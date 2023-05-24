Global Commercial Beer Kegerators Market Report 2023-2027: Increasing Number of Brewpubs and Microbreweries Boosts Sector

Dublin, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Commercial Beer Kegerators Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The commercial beer kegerators market is forecast to grow by USD 19.15 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.07% during the forecast period. The report on the commercial beer kegerators market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increasing number of brewpubs and microbreweries, growing online presence of vendors that offer commercial beer kegerators, and increasing demand for commercial beer kegerators from craft beer industry.



The commercial beer kegerators market is segmented as below:

By Product

Commercial freestanding beer kegerators

Commercial built-in beer kegerators

By Application

Commercial

Household

By Geographical Landscape

Europe

APAC

North America

Middle East and Africa

South America

This study identifies the automation of beer pouring in commercial beer kegerators as one of the prime reasons driving the commercial beer kegerators market growth during the next few years. Also, product-service bundling and advent of mobile commercial beer kegerators will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the commercial beer kegerators market covers the following areas:

Commercial beer kegerators market sizing

Commercial beer kegerators market forecast

Commercial beer kegerators market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading commercial beer kegerators market vendors that include Ali Group Srl, Beer Meister LLC, Brew Driver, Danby, Felix Storch Inc., Ferguson plc, Iron Mountain Refrigeration and Equipment LLC, Kanteen India Equipments Co., Keg King, Kegco, Kegworks, Love Beer Bars Ltd., Marvel Refrigeration, Micro Matic USA Inc., NARU EQUIPMENT, Perlick Corp., True Manufacturing Co. Inc., U Line Corp., UBC Group, and Everest. Also, the commercial beer kegerators market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Market Landscape



3 Market Sizing



4 Historic Market Size



5 Five Forces Analysis



6 Market Segmentation by Product



7 Market Segmentation by Application



8 Customer Landscape



9 Geographic Landscape



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends



11 Vendor Landscape



12 Vendor Analysis



13 Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Ali Group Srl

Beer Meister LLC

Brew Driver

Danby

Felix Storch Inc.

Ferguson plc

Iron Mountain Refrigeration and Equipment LLC

Kanteen India Equipments Co.

Keg King

Kegco

Kegworks

Love Beer Bars Ltd.

Marvel Refrigeration

Micro Matic USA Inc.

NARU EQUIPMENT

Perlick Corp.

True Manufacturing Co. Inc.

U Line Corp.

UBC Group

Everest

