Global In-app Advertising Market to Grow by $199.21 Billion During 2023-2027

The in-app advertising market is forecast to grow by USD 199.21 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period. The report on the in-app advertising market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing use of smartphones, increasing app usage, and high engagement rates in advertising.



The in-app advertising market is segmented as below:

By Application

Messaging

Online shopping

Gaming

Entertainment

Others

By Type

Banner ads

Interstitial ads

Rich media ads

Video ads

Native ads

By Geography

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the growing in-app purchases as one of the prime reasons driving the in-app advertising market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing use of personalization in-app ads and the rising popularity of e-commerce and social media will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the in-app advertising market covers the following areas:

In-app advertising market sizing

In-app advertising market forecast

In-app advertising market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading in-app advertising market vendors that include Adscompass, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Bidease inc., BYYD Inc, Coalition Technologies LLC, Digital Hamster SL, Dot Com Infoway, Flatline Agency, Hitapps , IDS Logic, InMobi Pte. Ltd., Mobio Global Ltd., PubMatic Inc., RevX, Tremor International Ltd, TUNE Inc., Azerion Group N.V, Yahoo, and zoomd technologies Ltd. Also, the in-app advertising market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Market Landscape



3 Market Sizing



4 Historic Market Size



5 Five Forces Analysis



6 Market Segmentation by Application



7 Market Segmentation by Type



8 Customer Landscape



9 Geographic Landscape



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends



11 Vendor Landscape



12 Vendor Analysis



13 Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Adscompass

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Bidease inc.

BYYD Inc

Coalition Technologies LLC

Digital Hamster SL

Dot Com Infoway

Flatline Agency

Hitapps

IDS Logic

InMobi Pte. Ltd.

Mobio Global Ltd.

PubMatic Inc.

RevX

Tremor International Ltd

TUNE Inc.

Azerion Group N.V

Yahoo

zoomd technologies Ltd.

