

By Industry

Tourism and hospitality

Healthcare

BFSI

Others

By Geography

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Spain

Others

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

Israel

UAE

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Others

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 136 Forecast Period 2021 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $2.31 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $5.93 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4. MARKET DYNAMICS



5. TRAVEL MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET BY TYPE



6. TRAVEL MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET BY ENTERPRISE SIZE



7. TRAVEL MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET BY INDUSTRY



8. TRAVEL MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY



9. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS



10. COMPANY PROFILES



Companies Mentioned

NEXONIA

ARIETT

BASWARE

PAYCHEX

Expense 8

CHROME RIVER TECHNOLOGIES

Oracle Corporation

SKYJUNXION

Coupa Software Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3ahjtx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment