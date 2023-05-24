Global Cystic Fibrosis Treatment Market Report 2023: Featuring AbbVie, Chiesi Farmaceutici, Novartis, Pharmaxis, AstraZeneca & More

Dublin, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cystic Fibrosis Treatment Market Report and Forecast 2023-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market value in 2022 was USD 8.3 billion, driven by the increasing prevalence of the disease and the introduction of new therapies across the globe.

The Global Cystic Fibrosis Treatment Market size is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period of 2023-2031 to achieve a value of USD 25.7 billion by 2031.



Cystic Fibrosis Market: Introduction



Cystic fibrosis (CF) is a genetic disorder that primarily affects the lungs and digestive system. It causes thick and sticky mucus to build up in the airways and other organs, leading to frequent infections, lung damage, and difficulty in breathing. CF is caused by a mutation in the gene that codes for the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) protein, which regulates the transport of salt and water in and out of cells. There is currently no cure for CF, and treatment aims to manage symptoms and prevent complications.



CF is a rare disease, affecting approximately 70,000 people worldwide. It is most commonly diagnosed in infancy or early childhood, but can also be diagnosed in adults. The incidence of CF varies depending on the population, with higher rates in people of European descent. Treatment options for CF include airway clearance techniques, antibiotics to treat infections, and medications that target specific symptoms of the disease. In severe cases, lung transplantation may be necessary. Research is ongoing to develop new therapies and improve the quality of life for people with CF.



Key Trends in the Cystic Fibrosis Market

Some key trends in the cystic fibrosis market include:

Emergence of new treatments: With ongoing research and development in the field, new and more effective treatments for cystic fibrosis are being developed. These treatments are aimed at addressing the underlying cause of the disease, rather than just treating the symptoms

Increased focus on personalized medicine: As understanding of the genetics of cystic fibrosis improves, there is a growing focus on personalized medicine. This involves tailoring treatment plans to the specific genetic mutations of individual patients, in order to achieve the best possible outcomes

Rising prevalence of cystic fibrosis: While cystic fibrosis is a relatively rare disease, its prevalence is increasing globally. This is in part due to improved diagnosis and screening, which has allowed more people to be identified and treated

Growing awareness and advocacy: There is a growing awareness of cystic fibrosis among the general public, which has helped to drive increased funding for research and development, as well as better access to care for patients

Advancements in gene therapy: Gene therapy has shown promise as a potential treatment for cystic fibrosis, and ongoing research in this area is expected to yield new and more effective therapies in the coming years

Cystic Fibrosis Market Segmentation

Market Breakup by Treatment Methods

Medications

Devices

Market Breakup by Drug Class

Cystic Fibrosis Transmembrane Conductance Regulator (CFTR)

Bronchodilators

Mucolytic

Pancreatic Enzyme Supplement

Others

Market Breakup by Drug Molecule Type

Small Molecules

Biologics

Market Breakup by Route of Administration

Oral

Parentals

Others

Market Breakup by Treatment Channel

Public

Private

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Others

Cystic Fibrosis Market by Region



North America

United States of America

Canada

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

ASEAN

Australia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

Cystic Fibrosis Market Scenario



Cystic fibrosis is a genetic disorder that affects the respiratory, digestive, and reproductive systems. It is caused by a mutation in the CFTR gene, which leads to the production of thick and sticky mucus in the body. This mucus can cause blockages in the lungs, pancreas, and other organs, leading to serious health problems such as lung infections, malnutrition, and infertility.



The market for cystic fibrosis treatments has been rapidly growing due to the increasing prevalence of the disease and the introduction of new therapies. In recent years, several new drugs have been approved for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, including CFTR modulators, which target the underlying genetic defect and have been shown to improve lung function and reduce the frequency of exacerbations.



The market is also seeing a shift towards personalized medicine, with the development of treatments that target specific mutations in the CFTR gene. This approach has the potential to improve treatment outcomes and reduce healthcare costs by ensuring that patients receive the most effective therapies for their specific genetic mutations.



Overall, the cystic fibrosis market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, driven by ongoing research and development efforts, increasing awareness of the disease, and the growing demand for personalized treatment options.



Cystic Fibrosis Market: Competitor Landscape



The key features of the market report include patent analysis, grants analysis, clinical trials analysis, funding and investment analysis, partnerships, and collaborations analysis by the leading key players. The major companies in the cystic fibrosis market are as follows:

AbbVie Inc

Allergan

Chiesi Farmaceutici SpA

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Gilead Sciences

Novartis AG

Pharmaxis Ltd

PTC Therapeutics

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Demegen, Inc

Mor Research Applications

Alaxia

Alcresta Therapeutics, Inc

AstraZeneca

Genentech, Inc

Pfizer Inc

Mylan N.V

Alcresta Therapeutics, Inc

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Bayer AG

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 160 Forecast Period 2023 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $9.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $25.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Executive Summary



3 Cystic Fibrosis Disease Overview



4 Patient Profile



5 Cystic Fibrosis Epidemiology Analysis



6 Global Cystic Fibrosis Market Overview



7 Global Cystic Fibrosis Market Landscape



8 Cystic Fibrosis Challenges and Unmet Needs



9 Cost of Treatment



10 Global Cystic Fibrosis Market Dynamics



11 Global Cystic Fibrosis Market Segmentation



12 North America Cystic Fibrosis Market



13 Europe Cystic Fibrosis Market



14 Asia Pacific Cystic Fibrosis Market



15 Latin America Cystic Fibrosis Market



16 Middle East and Africa Cystic Fibrosis Market



17 Regulatory Framework



18 Patent Analysis



19 Grants Analysis



20 Clinical Trials Analysis



21 Funding and Investment Analysis



22 Partnership and Collaborations Analysis



23 Supplier Landscape



24 Cystic Fibrosis Market- Distribution Model (Additional Insight)



25 Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) Insights (Additional Insight)



26 Company Competitiveness Analysis (Additional Insight)



27 Payment Methods (Additional Insight)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4vtxq4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment