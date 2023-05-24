Fecal Calprotectin Test Market to Grow at 10.7% CAGR, Aiming for USD 355.8 Million by 2031 – TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fecal calprotectin test market stood at US$ 126.9 million in 2022 and the global market is projected to reach US$ 355.8 million by 2031. The global industry is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 10.7% between 2023 and 2031.



The market value of fecal calprotectin test is increasing, owing to the increasing prevalence of inflammatory bowel diseases. The global prevalence of IBD, including Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, has been steadily rising. The chronic inflammatory conditions significantly impact the quality of life for patients and require effective monitoring and management.

Fecal calprotectin testing offers a non-invasive and reliable method for assessing intestinal inflammation, aiding in the diagnosis and monitoring of IBD patients. The growing prevalence of these conditions is expected to fuel the demand for fecal calprotectin tests.

Shift towards non-invasive diagnostic techniques, is another significant factor contributing to the market growth. Invasive procedures such as endoscopy and colonoscopy were employed for diagnosing and monitoring gastrointestinal disorders. The preference for non-invasive diagnostic methods has been increasing, both from patients' and healthcare providers' perspectives. Fecal calprotectin testing provides a convenient and patient-friendly alternative, as it requires a simple stool sample and eliminates the need for invasive procedures. The shift towards non-invasive testing methods is expected to drive the adoption of fecal calprotectin tests.

The market prospects have been driven by factors such as rising awareness and early disease detection. Awareness about gastrointestinal disorders and their potential complications has been growing among patients and healthcare professionals. Early detection and timely intervention are crucial for managing these conditions effectively and improving patient outcomes.

Key Findings of the Market Report

By patient type, pediatric segment is likely to be most preferred, expected to expand at a significant share, attributed to the increasing prevalence of pediatric gastrointestinal disorders, as well as growing awareness and screening programs.

By assay type, ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) segment is anticipated to hold the major share, owing to the factors such as increasing demand for non-invasive testing, and high sensitivity and specificity.

By end-user, diagnostic laboratories segment is expected to boost the market growth, attributed to the factors including the increasing demand for diagnostic services, and accessibility and convenience.



Global Fecal Calprotectin Test Market: Growth Drivers

The global fecal calprotectin test market is projected to expand at a steady pace from 2023 to 2031, owing to the increasing demand for point-of-care testing, and cost effectiveness and efficiency.

Another factor that is projected to augment the market growth includes growing research and development activities, as well as in creasing aging population.

Adoption of precision medicine approaches, and expansion of telemedicine and remote patient monitoring, are the major factors that are anticipated to fuel the market prospects in the near future.



Global Fecal Calprotectin Test Market: Regional Landscape

Europe is expected to dominate the fecal calprotectin test market during the forecast period, attributed to high prevalence of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), and increasing adoption of non-invasive diagnostic tools.

The regional market is witnessing an increase, due to the factors such as emphasis on early detection and disease monitoring, and supportive reimbursement policies.

Increasing awareness and education initiatives, and technological advancements in testing methods in the region, are also anticipated to escalate the growth of the regional market over the analysis period.



Global Fecal Calprotectin Test Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players in the global fecal calprotectin test market are:

Abbexa

ALPCO

Alpha Laboratories

Biomerica

BÜHLMANN Laboratories AG

DRG Instruments GmbH

EagleBio

Epitope Diagnostics, Inc.

OPERON, S.A.

R-Biopharm AG

Svar Life Science

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Werfen

SENTINEL CH. S.p.A

Diazyme Laboratories, Inc.

DiAgam

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the fecal calprotectin test industry are taking advantage of the rapidly increasing demand for fecal calprotectin test. To further their outreach, players are relying on collaborations, partnerships and acquisitions with existing small, medium and large-scale providers. Some prominent market developments are as follows:

In 2022, Epitope Diagnostics developed the Stool Sample Quantitative Collection and Extraction Device ( sQED ) for easy and accurate collection and extraction of stool specimens without the need for traditional weighing.

developed the for easy and accurate collection and extraction of stool specimens without the need for traditional weighing. R- Biopharm AG , in 2022, acquired AusDiagnostics , a producer of molecular biology multiplex diagnostics and laboratory automation equipment, to expand its product line.

, in acquired , a producer of molecular biology multiplex diagnostics and laboratory automation equipment, to expand its product line. In 2022, Biohit Healthcare launched the GastroPanel Quick Test, a non-invasive diagnostic test that combines Fecal Calprotectin with three other biomarkers for assessing gastrointestinal health.

launched the a non-invasive diagnostic test that combines Fecal Calprotectin with three other biomarkers for assessing gastrointestinal health. In 2022, Savyon Diagnostics introduced the Calprotectin FOB Combo, a dual marker test that combines Fecal Calprotectin and Fecal Occult Blood for simultaneous detection of inflammation and occult bleeding.

Global Fecal Calprotectin Test Market: Segmentation

Patient Type

Adult

Pediatric

Assay Type

ELISA (Enzyme linked Immunosorbent Assay)

Enzyme Fluoroimmunoassay

Quantitative Immune-chromatography



Indication

Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Colorectal Cancer

Celiac Disease



End-User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Academic & Research Institutes



Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



