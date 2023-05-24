Global Cystic Fibrosis Treatment Market Report 2023: Featuring AbbVie, Chiesi Farmaceutici, Novartis, Pharmaxis, AstraZeneca & More

Dublin, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cystic Fibrosis Treatment Market Report and Forecast 2023-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market value in 2022 was USD 8.3 billion, driven by the increasing prevalence of the disease and the introduction of new therapies across the globe.
The Global Cystic Fibrosis Treatment Market size is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period of 2023-2031 to achieve a value of USD 25.7 billion by 2031.
Cystic Fibrosis Market: Introduction
Cystic fibrosis (CF) is a genetic disorder that primarily affects the lungs and digestive system. It causes thick and sticky mucus to build up in the airways and other organs, leading to frequent infections, lung damage, and difficulty in breathing. CF is caused by a mutation in the gene that codes for the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) protein, which regulates the transport of salt and water in and out of cells. There is currently no cure for CF, and treatment aims to manage symptoms and prevent complications.
CF is a rare disease, affecting approximately 70,000 people worldwide. It is most commonly diagnosed in infancy or early childhood, but can also be diagnosed in adults. The incidence of CF varies depending on the population, with higher rates in people of European descent. Treatment options for CF include airway clearance techniques, antibiotics to treat infections, and medications that target specific symptoms of the disease. In severe cases, lung transplantation may be necessary. Research is ongoing to develop new therapies and improve the quality of life for people with CF.
Key Trends in the Cystic Fibrosis Market
Some key trends in the cystic fibrosis market include:
- Emergence of new treatments: With ongoing research and development in the field, new and more effective treatments for cystic fibrosis are being developed. These treatments are aimed at addressing the underlying cause of the disease, rather than just treating the symptoms
- Increased focus on personalized medicine: As understanding of the genetics of cystic fibrosis improves, there is a growing focus on personalized medicine. This involves tailoring treatment plans to the specific genetic mutations of individual patients, in order to achieve the best possible outcomes
- Rising prevalence of cystic fibrosis: While cystic fibrosis is a relatively rare disease, its prevalence is increasing globally. This is in part due to improved diagnosis and screening, which has allowed more people to be identified and treated
- Growing awareness and advocacy: There is a growing awareness of cystic fibrosis among the general public, which has helped to drive increased funding for research and development, as well as better access to care for patients
- Advancements in gene therapy: Gene therapy has shown promise as a potential treatment for cystic fibrosis, and ongoing research in this area is expected to yield new and more effective therapies in the coming years
Cystic Fibrosis Market Segmentation
Market Breakup by Treatment Methods
- Medications
- Devices
Market Breakup by Drug Class
- Cystic Fibrosis Transmembrane Conductance Regulator (CFTR)
- Bronchodilators
- Mucolytic
- Pancreatic Enzyme Supplement
- Others
Market Breakup by Drug Molecule Type
- Small Molecules
- Biologics
Market Breakup by Route of Administration
- Oral
- Parentals
- Others
Market Breakup by Treatment Channel
- Public
- Private
Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacy
- Retail Pharmacy
- Online Pharmacy
- Others
Cystic Fibrosis Market by Region
North America
- United States of America
- Canada
Europe
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Others
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- ASEAN
- Australia
- Others
Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Mexico
- Others
Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Nigeria
- South Africa
- Others
Cystic Fibrosis Market Scenario
Cystic fibrosis is a genetic disorder that affects the respiratory, digestive, and reproductive systems. It is caused by a mutation in the CFTR gene, which leads to the production of thick and sticky mucus in the body. This mucus can cause blockages in the lungs, pancreas, and other organs, leading to serious health problems such as lung infections, malnutrition, and infertility.
The market for cystic fibrosis treatments has been rapidly growing due to the increasing prevalence of the disease and the introduction of new therapies. In recent years, several new drugs have been approved for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, including CFTR modulators, which target the underlying genetic defect and have been shown to improve lung function and reduce the frequency of exacerbations.
The market is also seeing a shift towards personalized medicine, with the development of treatments that target specific mutations in the CFTR gene. This approach has the potential to improve treatment outcomes and reduce healthcare costs by ensuring that patients receive the most effective therapies for their specific genetic mutations.
Overall, the cystic fibrosis market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, driven by ongoing research and development efforts, increasing awareness of the disease, and the growing demand for personalized treatment options.
Cystic Fibrosis Market: Competitor Landscape
The key features of the market report include patent analysis, grants analysis, clinical trials analysis, funding and investment analysis, partnerships, and collaborations analysis by the leading key players. The major companies in the cystic fibrosis market are as follows:
- AbbVie Inc
- Allergan
- Chiesi Farmaceutici SpA
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
- Gilead Sciences
- Novartis AG
- Pharmaxis Ltd
- PTC Therapeutics
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals
- Demegen, Inc
- Mor Research Applications
- Alaxia
- Alcresta Therapeutics, Inc
- AstraZeneca
- Genentech, Inc
- Pfizer Inc
- Mylan N.V
- Alcresta Therapeutics, Inc
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
- Bayer AG
