Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $7.8 Billion by 2028 at a 6.32% CAGR

Dublin, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global vital signs monitoring devices market size reached US$ 5.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 7.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.32% during 2022-2028.



Vital signs monitoring devices refer to various medical equipment used for monitoring a patient's vital signs. This includes blood pressure monitoring devices, pulse oximeters and temperature monitoring devices that are used for observing various vital signs, such as blood pressure, body temperature, pulse rate and respiratory rate.

These devices are portable, small-sized, reliable and can be set up in a medical setting, residential complexes and at the site of a medical emergency. They can also be used for monitoring activity and fitness levels for self-health tracking and early diagnosis of medical ailments.



The increasing prevalence of chronic and lifestyle-associated medical ailments across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, growing geriatric population and increasing awareness regarding home monitoring devices are also providing a boost to the market growth.

As at-home vital signs monitoring devices are cost-effective, easy-to-use and can measure various physiological parameters of the body using multi-parameter patient monitors, it is contributing to their rising demand.

Apart from this, the onset of COVID-19 (coronavirus disease) has led to a significant increase in the demand of these devices to determine the patient's health status, provide them with appropriate care and predict recovery.

Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the integration of health monitoring devices with bluetooth, sensors and micro-electric technologies, are also creating a positive outlook for the market. Other factors, including improvements in the healthcare infrastructure and the increasing adoption of wearable healthcare devices, are expected to drive the market further.



Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global vital signs monitoring devices market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2023-2028. Our report has categorized the market based on product type and end-user.



Breakup by Product Type:

BP Monitoring Devices

Aneroid BP Monitors

Automated BP Monitors

Pulse-Oximeters

Tabletop/Bedside Pulse-Oximeters

Fingertip

Handheld

Wrist Worn

Pediatric Pulse-Oximeters

Temperature Monitoring Devices

Mercury-Filled Thermometers

Digital Thermometers

Infrared Thermometers

Temperature Strips

Others

Breakup by End-User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)

Home Care

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being A&D Company Ltd., Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd., GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Masimo, Medtronic, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Nonin Medical Inc., Omron Healthcare Inc., Smiths Group Plc, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

What was the size of the global vital signs monitoring devices market in 2022?

What is the expected growth rate of the global vital signs monitoring devices market during 2023-2028?

What are the key factors driving the global vital signs monitoring devices market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global vital signs monitoring devices market?

What is the breakup of the global vital signs monitoring devices market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the global vital signs monitoring devices market based on the end-user?

What are the key regions in the global vital signs monitoring devices market?

Who are the key players/companies in the global vital signs monitoring devices market?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 141 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $5.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $7.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market



6 Market Breakup by Product Type



7 Market Breakup by End-User



8 Market Breakup by Region



9 SWOT Analysis



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis



12 Price Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape



Companies Mentioned

A&D Company Ltd.

Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd.

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Masimo

Medtronic

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Nonin Medical Inc.

Omron Healthcare Inc.

Smiths Group Plc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k93ddl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment