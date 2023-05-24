Dycom Industries, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Results

First Quarter Highlights



Contract revenues of $1.045 billion ; 19.3% growth

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of $113.5 million , or 10.9% of contract revenue

Net Income of $51.5 million , or $1.73 per common share diluted

Repurchased 225,000 common shares for $20.3 million during the quarter

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) announced today its results for the first quarter ended April 29, 2023. Contract revenues were $1.045 billion for the quarter ended April 29, 2023, compared to $876.3 million in the year ago period, an increase of 19.3%. Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA was $113.5 million, or 10.9% of contract revenues, for the quarter ended April 29, 2023, compared to $63.7 million, or 7.3% of contract revenues, in the year ago period. Net income was $51.5 million, or $1.73 per common share diluted, for the quarter ended April 29, 2023, compared to $19.5 million, or $0.65 per common share diluted, in the year ago period.

During the quarter ended April 29, 2023, the Company repurchased 225,000 shares of its own common stock in open market transactions for $20.3 million at an average price of $90.21 per share.

Outlook

The Company expects contract revenues for the quarter ending July 29, 2023 to increase mid-single digit as a percentage of contract revenues as compared to the quarter ended July 30, 2022. Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of contract revenues for the quarter ending July 29, 2023 is expected to increase 50 to 100 basis points as compared to the quarter ended July 30, 2022. For additional information regarding the Company’s outlook, please see the presentation materials available on the Company’s website posted in connection with the conference call discussed below.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). In quarterly results releases, trend schedules, conference calls, slide presentations, and webcasts, the Company may use or discuss Non-GAAP financial measures, as defined by Regulation G of the Securities and Exchange Commission. See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Comparable GAAP Financial Measures in the press release tables that follow.

About Dycom Industries, Inc.

Dycom is a leading provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries throughout the United States. These services include program management; planning; engineering and design; aerial, underground, and wireless construction; maintenance; and fulfillment services. Additionally, Dycom provides underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, and other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities.

Forward Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the 1995 Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements include those related to the outlook for the quarter ending July 29, 2023, including, but not limited to, those statements found under the “Outlook” section of this press release. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations, estimates and projections, are made solely as of the date these statements are made, and are subject to both known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results and occurrences discussed in these forward-looking statements to differ materially from those referenced or implied in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The most significant of these known risks and uncertainties are described in the Company’s Form 10-K, Form 10-Q, and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports) and include future economic conditions and trends including the potential impacts of an inflationary economic environment, changes to customer capital budgets and spending priorities, the availability and cost of materials, equipment and labor necessary to perform our work, the adequacy of the Company’s insurance and other reserves and allowances for doubtful accounts, whether the carrying value of the Company’s assets may be impaired, the future impact of any acquisitions or dispositions, adjustments and cancellations of the Company’s projects, the impact to the Company’s backlog from project cancellations or postponements, the impacts of pandemics and public health emergencies, the impact of varying climate and weather conditions, the anticipated outcome of other contingent events, including litigation or regulatory actions involving the Company, the adequacy of our liquidity, the availability of financing to address our financials needs, the Company’s ability to generate sufficient cash to service its indebtedness, the impact of restrictions imposed by the Company’s credit agreement, and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update its forward-looking statements.

DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands) Unaudited April 29, 2023 January 28, 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and equivalents $ 71,397 $ 224,186 Accounts receivable, net 1,184,871 1,067,013 Contract assets 56,617 43,932 Inventories 115,748 114,972 Income tax receivable 765 3,929 Other current assets 54,447 38,648 Total current assets 1,483,845 1,492,680 Property and equipment, net 374,415 367,852 Operating lease right-of-use assets 72,677 67,240 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 355,602 359,111 Other assets 25,179 26,371 Total assets $ 2,311,718 $ 2,313,254 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 196,183 $ 207,739 Current portion of debt 17,500 17,500 Contract liabilities 23,522 19,512 Accrued insurance claims 44,191 41,043 Operating lease liabilities 28,618 27,527 Income taxes payable 6,092 14,896 Other accrued liabilities 116,968 141,334 Total current liabilities 433,074 469,551 Long-term debt 803,382 807,367 Accrued insurance claims - non-current 53,357 49,347 Operating lease liabilities - non-current 43,558 39,628 Deferred tax liabilities, net - non-current 62,181 60,205 Other liabilities 18,732 18,401 Total liabilities 1,414,284 1,444,499 Total stockholders’ equity 897,434 868,755 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,311,718 $ 2,313,254





DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Dollars in thousands, except share amounts) Unaudited Quarter Quarter Ended Ended April 29, 2023 April 30, 2022 Contract revenues $ 1,045,474 $ 876,300 Costs of earned revenues, excluding depreciation and amortization 853,366 745,730 General and administrative1 82,357 69,380 Depreciation and amortization 37,271 36,637 Total 972,994 851,747 Interest expense, net (11,372 ) (9,118 ) Other income, net 4,991 4,795 Income before income taxes 66,099 20,230 Provision for income taxes2 14,576 694 Net income $ 51,523 $ 19,536 Earnings per common share: Basic earnings per common share $ 1.75 $ 0.66 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.73 $ 0.65 Shares used in computing earnings per common share: Basic 29,369,185 29,638,833 Diluted 29,782,251 30,119,561





DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

TO COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Dollars in thousands) Unaudited NET INCOME AND NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA Quarter Quarter Ended Ended April 29, 2023 April 30, 2022 Reconciliation of net income to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA: Net income $ 51,523 $ 19,536 Interest expense, net 11,372 9,118 Provision for income taxes 14,576 694 Depreciation and amortization 37,271 36,637 Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization ("EBITDA") 114,742 65,985 Gain on sale of fixed assets (7,816 ) (5,389 ) Stock-based compensation expense 6,620 3,128 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 113,546 $ 63,724 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA % of contract revenues 10.9 % 7.3 %

DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

TO COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (CONTINUED)

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). In the Company’s quarterly results releases, trend schedules, conference calls, slide presentations, and webcasts, it may use or discuss Non-GAAP financial measures, as defined by Regulation G of the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company believes that the presentation of certain Non-GAAP financial measures in these materials provides information that is useful to investors because it allows for a more direct comparison of the Company’s performance for the period reported with the Company’s performance in prior periods. The Company cautions that Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the Company’s reported GAAP results. Management defines the Non-GAAP financial measures used as follows:

Non-GAAP Organic Contract Revenues - contract revenues from businesses that are included for the entire period in both the current and prior year periods, excluding contract revenues from storm restoration services. Non-GAAP Organic Contract Revenue change percentage is calculated as the change in Non-GAAP Organic Contract Revenues from the comparable prior year period divided by the comparable prior year period Non-GAAP Organic Contract Revenues. Management believes Non-GAAP Organic Contract Revenues is a helpful measure for comparing the Company’s revenue performance with prior periods.





Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA - net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, gain on sale of fixed assets, stock-based compensation expense, and certain non-recurring items. Management believes Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA is a helpful measure for comparing the Company’s operating performance with prior periods as well as with the performance of other companies with different capital structures or tax rates.





Notes

1 Includes stock-based compensation expense of $6.6 million and $3.1 million for the quarters ended April 29, 2023 and April 30, 2022, respectively.

2 Net income for the quarters ended April 29, 2023 and April 30, 2022 includes income tax benefits of $2.7 million and $2.5 million, respectively, related to the vesting and exercise of share-based awards. Net income for the quarter ended April 30, 2022 also includes income tax benefits of $1.7 million for tax credits related to a tax filing for a prior year.



