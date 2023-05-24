Synlogic Announces Data Presentations at the 2023 Synthetic Biology: Engineering, Evolution & Design (SEED) Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synlogic, Inc. (Nasdaq: SYBX), the leading company advancing therapeutics based on synthetic biology, today announced its planned presentations at the 2023 Synthetic Biology: Engineering, Evolution & Design (SEED) conference being held May 30 – June 2, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. The company’s oral presentation focuses on Synlogic’s development of a Synthetic Biotic drug candidate for the potential treatment of homocystinuria (HCU), a rare metabolic disease caused by an inborn error of metabolism. The company’s poster presentations highlight preclinical and clinical data. Presentation details are provided below.



“The data being presented by our team at SEED this year showcases the extraordinary progress our Synthetic Biotic platform has achieved across multiple therapeutic categories,” said Dave Hava, Chief Scientific Officer and Head of Research and Development at Synlogic. “These presentations highlight the application of synthetic biology in creating a new class of biotherapeutics, which we hope will provide new treatment options for patients in need.”

Oral Presentation:

Title: A Genetically-Engineered Probiotic Designed to Consume Methionine for the Treatment of Homocystinuria

A Genetically-Engineered Probiotic Designed to Consume Methionine for the Treatment of Homocystinuria Author: Analise Reeves, PhD, Synlogic

Date and Time: Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 3:45 P.M. PDT

Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 3:45 P.M. PDT Session: Microbiome Engineering for Health, Food, and the Environment

Poster Presentations:

Title: Robust Performance and Rapid Construction of Live Bacterial Therapeutics Lacking the Colibactin Gene Cluster

Robust Performance and Rapid Construction of Live Bacterial Therapeutics Lacking the Colibactin Gene Cluster Author: Jaclyn Thompson, Synlogic

Date and Time: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 from 4-5:30 P.M. PDT

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 from 4-5:30 P.M. PDT Poster Number: 38A





Title: Engineering Synthetic Biotics to Secrete Therapeutic Proteins

Engineering Synthetic Biotics to Secrete Therapeutic Proteins Author: Jian-Rong Gao, MS, Synlogic

Date and Time: Wednesday, May 31, 2023, from 5-6:30 P.M. PDT

Wednesday, May 31, 2023, from 5-6:30 P.M. PDT Poster Number: 51B





Title: SYNB1353, a Synthetic Biotic Engineered for the Treatment of HCU, Metabolizes Methionine and Lowers Homocysteine in Preclinical and Clinical Models

SYNB1353, a Synthetic Biotic Engineered for the Treatment of HCU, Metabolizes Methionine and Lowers Homocysteine in Preclinical and Clinical Models Author: Jillian Means, MS, Synlogic

Date and Time: Thursday, June 1, 2023 from 5-6:30 P.M. PDT

Thursday, June 1, 2023 from 5-6:30 P.M. PDT Poster Number: 51C

The presentations will be available in their respective sections of the Publications page on the Synlogic website on the day of the presentations.

About Synlogic

Synlogic is the leading company advancing therapeutics based on synthetic biology. Synlogic’s pipeline includes its lead program in phenylketonuria (PKU), which has demonstrated proof of concept with plans to start a pivotal, Phase 3 study in the first half of 2023, and additional novel drug candidates designed to treat homocystinuria (HCU), enteric hyperoxaluria and gout. The rapid advancement of these potential biotherapeutics, called Synthetic Biotics, has been enabled by Synlogic’s reproducible, target-specific drug design. Synlogic uses programmable, precision genetic engineering of well-characterized probiotics to exert localized activity for therapeutic benefit, with a focus on metabolic and immunological diseases. In addition to its clinical programs, Synlogic has a research collaboration with Roche on the discovery of a novel Synthetic Biotic for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease or IBD. Synlogic has also developed two drug candidates through a research collaboration with Ginkgo Bioworks: SYNB1353, designed to consume methionine for the potential treatment of HCU, and SYNB2081, designed to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout. For additional information visit www.synlogictx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations, clinical development plans, future financial position, future revenue, projected expenses, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. In addition, when or if used in xthis press release, the words "may," "could," "should," "anticipate," "believe," “look forward,” "estimate," "expect," "intend," on track,” "plan," "predict," “prepare” and similar expressions and their variants, as they relate to Synlogic, may identify forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements, include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential of Synlogic's approach to Synthetic Biotics to develop therapeutics to address a wide range of diseases including: inborn errors of metabolism and inflammatory and immune disorders; our expectations about sufficiency of our existing cash balance; the future clinical development of Synthetic Biotics; the approach Synlogic is taking to discover and develop novel therapeutics using synthetic biology; and the expected timing of Synlogic's clinical trials of SYNB1934, SYNB1353, SYNB8802 and SYNB2081 and availability of clinical trial data. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including: the uncertainties inherent in the clinical and preclinical development process; the ability of Synlogic to protect its intellectual property rights; and legislative, regulatory, political and economic developments, as well as those risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in Synlogic's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect Synlogic's current views with respect to future events. Synlogic anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. However, while Synlogic may elect to update these forward-looking statements in the future, Synlogic specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Synlogic's view as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

Media Contact: media@synlogictx.com

Investor Relations: investor@synlogictx.com