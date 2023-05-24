Owens-Brockway Glass Container Inc. and OI European Group B.V. Announce Results of Cash Tender Offers for Any and All of Certain Outstanding Senior Notes

PERRYSBURG, Ohio / SCHIEDAM, the Netherlands, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI) (the “Company”), announced today that Owens-Brockway Glass Container Inc., a Delaware corporation and an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the Company (“OBGC”), has announced the results of its previously announced tender offers to purchase for cash (the “OBGC Offers”) any and all of OBGC’s outstanding $250 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.875% Senior Notes due 2023 (the “2023 Notes”) and $300 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.375% Senior Notes due 2025 (the “2025 Notes” and, together with the 2023 Notes, the “Dollar Notes”).

The Company also announced that OI European Group B.V. (“OIEG” and, together with OBGC, the “Companies,” “we,” “us” and “our”), a private limited liability company incorporated under the laws of the Netherlands and an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, has announced the results of its previously announced tender offer (the “OIEG Offer” and, together with the OBGC Offers, the “Offers”) to purchase for cash any and all of OIEG’s outstanding €725 million aggregate principal amount (approximately $790 million based on the March 31, 2023 exchange rate of €1.00 = $1.09) of its outstanding 3.125% Senior Notes due 2024 (the “2024 Notes” and, together with the Dollar Notes, the “Notes”).

Each Offer was made upon the respective terms and subject to the conditions set forth in (i) the offer to purchase, dated May 11, 2023 (the “2023/2024 Notes Offer to Purchase”) and (ii) the offer to purchase, dated May 15, 2023 (the “2025 Notes Offer to Purchase” and, together with the 2023/2024 Notes Offer to Purchase, the “Offers to Purchase”) and the accompanying notices of guaranteed delivery (the “Notices of Guaranteed Delivery” and, together with the Offers to Purchase, the “Tender Offer Documents”). Capitalized terms used but not defined in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the Offers to Purchase.

The Offers expired at 5:00 p.m. (New York City time) on May 23, 2023 (the “Expiration Date”). The Settlement Date is May 26, 2023, which is the third business day after the Expiration Date and the first business day after 5:00 p.m. (New York City time) on May 25, 2023 (the “Guaranteed Delivery Date”).

OBGC Offers

The following tables set forth certain information regarding the Dollar Notes and participation in the OBGC Offers, including the aggregate principal amount of each series of Dollar Notes that was validly tendered prior to or at the Expiration Date and not validly withdrawn according to D.F. King & Co., Inc., the tender agent and information agent (the “Tender Agent and Information Agent”) for the OBGC Offers.

TABLE I: 2023 NOTES SUBJECT TO THE OFFERS

Title of Security CUSIP Numbers/ISINs Aggregate Principal Amount Outstanding Total Consideration(1) Aggregate Principal Amount Tendered(2) 5.875% Senior Notes due 2023



CUSIPs: 69073TAR4 / U68337AK7

ISINs: US69073TAR41 / USU68337AK75 $250,000,000

$999.73 $141,978,000

(1) Per $1,000 principal amount of 2023 Notes validly tendered at or prior to the Expiration Date or the Guaranteed Delivery Date pursuant to the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures and not validly withdrawn and accepted for purchase.

(2) The principal amount tendered as reflected in the table above excludes $2,536,000 aggregate principal amount of the 2023 Notes that may be validly tendered pursuant to Guaranteed Delivery Procedures and accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offers.

TABLE II: 2025 NOTES SUBJECT TO THE OFFERS

Title of Security CUSIP Numbers/ISINs Aggregate Principal Amount Outstanding Total Consideration(1) Aggregate Principal Amount Tendered(2) 5.375% Senior Notes due 2025 CUSIPs: 690872AB2 / U6S19GAC1

ISINs: US690872AB26 / USU6S19GAC10 $300,000,000 $1,010 $282,819,000

(1) Per $1,000 principal amount of 2025 Notes validly tendered at or prior to the Expiration Date or the Guaranteed Delivery Date pursuant to the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures and not validly withdrawn and accepted for purchase.

(2) The principal amount tendered as reflected in the table above excludes $816,000 aggregate principal amount of the 2025 Notes that may be validly tendered pursuant to Guaranteed Delivery Procedures and accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offers.

OIEG Offer

The following table sets forth certain information regarding the 2024 Notes and participation in the OIEG Offer, including the aggregate principal amount of 2024 Notes that was validly tendered prior to or at the Expiration Date and not validly withdrawn according to the Tender Agent and Information Agent.

TABLE III: 2024 NOTES SUBJECT TO THE OFFERS

Title of Notes ISINs/Common Codes Aggregate Principal

Amount Outstanding Total Consideration(1) Aggregate Principal

Amount Tendered 3.125% Senior Notes due 2024 ISINs: XS1405766038 / XS1405765907

Common Codes: 140576603 / 140576590 €725,000,000 €1,000 €666,744,000

(1) Per €1,000 principal amount of 2024 Notes validly tendered at or prior to the Expiration Date or the Guaranteed Delivery Date pursuant to the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures and not validly withdrawn and accepted for purchase.

The deadline to withdraw Notes validly tendered in the Offers was 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on May 23, 2023 (the “Withdrawal Date”). Accordingly, previously tendered Notes may no longer be withdrawn.

The acceptance of tendered Notes will be made in accordance with the terms of the Offers as described in the Offers to Purchase. We expect to accept, on the Settlement Date, and expect to accept, on the Guaranteed Delivery Date, all Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Expiration Date, including Notes delivered in accordance with the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures. Upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Tender Offer Documents, Holders who (i) validly tendered Notes at or prior to the Expiration Date (and did not validly withdraw such Notes at or prior to the Withdrawal Date) or (ii) delivered a properly completed and duly executed Notice of Guaranteed Delivery (or complied with ATOP procedures applicable to guaranteed delivery) and all other required documents at or prior to the Expiration Date and validly tender their Notes at or prior to the Guaranteed Delivery Date pursuant to the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures, and, in each case, whose Notes are accepted for purchase by us, will receive the applicable Total Consideration specified in the Offers to Purchase for each $1,000 or €1,000 principal amount of Notes, as applicable, which will be payable in cash.

In addition to the applicable Total Consideration, (i) Holders whose 2023 Notes are accepted for purchase by OBGC will be paid the accrued and unpaid interest on such 2023 Notes from the last interest payment date (which was February 15, 2023) up to, but not including, the Settlement Date, which is expected to be May 26, 2023, (ii) Holders whose 2025 Notes are accepted for purchase by OBGC will be paid the accrued and unpaid interest on such 2025 Notes from the last interest payment date (which was April 15, 2023) up to, but not including, the Settlement Date and (iii) Holders whose 2024 Notes are accepted for purchase by OIEG will be paid the accrued and unpaid interest on such 2024 Notes from the last interest payment date (which was May 15, 2023) up to, but not including, the Settlement Date. Interest will cease to accrue on the applicable Settlement Date for all Notes accepted in the Offers, including those tendered through the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures.

OBGC has engaged Wells Fargo Securities, LLC to serve as the dealer manager in connection with the OBGC Offers and J.P. Morgan SE to act as the dealer manager for the OIEG Offer (collectively, the “Dealer Managers”). Questions regarding terms and conditions of the Offers should be directed to Wells Fargo Securities, LLC at (866) 309-6316 (toll-free), (704) 410-4759 (collect) or via the email address liabilitymanagement@wellsfargo.com for the OBGC Offers or J.P. Morgan SE at +44 20 7134 4353 or via the email address liability_management_EMEA@jpmorgan.com for the OIEG Offer.

D.F. King & Co., Inc. has been appointed as the Tender Agent and Information Agent for the Offers. Questions or requests for assistance in connection with the Offers or for additional copies of the Tender Offer Documents may be directed to the Information Agent and Tender Agent at +1 (800) 714-3306 (toll free), +1 (212) 269-5550 (collect) or via e-mail at owens@dfking.com. The Tender Offer Documents can be accessed at the offer website: www.dfking.com/owens-brockway.

We reserve the right, in our sole discretion, not to accept any Tender Instructions, not to purchase any Notes or to extend, re-open, withdraw or terminate any Offer and to amend or waive any of the terms and conditions of any Offer in any manner, subject to applicable laws and regulations.

Unless stated otherwise, announcements in connection with the Offers will be made available on our website at www.o-i.com. Such announcements may also be made by (i) the issue of a press release and (ii) the delivery of notices to the Clearing Systems for communication to Direct Participants.

Copies of all such announcements, press releases and notices can also be obtained from the Information Agent and Tender Agent, the contact details for whom are set out below. Significant delays may be experienced where notices are delivered to the Clearing Systems and Holders are urged to contact the Information Agent and Tender Agent for the relevant announcements relating to the Offers. In addition, all documentation relating to the Offer to Purchase, together with any updates, will be available via the Offer Website: www.dfking.com/owens-brockway.

General

About O-I Glass

At O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI), we love glass and we’re proud to be one of the leading producers of glass bottles and jars around the globe. Glass is not only beautiful, it’s also pure and completely recyclable, making it the most sustainable rigid packaging material. Headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio (USA), O-I is the preferred partner for many of the world’s leading food and beverage brands. We innovate in line with customers’ needs to create iconic packaging that builds brands around the world. Led by our diverse team of more than 24,000 people across 69 plants in 19 countries, O-I achieved net sales of $6.9 billion in 2022.

Contacts

Chris Manuel

Vice President of Investor Relations

567-336-2600

Chris.Manuel@o-i.com

