Prolactin Inhibitors Market is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 3.5% from 2023 to 2031

Newark, New Castle, USA, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market analysis of the global prolactin inhibitors market was conducted by Growth Plus Reports in 2022. The market is expected to hit a revenue CAGR of 3.5% by 2031.

Analysis of the global market for prolactin inhibitors indicates that the revenue share is likely to increase significantly. Prolactin inhibitors are the main treatment for hyperprolactinemia (high prolactin levels). Dopamine D2 receptor antagonists like bromocriptine and cabergoline, which have the potential to drastically lower pituitary prolactin production and circulating prolactin levels, are the most often used prolactin inhibitors.

Key Takeaways:

The increasing number of patients with high prolactin levels is driving the market revenue share.

The growing efforts in research and development to offer effective and long-lasting therapy options are driving the market demand.

A rapidly expanding patient population and rising medicine demand would affect a market's ability to expand internationally.

Prolactin Inhibitors Market Scope

Report Attribute Details CAGR 3.5% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Drug, Indication, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape

A list of the companies operating in the global market for prolactin inhibitors includes:

Midas Pharma

Pfizer, Inc.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The global prolactin inhibitors market revenue is driven by the cases of hyperprolactinemia, increasing R&D activities, and rising government investments in potential drug development. The market revenue growth is also impacted by the degree to which patients and healthcare providers are aware of the illness' signs and symptoms, which include irregular menstrual periods, infertility, and galactorrhea (milky nipple discharge).

Market Segmentation:

Based on the drug, the global prolactin inhibitors market is segmented into bromocriptine, cabergoline, and others.

Based on indication, the global prolactin inhibitors market is segmented into hyperprolactinemia, acromegaly, type 2 diabetes, and others.

Segmentation By Indication

Based on the indication, the type 2 diabetes segment dominates the global prolactin inhibitors market with the largest revenue share. One prolactin inhibitor, bromocriptine, has shown promise in preclinical and early clinical research. It has been seen to enhance insulin signaling and enhance glycemic control in people with type 2 diabetes. This increases the overall segment's revenue growth.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, North America, with the largest revenue share, dominates the global prolactin inhibitors market. This sizable share of revenue is due to the revenue growth of type 2 diabetes in the region. A detailed study and analysis are provided in our report. Increased demand for the appropriate therapies may result from efforts for the awareness of healthcare professionals for the disease.

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL PROLACTIN INHIBITORS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DRUG Bromocriptine Cabergoline Others GLOBAL PROLACTIN INHIBITORS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY INDICATION Hyperprolactinemia Acromegaly Type 2 Diabetes Others

