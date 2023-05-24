$25+ Billion 3D Sensing and Imaging Markets - Global Forecast to 2030

Dublin, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Sensing and Imaging Market, by Type, Technology (LiDAR, Structured Light, Time-of-Flight), Application (Medical Imaging, Industrial Automation), and End-use Industry (Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Others), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global 3D sensing and imaging market is projected to reach $115.3 billion by 2030 from $25.3 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 24.2% from 2023 to 2030.



3D sensing is the process of obtaining length, width, and depth information electronically and using this data to improve the interfaces between humans, devices, and the world. It is the process of creating a three-dimensional image of an object and involves using unique cameras and software to capture photos and create a 3D model of the object.



The growth of the 3D sensing & imaging market is driven by the rising demand for devices with 3D sensing capabilities, growing preference for VCSELs over LEDs, rising demand for ADAS, and growing use of 3D imaging sensors across industries. Moreover, rising demand for optical 3D sensing capabilities in industrial applications, increasing government initiatives supporting industrial automation, rising awareness regarding the benefits of 3D imaging technology in medical applications, and increasing integration of 3D accelerometers in smartphones and gaming consoles.



However, the high installation cost restrains the market's growth to some extent. Additionally, the increasing need to improve the accuracy, effectiveness, and robustness of 3D sensing technologies poses challenges for the 3D sensing & imaging market growth. Besides, the increasing adoption of liquid lenses for better vision and the rise in adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies are the key trends observed in the 3D sensing & imaging market.

Segment Highlights

The 3D sensing segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this region is driven by the increasing demand for 3D sensing and LiDAR applications in automotive, consumer, and industrial customers, the growing adoption of 3D sensors in gaming appliances and medical imaging solutions, and the rising adoption of sensors for autonomous robots.



The structured light segment is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by an increasing focus on quality and 3D modeling.



The security & surveillance segment is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rising adoption of 3D sensing and imaging technology for security and surveillance is expected to drive the segment's growth.



The healthcare segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In the healthcare industry, 3D sensing and imaging such as augmented reality (AR), 3D optical scanning and ultrasound play a vital role in medical imaging, such as computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and ultrasound.



Asia-Pacific is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the 3D sensing and imaging market in Asia-Pacific is attributed to the increasing investments in the manufacturing and healthcare industries and the increasing adoption of 3D technologies across various sectors.



