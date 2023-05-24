World Market for Cannabis Report 2023: Current Environment, Competitive Landscape, Cannabis Consumers, Historic and Future Trends, Forecasts to 2027

Dublin, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "World Market for Cannabis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

World Market for Cannabis Global report is designed specifically for current and potential stakeholders in the emerging legal cannabis market. It seeks to provide an in-depth overview of the size and scope of the global cannabis environment, examining the historic and future market trends.



Despite a stutter in 2022 (13% growth vs 30% in 2021), caused by the prior year's strong performance, price compression, consumer churn and a more uncertain macro environment, the legal cannabis market is expanding rapidly, as wider legalisation and social acceptance drives consumers into the segment from the existing black market, or as new entrants.

Delving into the forces shaping the emerging legal industry including regulatory momentum, dynamics of current illicit consumption, changing consumer behaviour and corporate activity, the report identifies opportunities and challenges across medical, adult-use cannabis and CBD. Forecasts in the reports are available to 2027.



Product Coverage:

Adult-Use Cannabis

CBD

Medical Cannabis

Data Coverage:

Market sizes (historic and forecasts)

Company shares

Brand shares and distribution data

Key Topics Covered:

Global outlook

Category and geographic focus

The Cannabis Consumer

Competitive landscape

Key drivers shaping the industry

