Global Passive Cooling Materials and Devices Market Report 2023: Create a Billion-dollar Materials or Device Business from the Emerging Passive Cooling Market

This report is created to assist you to create a billion-dollar materials or device business from the emerging passive cooling market at $177 billion in 2043.

It will also be extremely useful to those seeking the best cooling for their future products and systems. Uniquely, the report, "Passive cooling materials and devices: new markets 2023-2043" reveals your total opportunity.

That market is leaping almost fourfold for the sophisticated materials and subsystems now required. 58% of that value market will be for electronics and electrical engineering systems including electric vehicles, information, computer and telecommunications ICT structures and devices. Also importantly, 25% of the total market will be for buildings (global warming, improved living standards., emerging nations in tropics) so this breadth of demand de-risks your investment and this report analyses and predicts all of it.

Help cool the hotter data centers, vast areas of solar panel, forthcoming 6G Communications, liquid and compressed air long duration electricity storage and by electric vehicles by land, water and air. All appraised in this report revealing your opportunities and gaps in the market.

The higher added-value materials emerging vary from aerogels, hydrogels and new polymer blends, annealed pyrolytic graphite, graphene composites, 3D porous boron nitride, hollow silica microspheres and thermal liquids loaded with various metal oxides to increase thermal capacity. Your skills in silicones and polyacrylates are also necessary in increasingly sophisticated forms but that is part of a long list identified.

Learn your opportunities in the next generations such as Passive Daylight Radiative Cooling PDRC and Insulated Cooling with Evaporation and Radiation ICER. After all, the report calculates strong growth in reinvented conductive, convective and phase change passive cooling but even faster growth in radiative cooling including the new metamaterial and advanced optronics approaches as well as that PDRC and ICER.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive summary and conclusions

1.1 Purpose of this report

1.2 Methodology of this analysis

1.3 The big picture

1.4 Technology for passive cooling 2023-2043

1.5 Opportunities for passive cooling materials 2023-2043

1.6 Maturity of passive cooling technologies vs new active options 2023, 2033, 2043

1.7 Market forecasts 2023-2043 in 28 lines

1.8 Passive cooling roadmap by market and by technology 2022-2031

1.9 Passive cooling roadmap by market and by technology 2032-2043

2. Current situation, changing needs, new options 2023-2043

2.1 Cooling needs increase for many reasons 2023-2043

2.2 Cooling people and things: the active and passive cooling toolkit

2.3 Some emerging opportunities set the scene

2.4 Examples of both active and passive cooling needed in a given system

2.5 Growing problems create large passive cooling opportunities in buildings

2.6 New passive cooling must assist active cooling of buildings, refrigerators, freezers, vehicles

2.7 Electric vehicles land, water and air create major new needs for thermal management

2.8 New large batteries need better thermal management or lower cost: annotated Ragone plot by technologies and Henkel examples

2.9 Cooling power-hungry power electronics for grids, microgrids, telecoms.

2.10 Thermal insulation for heat spreaders and other passive cooling

3. Passive radiative and heat sink radiative/ convective cooling: emerging materials and devices toolkit 2023-2043

3.1 Radiative cooling and heat sink convection or radiative cooling

3.2 Radiative cooling

3.3 Passive daytime radiative cooling (PDRC)

3.4 Other emerging forms of radiative cooling

3.5 SWOT appraisal of passive radiative cooling

4. Passive conductive cooling: emerging materials and devices toolkit 2023-2043

4.1 Overview: adhesives to thermally conductive concrete

4.2 Important considerations when solving thermal challenges with conductive materials

4.3 Thermal Interface Material TIM

4.4 Polymer choices: silicones or carbon-based

4.5 Thermally conductive carbon-based polymers: targetted features and applications

4.6 Quantum dot cooling: 3D BN network in white LEDs

5. Passive phase change cooling: evaporative, heat pipe, solid state: emerging materials and devices toolkit 2023-2043

5.1 Overview

5.2 Evaporative cooling in general

5.3 Closed evaporative cooling: heat pipes

5.4 Open evaporative cooling: hydrogels and open wicking

5.5 Wicking reinvented for tents

5.6 Phase change cooling by melting solids and waxes for battery, solar panel and apparel cooling

5.7 Phase change material enhanced radiative cooling

6. Metamaterial and advanced photonic cooling: emerging materials and devices toolkit 2023-2043

6.1 Metamaterials

6.2 Metasurface energy harvesting and cooling

6.3 Advanced photonic cooling and prevention of heating

7. Passive multi-mode multipurpose integrated cooling

7.1 Overview

7.2 Buildings, windows

7.3 Aircraft: strong aerogel multipurpose thermal insulation

7.4 Cooling paints and fabrics

7.5 Electronics

7.6 Evaporative cooling of solar panels with desalination

7.7 Medical: multi-mode passive cooling in electronic skin patches

7.8 Self repairing and cooling

