The "Germany Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 50+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the publisher, the Embedded Finance industry in the Germany is expected to grow by 33.5% on annual basis to reach US$6,033.0 million in 2023.



The embedded finance industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 24.1% during 2023-2029. The embedded finance revenues in the country will increase from US$6,033.0 million in 2023 to reach US$16,523.7 million by 2029.



This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of market opportunity across 50+ segments in embedded finance industry covering lending, insurance, payment, wealth and asset based finance sectors.





Key Topics Covered:



1. About this Report

1.1. Summary

1.2. Methodology

1.3. Embedded Finance Definitions

1.4. Disclaimer



2. Germany Embedded Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast

2.1. Germany Embedded Finance - Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

2.2. Germany Embedded Finance Market Share Analysis by Key Sectors



3. Germany Embedded Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Industry

3.1. Market Share Analysis by Key Sector

3.2. Retail - Embedded Finance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

3.3. Logistics - Embedded Finance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

3.4. Telecommunications - Embedded Finance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

3.5. Manufacturing - Embedded Finance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

3.6. Consumer Health - Embedded Finance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

3.7. Other Segments - Embedded Finance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029



4. Germany Embedded Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business Model

4.1. Market Share Analysis by Business Model

4.2. Embedded Finance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Platform, 2020-2029

4.3. Embedded Finance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Enabler, 2020-2029

4.4. Embedded Finance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Regulatory Entity, 2020-2029



5. Germany Embedded Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Model

5.1. Market Share Analysis by Distribution Model

5.2. Embedded Finance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Own Platforms, 2020-2029

5.3. Embedded Finance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Third Party Platforms, 2020-2029



6. Germany Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029



7. Germany Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Industry

7.1. Market Share Analysis by End Use Industry Segments

7.2. Consumer Products - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

7.3. Travel & Hospitality - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

7.4. Automotive - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

7.5. Healthcare - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

7.6. Real Estate - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

7.7. Transport & Logistics - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

7.8. Other - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029



8. Germany Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segment

8.1. Market Share Analysis by Consumer Segment

8.2. B2B Insurance - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

8.3. B2C Insurance - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029



9. Germany Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Type of Offering

9.1. Market Share Analysis by Type of Offering

9.2. Product Based Insurance - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

9.3. Service Based Insurance - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029



10. Germany Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business Model

10.1. Market Share Analysis by Business Model

10.2. Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Platform, 2020-2029

10.3. Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Enabler, 2020-2029

10.4. Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Regulatory Entity, 2020-2029



11. Germany Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Model

11.1. Market Share Analysis by Distribution Model

11.2. Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Own Platforms, 2020-2029

11.3. Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Third Party Platforms, 2020-2029



12. Germany Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Channel

12.1. Market Share Analysis by Distribution Channel

12.2. Embedded Sales - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

12.3. Bancassurance - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

12.4. Brokers/IFA's - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

12.5. Tied Agents - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029



13. Germany Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Type of Insurance

13.1. Market Share Analysis by Type of Insurance

13.2. Life Insurance - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

13.3. Non-Life Insurance - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029



14. Germany Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Non-Life Insurance

14.1. Market Share Analysis by Non-Life Insurance

14.2. Motor Vehicle Insurance - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

14.3. Fire & Property Damage - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

14.4. Accident & Health - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

14.5. General Liability - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

14.6. Marine, Aviation & Other Transport - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

14.7. Other - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029



15. Germany Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029



16. Germany Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segment

16.1. Market Share Analysis by Consumer Segment

16.2. Business Lending - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

16.3. Consumer Lending - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029



17. Germany Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business to Business (B2B) Sectors

17.1. Market Share Analysis by B2B Sectors

17.2. Retail & Consumer Goods Lending - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

17.3. IT & Software Services - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

17.4. Transport & Logistics - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

17.5. Manufacturing & Distribution - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

17.6. Real Estate - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

17.7. Other - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029



18. Germany Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business to Consumer (B2C) Sectors

18.1. Market Share Analysis by B2C Sectors

18.2. Retail & Consumer Goods Lending - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

18.3. Home Improvement - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

18.4. Leisure & Entertainment - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

18.5. Healthcare & Wellness - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

18.6. Education - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

18.7. Automotive - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

18.8. Financial Services - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

18.9. Other - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029



19. Germany Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Type of Lending

19.1. Market Share Analysis by Type of Lending

19.2. BNPL Lending - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

19.3. POS Lending - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

19.4. Personal Loans - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029



20. Germany Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business Model

20.1. Market Share Analysis by Business Model

20.2. Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Platform, 2020-2029

20.3. Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Enabler, 2020-2029

20.4. Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Regulatory Entity, 2020-2029



21. Germany Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Model

21.1. Market Share Analysis by Distribution Model

21.2. Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Own Platforms, 2020-2029

21.3. Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Third Party Platforms, 2020-2029



22. Germany Embedded Payment Industry Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029



23. Germany Embedded Payment Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Segment

23.1. Market Share Analysis by End Use Segment

23.2. Retail & Consumer Goods Lending - Embedded Payment Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

23.3. Digital Products & Services - Embedded Payment Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

23.4. Utility Bill Payment - Embedded Payment Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

23.5. Travel & Hospitality - Embedded Payment Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

23.6. Leisure & Entertainment - Embedded Payment Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

23.7. Health & Wellness - Embedded Payment Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

23.8. Office Supplies & Equipment - Embedded Payment Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

23.9. Other - Embedded Payment Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029



24. Germany Embedded Payment Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segment

24.1. Market Share Analysis by Consumer Segment

24.2. B2B Payment - Embedded Payment Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

24.3. B2C Payment - Embedded Payment Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029



25. Germany Embedded Payment Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business Model

25.1. Market Share Analysis by Business Model

25.2. Embedded Payment Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Platform, 2020-2029

25.3. Embedded Payment Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Enabler, 2020-2029

25.4. Embedded Payment Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Regulatory Entity, 2020-2029



26. Germany Embedded Payment Industry Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Model

26.1. Market Share Analysis by Distribution Model

26.2. Embedded Payment Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Own Platforms, 2020-2029

26.3. Embedded Payment Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Third Party Platforms, 2020-2029



27. Germany Embedded Wealth Management Industry Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029



28. Germany Asset Based Finance Management Industry Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029



29. Germany Asset Based Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Type of Assets

29.1. Market Share Analysis by Type of Assets

29.2. Asset Based Finance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Soft Assets, 2020-2029

29.3. Asset Based Finance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Hard Assets, 2020-2029



30. Germany Asset Based Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast by End User

30.1. Market Share Analysis by End User

30.2. Asset Based Finance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by SME's, 2020-2029

30.3. Asset Based Finance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Large Enterprises, 2020-2029



31. Further Reading

31.1. About the Publisher

31.2. Related Research



