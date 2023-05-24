Global Medical Technologies Market Report 2023-2027: Rising Number of IVD Product Launches and Adoption of Data Analytics in Healthcare Boosts Growth

Dublin, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medical Technologies Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The medical technologies market is forecast to grow by USD 313 billion during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. The report on the medical technologies market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of diseases, the rising number of product launches in IVD, and the growing adoption of data analytics in the healthcare sector.



The medical technologies market is segmented as below:

By Application

Medical devices

In-vitro diagnostics

By End-user

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

Asia

Rest of World (ROW)

This study identifies the growing use of connected devices and technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the medical technologies market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of innovative technologies in medical devices and increasing number of strategic collaborations will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the medical technologies market covers the following areas:

Medical technologies market sizing

Medical technologies market forecast

Medical technologies market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading medical technologies market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., Canon Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, General Electric Co., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, Nihon Kohden Corp., Olympus Corp., OMRON Corp., Siemens AG, Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., and Cardinal Health Inc.. Also, the medical technologies market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Market Landscape



3 Market Sizing



4 Historic Market Size



5 Five Forces Analysis



6 Market Segmentation by Application



7 Market Segmentation by End-user



8 Customer Landscape



9 Geographic Landscape



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends



11 Vendor Landscape



12 Vendor Analysis



13 Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Abbott Laboratories

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc.

Becton Dickinson and Co.

Boston Scientific Corp.

Canon Inc.

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA

General Electric Co.

Johnson and Johnson Services Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Medtronic Plc

Nihon Kohden Corp.

Olympus Corp.

OMRON Corp.

Siemens AG

Smith and Nephew plc

Stryker Corp.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Cardinal Health Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6h6bmb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.