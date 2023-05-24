Fujifilm Launches FUJINON XF8mmF3.5 R WR Lens

VALHALLA, N.Y., May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM North America Corporation today announced the launch of its FUJINON XF8mmF3.5 R WR Lens (XF8mmF3.5). This lens, designed for photographers and content creators seeking an ultra-wide angle (UWA) solution, joins the XF lineup of interchangeable lenses for Fujifilm’s X Series of lightweight, compact mirrorless digital cameras.

“XF8mmF3.5 is an incredibly compact, wide-angle lens that will help image makers unlock another way of creatively seeing the world,” said Lisa Baxt, marketing director, Electronic Imaging Division, FUJIFILM North America Corporation. “Its impressive wide angle of view and compact design makes it small enough to be an everyday carry item, which is critical for photographers with specialties including landscape, architecture, or real estate. We’re excited to see this lens become a must-have for everyone in the X Series family.”

Main Features:

FUJIFILM X Series’ widest-angle prime lens

With an equivalent 35mm focal length of 12mm, XF8mmF3.5 offers the widest angle of view to date in Fujifilm’s family of X Mount lenses. Its staggering 121 degrees diagonally and 112 degrees horizontally makes it perfect for any image-making scenario that requires an especially wide field of vision.

XF8mmF3.5 consists of 12 lens elements in nine groups, including three aspherical elements and two extra-low dispersion (ED) elements, thereby controlling lens distortion, spherical aberration, and astigmatism to deliver advanced image-resolving performance.

With XF8mmF3.5, the wide-angle lens’s characteristically short moving distance for the focusing lens is combined with the use of the Inner Focus system to achieve fast autofocus (AF) speed as fast as 0.02 seconds[1] to create dynamic action photography leveraging a full UWA perspective. As a wide-angle lens, which typically has greater-than-normal depth-of-field, its aperture can be stopped down to facilitate pan-focusing. Coupled with advanced image-resolving performance, the lens resolves all information in the frame with edge-to-edge clarity. The UWA lens depicts the content in intricate detail, e.g. tree branches and leaves in expansive wilderness or ornamental details on a building.

Compact design means UWA, everyday

The lens’s lightweight, compact form factor provides portability, allowing users to enjoy UWA photography without being burdened with heavy or cumbersome equipment. The effective positioning of the aspherical and ED elements has enabled appropriate aberration correction and the compact and lightweight design at the same time, defying the typically large UWA lens form factor. It is just over 2 inches long, weighing approximately 7.6 ounces (215g), making it an easy everyday carry item in any photographer’s kit.

Placing distortion-controlling aspherical elements at the front has effectively reduced its overall size and kept the filter thread size to the versatile 62mm, facilitating landscape photography, a popular genre for UWA lenses, and accommodating the use of a variety of filters.

Dust and weather-resistant and capable of operating in low temperatures

The lens barrel is weather-sealed at 10 locations to achieve dust and weather resistance and can operate in temperatures as low as 14 degrees Fahrenheit (-10 degrees Celsius). The front lens element features a fluorine coating to repel water and offer protection against stains. With this added protection, users can create content virtually worry-free no matter the conditions.

Pricing and Availability

FUJINON XF8mmF3.5 R WR lens will be available on or around June 29, 2023, at a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of USD $799.95 and CAD $1,079.99. For more information, visit https://fujifilm-x.com/en-us/products/lenses/xf8mmf35-r-wr/.

[1] Using an internal measurement method compliant with the CEPA guidelines when mounted on the mirrorless digital camera “FUJIFILM X-T4” with phase detection AF activated and the High Performance Mode turned ON