Europe/Middle East/Africa (EMEA) Retail POS Terminal Market Study 2023: Country Shipments, Installed Base, Forecasts and Trends

Dublin, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2023 EMEA Retail POS Terminal Market Study" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report includes country by country shipments, installed base, forecasts and trends for the electronic point-of-sale terminal market in EMEA.



Growth was back in 2021 after the COVID slowdown of shipments in 2020. This report comes out at a time of chaos with Russia's recent invasion of Ukraine.



Our 24rd annual EMEA POS report is 65 pages in length, and explores the market climate for EPOS terminals in the Europe/Middle East/Africa region.



More than just numbers without explanation, this report goes deep into discussion of retailing in the countries and segments to reveal the forces that are shaping EPOS purchase decisions. We believe it is important for our customers to not only see numbers, but understand the market behind the data so as to make more informed decisions for the future.



Additionally, the report covers emerging trends and influences that affected the market in 2022 and those that will help form market decisions in the future. It also includes forecasts for shipments through 2026.



Along with the general retail environment for each country/region, we discuss the country by country shipments, installed base, and forecasts for the following retail market segments:

Food/Grocery

Drug Stores

Superstores/Warehouse Clubs

Mass Merchants

Department Stores

Specialty Category Killers

Specialty Others

Convenience/Gas

Hospitality

Key Topics Covered:

INTRODUCTION

Introduction/Background and Objectives

Market Segment Definitions

POS Definitions Used

Country Details

1. TRENDS, DRIVERS & BARRIERS

2. EMEA MARKET OVERVIEW

2.1 POS Shipment History and Forecast

2.2 POS Installed Base History and Forecast

3. GERMANY

3.1 Retail Overview

3.2 POS Shipments History

3.3 POS Installed Base History

4. FRANCE

4.1 Retail Overview

4.2 POS Shipments History

4.3 POS Installed Base History

5. UNITED KINGDOM (UK)

5.1 Retail Overview

5.2 POS Shipments History

5.3 POS Installed Base History

6. ITALY

6.1 Retail Overview

6.2 POS Shipments History

6.3 POS Installed Base History

7. BENELUX

7.1 Retail Overview

7.2 POS Shipments History

7.3 POS Installed Base History

8. SCANDINAVIA

8.1 Retail Overview

8.2 POS Shipments History

8.3 POS Installed Base History

9. SPAIN

9.1 Retail Overview

9.2 POS Shipments History

9.3 POS Installed Base History

10. AUSTRIA/SWITZERLAND

10.1 Retail Overview

10.2 POS Shipments History

10.3 POS Installed Base History

11. RUSSIA

11.1 Retail Overview

11.2 POS Shipments History

11.3 POS Installed Base History

12. OTHER EMEA

12.1 Retail Overview

12.2 POS Shipments History

12.3 POS Installed Base History

13. SUMMARY TABLES

13.1 POS Historical Shipments from 2020-2022

13.2 POS Historical Installed Base from 2020-2022

14. FORECASTS

14.1 Projected Shipments by Segment from 2022-2027

14.2 Projected Installed Base by Segment from 2022-2027

15. REFERENCES

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jyhm0s

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.