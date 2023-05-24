Company announcement no. 21 – 23
24 May 2023
Major shareholder announcement
Pursuant to Section 31 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, it is hereby announced that NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S (“NTG”) owns a total of 1,135,838 treasury shares of nominally DKK 20 (in total nominally DKK 22,716,760), hereby exceeding 5% of the total share capital of NTG.
The increase in treasury shares is a result of NTG’s ongoing share buy-back program.
Additional information
For additional information, please contact:
Investor relations:
Christian D. Jakobsen, Group CFO
+45 42 12 80 99
ir@ntg.com
|Press:
Camilla Marcher Lydom, Investor Relations & Corporate Communication Manager
+45 42 12 80 90
press@ntg.com
Attachment